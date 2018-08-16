Global Partners LP: These 9.75% Fixed-To-Floating Preferred Units Have Begun Trading On The NYSE

Introduction

In this article, we want to shed light on a new Preferred Units issued by Global Partners LP (NYSE: GLP).

Our main goal is purely to inform you about the product while refraining from making an investment recommendation. Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we dive into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B5 Filing by Global Partners - the prospectus.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 2.4M units issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $60M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred units in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Global Partners LP 9.75% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (NYSE: GLP-A) pays a fixed dividend at a rate of 9.75% before 08/15/2023 and then switches to a floating dividend at a rate of the Three-month LIBOR plus 6.774%. The new preferred units carry no S&P rating and are callable as of 08/15/2023. Currently, GLP-A is trading above its par value at a price of $25.59 and has a Current Yield of 9.53% and Yield-to-Call of 9.16%. The dividends paid by this preferred stock are not eligible for the preferential 15-20% tax rate on dividends. They are also not eligible for the dividend received deduction for corporate holders. This means that the "qualified equivalent" Current Yield and YTC would be 7.94% and 7.63%, respectively.

Here is how the stock's YTC curve looks like right now:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

Global Partners LP, incorporated on March 2, 2005, is a midstream logistics and marketing company. The Company is engaged in the purchasing, selling, storing and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products, including gasoline and gasoline blendstocks (such as ethanol), distillates (such as home heating oil, diesel and kerosene), residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, natural gas and propane. The Company's segments include Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations and Commercial. It owns, controls or has access to terminal networks of refined petroleum products and renewable fuels in Massachusetts, Maine, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of 1,458 owned, leased and/or supplied gasoline stations, including 248 directly operated convenience stores, in the Northeast, Maryland and Virginia. In addition, the Company owns transload and storage terminals in North Dakota and Oregon that extend its origin-to-destination capabilities from the mid-continent region of the United States and Canada.

Source: Reuters.com | Global Partners LP

Below, you can see dividend and profitability information about the common stock, GLP:

Source: FastGraphs.com

...and the market opinion:

Source: Tradingview.com

For 2017, the company paid a $1.85 annual dividend on its common stock. With a market price of $20.40, the current yield of GLP is 9.07%. As an absolute value, this means it has in $62.89M yearly dividend expenses for the common. For comparison, the yearly dividend for the newly issued preferred units of the company is around $5.85M.

In addition, the market capitalization of GLP is around $679.5M.

Capital Structure

Below you can see a snapshot of Global Partners' capital structure as of its last Quarterly Report in March 2018. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

As of Q1 2018, GLP had a total debt of $958M ranking senior to the newly issued preferred units. The new Series A preferred units rank junior to all outstanding debt and equal with the other preferred units of the company. At the moment, GLP-A is the only preferred units, issued by Global Partners.

The GLobal Partners LP Corporate Bonds

There are 4 Corporate Bonds issued by the company, which can be found in the picture below:

Source: FINRA

The Corporate Bond that has the closest maturity date as the call date of GLP-A is the 06/15/2023 Corporate Bond (GLP4305720) and has a Yield-to-Maturity of 6.563%. This should be compared to the 9.16% Yield-to-Call of GLP-A, but when making that comparison, do remember that GLP-A's YTC is the maximum you could realize if you hold the preferred stock until 2023. There is a yield margin of 3.6% between the two securities which can be explained by the higher rank in the capital structure and the risk profile of the company.

Some more information about the bond could be found in the table below:

Source: FINRA | GLP4305720

Sector Comparison

In the next couple of charts, I'll compare the newly issued preferred units, with the rest of the preferred units that are issued by a midstream company and pay a fixed-to-floating dividend rate.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield

Source: Author's database

Here is the full list:

Source: Author's database

Fixed-to-Floating Preferred Units

These 3 charts contain all fixed-to-floating preferred units with non-suspended distribution, by their Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call, and by their Yield-to-Call and Current Yield. This means that the LGCY preferred stocks are excluded from this chart as they don't pay dividends.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield

Source: Author's database

Here is the full list:

Source: Author's database

All Fixed-to-Floatings

The next 2 charts present all fixed-to-floating securities with non-suspended distribution, that pay a fixed-to-floating dividend rate, with a positive YTC.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield

Source: Author's database

The High Yielders

In the next two charts, I will compare the newly issued preferred units with all outstanding high yield preferred stocks and units with no suspended distribution by their Yield-to-Call and Current Yield. As a "high yield" I will use these issues with a Nominal Yield of more than 9%. The preferred stocks and units, issued by GST and LGCY are excluded from the bubble chart, as they don't pay dividends.

Source: Author's database

And, here is the full list:

Source: Author's database

All Preferred Stock Units

The chart below contains all preferred stocks units with Schedule K-1 with non-suspended distribution, by their Yield-to-Call and Current Yield. Again, LGCY preferred stocks are excluded from this chart.

Source: Author's database

Furthermore, for a better idea, SPLP-A is also excluded from this chart, as its Yield-to-Call is 152%.

Schedule K-1

We intend to furnish each holder of Series A Preferred Units, within 90 days after the close of each calendar year, specific tax information, including a Schedule K-1, which describes its preferred return for the preceding taxable year. Notwithstanding the rules described above under "—Tax Consequences of Series A Preferred Unit Ownership—Basis of Units" requiring aggregation of partnership interests purchased in separate transactions, you may receive two Schedules K-1 if you hold common units and Series A Preferred Units due to administrative reporting limitations. In preparing this information, which will not be reviewed by counsel, we will take various accounting and reporting positions. We cannot assure you that those positions will yield a result that conforms to the requirements of the Internal Revenue Code, Treasury Regulations or administrative interpretations of the IRS. Neither we nor Vinson & Elkins LLP can assure prospective holders of Series A Preferred Units that the IRS will not successfully contend in court that those positions are impermissible. Any challenge by the IRS could negatively affect the value of the Series A Preferred Units.

Source: 424B5 Filing by Global Partners

Optional Redemption Upon a Change of Control

Upon the occurrence of a Change of Control, we may, at our option, redeem the Series A Preferred Units, in whole or in part, within 120 days after the first date on which such Change of Control occurred, by paying $25.00 per Series A Preferred Unit, plus all accumulated and unpaid distributions to, but excluding, the date of redemption, whether or not declared. If, prior to the Change of Control Conversion Date (as defined below), we exercise our redemption rights relating to Series A Preferred Units, holders of the Series A Preferred Units that we have elected to redeem will not have the conversion right described under "Description of Series A Preferred Units—Change of Control." Any such redemption would be effected only out of funds legally available for such purpose and would be subject to compliance with the provisions of the instruments governing our outstanding indebtedness.

Source: 424B5 Filing by Global Partners

Use of Proceeds

Except as otherwise provided in the applicable prospectus supplement, we will use the net proceeds we receive from the sale of the securities covered by this prospectus for general partnership purposes, including repayment of debt, acquisitions and capital expenditures. The actual application of proceeds we receive from the sale of any particular offering of securities using this prospectus will be described in the applicable prospectus supplement relating to such offering.

Source: 424B5 Filing by Global Partners

Addition to the S&P preferred stock index

With the current market capitalization of $61M, GLP-A cannot be an addition to the S&P preferred stock index (NASDAQ: PFF).

Conclusion

This is an informational article about the new preferred units GLP-A. With this kind of article, we want to keep you in touch with all new preferred stock, units and baby bonds IPOs.

