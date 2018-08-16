Freeport-McMoRan: A Rough Start To The Year

The company has initiated a new dividend at just over 1% and paid off a significant amount of its debt.

Freeport-McMoRan has had a rough time as a result of the commodities crash. However, the company has made significant improvements.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) is a more than $23-billion mining company that has dropped almost 25% year-to-date. The company has had a difficult time since the start of the commodity crisis. Despite this, strong markets, along with Freeport-McMoRan’s strong asset portfolio and improving financials make the company a strong investment.

Freeport-McMoRan - The Biz Journal

Freeport-McMoRan Strong Markets

Freeport-McMoRan operates in primarily the copper markets along with the gold and molybdenum markets.

Freeport-McMoRan Strong Markets - Freeport-McMoRan Investor Presentation

Freeport-McMoRan is having difficulties due to global trade issues impacting the commodities markets. As a result, copper markets have dropped by 14% since mid-June. That has put a significant amount of selling pressure on Freeport-McMoRan stock, understandable of course, as the company’s earnings drop from the lower copper prices.

On top of that, real demand for copper remains positive. And supply growth remains muted, with minimal new major projects coming online. Lastly, long-term demand is anticipated to remain strong. This means that, as Freeport-McMoRan puts it, absent a global recession, market deficits in copper appear inevitable. That means the company’s earnings will be supported.

Copper Supply / Demand - FN Arena

This graph provides a better picture of the copper supply / demand balance. As we can see, a supply gap will be opening up soon, after we add up the base case production and highly probably projects. This means that by 2025, 4-6 million tons per annum of additional capacity will be required. A lack of capacity will significantly drive up copper prices.

My personal opinion is that the short-term effects of the trade war will not last. The fundamental market dynamics will take over and with not enough major projects, prices will begin to go up. Given that copper prices are the largest driver of Freeport-McMoRan’s income, that means that Freeport-McMoRan will benefit from these markets.

Freeport-McMoRan’s Strong Asset Portfolio

On top of strong markets, Freeport-McMoRan has a strong asset portfolio that backs up its earnings potential.

Freeport-McMoRan Grasberg - Freeport-McMoRan Investor Presentation

One of the most important aspects of Freeport-McMoRan’s portfolio is its assets in Indonesia. The company’s Grasberg operations, especially counting the gold by-product, are incredibly profitable. However, the company has had disagreements recently with the Indonesian government, and finding a solution to the disagreements has led to instability in Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings.

Freeport-McMoRan is seeking to maintain the project’s economics and find a solution that is beneficial to all parties. The company anticipates that it will have solution by late-2018.

Freeport-McMoRan Production - Freeport-McMoRan Investor Presentation

Freeport-McMoRan has 2Q 2018 production of 347 million pounds of copper and 740k ounces of gold, both significant growth above 2Q 2017. At the same time, the company has had incredibly low cash costs of $0.77 per pound of copper (counting the gold by-product), showing the incredible profit margin of the mine.

The company plans to extend the open pit phase of the project, and has deferred the start-up of the deep MLZ aspect of the project. This is due to technical difficulties. However, as we can see, the company’s 5-year metal plan remains the same, and the company’s costs remain incredibly low. This means earnings will stabilize after a deal with Indonesia is made.

Freeport-McMoRan Production Forecast - Freeport-McMoRan Investor Presentation

This shows the anticipated production from the mine. As we can see, mining is supposed to drop drastically next year. This is due to the open pit mine shutting down. However, after that mining is anticipated to ramp up and the 2022-2027 production from the mine will be similar to the 2018 production with the open pit mine.

Copper prices are roughly $2.7 per pound and gold prices are $1200 per ounce. That means 2018 revenue from the mine will be $6.4 billion compared to 2022 revenue of $7.1 billion and 2023-2027 average revenue of $6.7 billion. This shows that after issues from the open pit are balanced out, the mine’s revenue will actually grow. This shows the huge potential of the mine.

Freeport-McMoRan Lone Star Project - Freeport-McMoRan Investor Presentation

Freeport-McMoRan is also advancing its massive Lone Star project in Arizona. The project has 4.4 billion pounds of copper reserves (valued at almost $12 billion at the present time). The project is a $850 million project with pre-stripping activities commenced in 1Q 2018 and low execution risk, making this an attractive project.

As we can see, starting in year-end 2020, Freeport-McMoRan will begin to earn $200 million per year (200 million pounds @ $1 profit per pound). That profit will be earned for 20 years, an incredibly strong profit for a $850-million project. That supports a strong NPV @ 8% of roughly $0.6 billion at copper prices of $2.95 per pound.

