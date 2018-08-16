PAVmed Q2 Updates: CarpX Nearing FDA Decision

PAVmed has several other medical devices in its pipeline progressing as planned, which are led by EsoCheck as a non-invasive throat cancer screening test with expected approval filing by year end.

The Company is well-funded with over $11 million in cash as of 6/30/18 and approximately $3.9 million in cash used to fund operations during the first six months of 2018.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) is a medical device innovator that was founded and is managed by medical device entrepreneurs with a successful track record as privately held, single-product companies which I recently covered in an overview article in late July. On 8/14/18, PAVmed reported its Q2 2018 updates in a press release, with the Company's quarterly update conference call to follow on Wednesday, 8/22/18, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.

Most notably, PAVmed reported that CarpX is progressing through its FDA review process, with a response expected in coming weeks after the Company submitted additional data requested by the Agency in late July; and the Company will be participating in the American Society for Surgery of the Hand annual meeting which is being held September 13-15 to educate clinicians on CarpX. The remainder of PAVmed's medical device pipeline is progressing as planned and is led by EsoCheck, which is being developed as a non-invasive throat (esophageal) cancer screening test with a potential US launch by late Q1 2019, if approved by that time, through the Company's majority owned (82%) subsidiary, Lucid Diagnostics.

PAVmed is well-funded with over $11 million in cash as of 6/30/18 and a quarterly cash burn rate of just under $2 million during the first half of 2018, which equates to a cash funding runway of 12-plus months through the potential US launches of CarpX and EsoCheck, if approved within the expected timelines. On an administrative note, PAVmed ended Q2 2018 with approximately 26.5 million shares of common stock outstanding and 16.8 million Series Z warrants outstanding. (PAVMZ has an exercise price of $1.60 for conversion into common stock with a 4/30/24 expiration date, and these warrants also trade on the Nasdaq.)

As seen on the 1-year chart below, the stock is setting up for a potential breakout from a cup-and-handle formation that includes a U-shaped bottoming process in June around the 90-cent range and recent handle formation after peaking out in the $1.60s and then bouncing off support in the $1.30s to the current trading range in the $1.40s. If the stock can break through resistance in the mid-$1s, then there is potential for an extended run-up back to the upper $1s around the 200-day moving average ahead of an expected FDA decision for CarpX by late August or September and going into the Company's quarterly update conference call on 8/22/18.

My projections are unchanged in terms of estimating a very good chance (70-80%) for a timely CarpX approval by late August or September with potential to move the stock price by +/- 50% or more as a major near-term regulatory catalyst and commercial opportunity. Given the Company expects a response from FDA in coming weeks, this suggests no major new issues have arisen during the review process, and while it's never easy to predict the outcome of any FDA decision, the data submitted appears to resolve any potential concerns over safety (i.e., there is minimal spread of heat beyond the targeted electrode cutting area) and hand surgeon usability (CarpX was used correctly by each hand surgeon multiple times during cadaver testing). Finally, the FDA request for additional human factor / hand surgeon usage data suggests that CarpX is nearing potential approval or else there would be no reason to request this type of data to ensure physicians can use the device properly once it is commercialized.

As with any small-/micro-cap development company in the biomedical space, PAVmed has multiple risk factors that include highly volatile trading patterns, the risk of significant delays or rejections by the FDA, and the need for future funding to support product development and commercialization efforts - all of which makes the stock a highly speculative investment at this stage. In addition, PAVmed will be competing against much larger and well-funded companies in the medical device industry if its products are approved, which is a major long-term challenge but also provides the opportunity to generate significant upside potential longer term if the Company is successful in gaining market share to increase sales and begin generating / growing profits on a consistent basis.

