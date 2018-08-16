Weekly Review: Preferred Stock CEFs

Introduction

Over the last few months, most of you have noticed our increased activity in closed-end funds as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage, and directional, opportunities for active traders such as us. Now that these products have our attention, we are continuously monitoring most funds by sector and will reinstate our Weekly Review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest.

The News

Over the past week, there was no news that could affect the sector's performance.

The Benchmark

The past week was quite rough for the leading benchmark of the preferred stock sector (PFF). The ETF opened the week higher at a price of $37.50 per share, compared to last close on Friday. However, by the end of the day, PFF closed $0.01 lower at a price of $37.49 per share. The following day was almost the same, as the fund could not break through the resistance of $37.50. Since then the PFF's price continued dropping. On a weekly basis, the ETF erased $ 0.16 (0.43%) from its price.

Source: barchart.com - PFF Daily Chart (6 months)

We observe a total lack of correlation between the two ETFs this week. The performance of the 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT), was more than delightful for investors and traders. Although the index finished at its high point on Friday, many market participants were worried about TLT's 'health' at the beginning of the week. We can justify these fears when we take a look at the chart beneath. We should also not forget that the 10 year treasury interest rate was close hitting the 'terrifying' 3.00%.

Source: barchart.com -TLT Daily Chart (6 months)

On Wednesday the index bottomed at a price of $118.61 per share, and since then the bidders pushed TLT to the heights.

The yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes slipped to 2.862% on Friday, compared to 2.935% Thursday, which was one of the reasons that helped the ETF to skyrocket and close at a price of $120.66 per share.

Source: cnbc.com

1. Sorted by Z-Score:

Source: cefconnect.com

The Nuveen family is still waiting to be pulled from the bottom of the table. Above them is the First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (FPF) with a negative Z-score of -1.30. From a statistical perspective, these closed-end funds could be still considered as "Buy" candidates.

On the leading position this week is the Cohen & Steers Select Preferred & Income Fund (PSF) with the a Z-score of 2.20. The CEF is followed by the JH Preferred Income Fund (HPI) which is also with a high Z-score - 2.00 and it is also currently trading high above its net asset value. Both of the funds can be considered as "Sell" candidates. Another "short" opportunity we can find in the face of Flaherty & Crumrine Prefrred Income Opportunities Fund (PFO). If you remember we had an article where we explain the arbitrage between PFO and PFD.

2. Baseline Expense:

Source: cefconnect.com

Here, we can observe how much the fund charges to manage our portfolio. It might be only my opinion, but I cannot find an acceptable reason for these high fees investors pay.

3. 5-Year Return On NAV:

Source: cefconnect.com

Above, we can review the returns on net asset value over the past five years. On the top of the "givers" chart we can find the JH Premium Dividend Fund (PDT) with its 9.76%. Basically, the group distributes more than delightful returns to their investors, which is a sign of reliability for the sector. Of course, we should not forget that these numbers and results are no guarantee of future performance.

4. Discount/Premium:

Source: cefconnect.com

The most overpriced fund today in our table is the JH Premium Dividend Fund (PDT). Since our last review, its premium has gotten higher and the Z-score has not left behind. If you remember, last time we did not consider the fund as a "Sell" candidate because of its low score which was only 0.30. Today we have a higher premium and also a higher Z-score, but I would still not have a "Short" position on this CEF in my portfolio. And the reason for that is simple. The fund is trading at a premium on a regular basis and its Z-score is still not high enough so we could consider it as statistically overvalued. I would wait a little bit longer before a decide to enter.

With the silver medal we see PSF, which we already discussed that could be a probable "Sell".

As for my "Buy" candidates, I think that it is more than obvious which they would be. The Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities (JPS) and the First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (FPF) are the ones who were crushed over the past week. Both of the funds ended the last trading session at their lowest points. Support for my proposals are their wide discounts and Z-scores, which tell us that both CEFs are undervalued.

5. Effective Leverage:

Source: cefconnect.com

When we take a look at the leverage of this fund, we should probably understand the delightful returns that they provide to the investors. Do not underestimate the effect of the leverage, and be sure it's included in your analysis. However, the preferred CEFs have a leverage between 20% and 35%.

6. Distribution Rate:

Source: cefconnect.com

Here we can observe the distribution rates between the different closed-end funds. Additionally, we have plotted here the distribution rate based on the net asset value. Most of the market participants find the second metric as the more important one.

Conclusion

As we see, the sector is improving and there are more and more trading opportunities for us as investors. Still, there are many undervalued closed-end funds which we could consider as good long term investments I think. All in all the sector is quite stable and reliable.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 8/12/2018, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in JPS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.