Freeport-McMoRan Assets - Freeport-McMoRan Investor Presentation

Lastly, looking at the overall project development timeline, we can see Freeport-McMoRan’s future development, subject to market conditions. One important thing to note from above is that Freeport-McMoRan’s Lone Star project, in the United States, a relatively expensive market, has unit cash costs of $1.75 per pound, or $1 per pound below current prices.

Given that the United States tends to be more expensive for mining, we can assume going forward Freeport-McMoRan will earn at least $1 per pound. Currently, the company has 62 billion pounds of 2P reserves at $2 per copper. Including materialized mineral, at $2.2 per pound, and those reserves increase to 130 billion pounds.

Assuming $1 per pound of profits, at $2.2 per pound, which is more than 20% below current copper prices, that means these reserves hold $130 billion in profit potential. That’s a lot of profit for a mining company currently valued at almost $23 billion.

Freeport-McMoRan Improving Financials

After discussing the recent market conditions and Freeport-McMoRan’s strong asset portfolio, let’s finish up by discussing Freeport-McMoRan’s incredibly strong financials.

Freeport-McMoRan Forecast - Freeport-McMoRan Investor Presentation

Freeport-McMoRan has an incredibly strong sales outlook for 2018 with 3.8 billion pounds of copper and $1.04 / pound copper costs after by-products. This will result in operating cash flow of $4.3 billion at current copper prices, amazing for an almost $23-billion company. More so, each $0.10 change in copper prices will have a $185 million change in cash flows.

Copper prices have had a difficult time recently. However, as we saw above from the market outlook, copper demand is anticipated to grow going forward. That will support prices and Freeport-McMoRan’s cash flow.

Out of this $4.5 billion in cash flow, Freeport-McMoRan will be spending $2.0 billion on capital expenditures. $1.1 billion of this will go to major projects with $0.9 billion to other projects. These high capital expenditures, almost 10% of Freeport-McMoRan’s mark cap annually, will reward the company heavily going forward.

Freeport-McMoRan Future Income - Freeport-McMoRan Investor Presentation

This chart shows Freeport-McMoRan’s average EBITDA and operating cash flow at various copper prices. It’s important to note that the bottom end of this chart, $3.00 per pound copper, is almost 10% above current copper prices. While the market dynamics we discussed above will support higher copper prices, it’s important to keep this in mind.

As we can see, the company’s average operating cash flow will be roughly $3 billion in 2019 and 2020 at $3.00 per pound. As projects come online, the company’s operating cash flow will grow to more than $4 billion by 2021 / 2022. Assuming prices manage to increase to $3.50 per pound, due to a supply deficit, 2021-2022 cash flow will be more than $6 billion.

However, Freeport-McMoRan’s display of cash flow at $3.00, $3.25, and $3.50 per pound clearly shows that the company expects prices to increase from their recent difficulties. Looking at the bottom of the company’s anticipated prices, you are investing, at $15 per share today, in a company that will have $3 per share in annual operating cash flow by 2021-2022. That’s incredibly impressive.

That future cash flow will reward those who invest today incredibly well.

Freeport-McMoRan Financial Picture - Freeport-McMoRan Investor Presentation

To provide a final overview of the company’s financial position, this image shows the company’s financial plans going forward. Freeport-McMoRan currently has net debt of $7.3 billion, which it has paid down significantly these past two years. The company anticipates that it will be able to pay this down further.

One important thing to keep in mind is that if the company pays down its entire debt, that’s several hundred million dollars every year more for shareholders. That alone would be enough for the company for its newly initiated dividend.

One other thing to keep in mind is two years ago, people were talking about Freeport-McMoRan going bankrupt due to the commodities crash. The company initiating a dividend shows how much its financials have improved since then.

Freeport-McMoRan continues to invest more than $2 billion annually in its projects. Personally, I believe that the completion of the Lone Star projects and upgrades at Grasberg will be catalysts to free up significant cash flow in the company. The company will then be able to use this cash flow to reward investors incredibly well.

Conclusion

Freeport-McMoRan has had a difficult time as a result of the commodities trash. The company’s stock price dropped to an early-2016 low after investors worried about the company’s financial strength. However, the company has made enormous strides since then, including decreasing its debt and initiating a dividend, to improve its financial position.

The company has a strong asset portfolio and is investing heavily in both additional mines, including its Lone Star and Grasberg projects. These projects should be finished by around 2020. At that point, the company’s cash flow will increase significantly after its expenses go down. The company will then be able to use that cash flow to reward investors, showing how it’s a strong investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FCX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.