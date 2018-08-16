xG Technology, Inc. (XGTI) CEO Roger Branton on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

xG Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:XGTI) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call August 15, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Scott Arnold - MD, CORE IR

Roger Branton - CEO

Analysts

Operator

I would now turn the conference over to Scott Arnold, Managing Director of CORE IR Investor Relations.

Scott Arnold

Thank you, Brian. And thank you all for joining xG Technology’s second quarter 2018 earnings conference call to discuss xG Technology’s financial results and corporate developments for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Joining me today on the call is Roger Branton, Chief Executive Officer; and John Payne, President and Chief Operating Officer.

After close of business yesterday, xG Technology released financial results for the second quarter ended June 30 2018. If you have not seen the press release, please visit the Company’s New & Events website page at www.xgtechnology.com.

And now, it is my pleasure to turn the call over to Roger Branton, xG Technology’s Chief Executive Officer. Roger?

Roger Branton

Okay. Thank you, Scott, and welcome everyone to our second quarter 2018 earnings call. So, I was recently appointed by our Board as Chief Executive Officer, primarily to stabilize the business and implement certain accountability programs.

Since April 2018, I’ve worked with our team to right size the organization. We’ve completed -- completely realigned our business by implementing cost control programs, to focus our efforts on supporting revenue, and to position the Company to become profitable, along with continuing to evaluate MA opportunities that will strategically benefit the Company in the future, all of which is in the best interest of shareholders. As a result, the Company improved its position to achieve these goals. We have accomplished a great deal in the last 90 days. Some of our major accomplishments for the quarter are as follows.

In April, we implemented cost reduction programs that expected to result in annual cost savings of $5 million. We actually exceeded that guidance and achieved $7 million in annual savings, specifically, $6.2 million resulted in labor cost savings and additional $800,000 in non-labor savings. Further, we’ve identified another $1.3 million in non-labor cost savings expected to be realized over the next year.

In May, we closed on $4 million of 6% senior secured convertible notes to institutional investors. Our balance sheet afforded us the opportunity to use debt for our working capital needs. And because of the cost reduction initiatives, we were able to price this financing at a substantial premium over the market price of our common stock.

Also, in May, we announced that IMT Vislink had been awarded a $1.4 million order to supply airborne video downlink solutions to the U.S. Air Force. The contract calls for the supply of transmit and receive systems, and ground-based units designed to display real-time video imagery taken by aerial assets. IMT Vislink has previously received an order to supply similar system to the U.S. Army in November of 2017. That was the third contract we received from the Army since 2013. Such repeat business from the U.S. armed services is a testament to our reputation as a trusted supplier of mission critical solutions.

In May, we announced a partnership with Panasonic to integrate IMT Vislink’s external wireless solution into Panasonic studio cameras. Collaborations like this reaffirm that our equipment and technology is ideal for enabling broadcasters to originate high quality broadcasts of news and sporting events. Producers of live content are constantly looking for new, immersive and cinematic camera views. Our 4K wireless technology helps make this a reality.

In June, we received a $2.3 million contract to supply live video transmission equipment to a major U.S. professional sports association for installation in arenas and to capture and distribute live images of in-game action. For decades, the IMT Vislink wireless video technology has been trusted to cover some of the most challenging and high profile international sporting events. Examples include the World Cup, the London Marathon, the 24 Hours of LeMans acing America’s Cup for Sailing, Formula E, the World Wingsuit League and professional soccer matches as well as championship golf tournaments. This latest contract win is proof that our sports and entertainment business remains strong and we see a lot of opportunity for further growth from this segment.

Also in June, we announced the reseller partnership with Broadcast Technical Services that will supply IMT Vislink wireless camera systems to broadcast sports and entertainment accounts in Texas and Louisiana. This is part of a concerted effort to grow our reseller network. We believe there is room for solid growth from our indirect sales channels; and going forward, we expect to see more partnerships of this nature.

Our public safety business also remains strong and in the second quarter we received additional orders for our airborne video downlink systems which provides the situation awareness required by law enforcement agencies. We also announced the collaboration with K2 Unmanned Systems on the launch of a new law enforcement tactical drone. IMT Vislink is providing interoperable, encrypted HD video downlink technology for use with this system. So, we’ve accomplished a great deal in the second quarter, which further positions our Company to achieve its goals.

I will go over some of the financial highlights and then have some closing remarks before we go to Q&A.

With regards to financial highlights, on a non-GAAP basis, when normalizing earnings, we do take into account non-GAAP one-time charges as well as stock option expenses and discontinued operations. We use these non-GAAP measures to allow us to assess the performance of our operations as compared to budgets and recent actions. So, the key highlights for the second quarter. Revenues were $9.4 million, cost of components and personnel were $4.5 million, our gross margins remained steady, increased a little to 52.4%. G&A expenses were $4.5 million, R&D expenses were $1.1 million. Depreciation and amortization was $480,000. We do expect G&A, R&D expenses to continue to decrease due to our focus on cost controls. The net loss was $1.3 million and EBITDA loss for the quarter was $224,000. All of the above excludes one-time charges, stock option expenses and discontinued operations.

As of June 30th, we ended the quarter with $2.2 million in cash, inventory was $16 million, accounts receivable $5.4 million, total current assets equaled 24.3 million and current liabilities were $24.4, so roughly $3 million in working capital. xG’s debt including short-term obligations stood at $5.5 million.

So, closing remarks. In the second quarter, we communicated our goal of achieving profitability. We made significant progress towards that goal with decisive action. We are confident, we are in a much better position to achieve profitability and become cash flow positive sooner rather than later.

As we look forward, we are very excited about what we see. We live in a age where video platforms are evolving at a rate that’s never been seen before. Today’s audiences want to do more than just watch events. They want to experience them, they want to enjoy them right now. So, over 50% of the most watched TV programs around the world were live events. Over the last two years, there has been 3.5 billion live streams that have been broadcast through Facebook Live. We call these immersive viewing, and it’s what’s growing the growth in our markets. So, for broadcasters and content providers, to be able to deliver this on-demand, as it happens, they need and will continue to need high-performing, wireless production equipment to collect and produce their content. This is exactly what we’ve engineered our solutions to deliver. And what we feel we will do better than anybody, enable live video coverage used to entertain, inform, produce, for broadcast, sports and entertainment and public safety applications. We are very confident we are well-positioned to capitalize on these trends, and we see ongoing opportunities for future growth. We’re seeing tangible proof of this as we continue to gain strong traction in our core markets.

So, in summary, we plan to continue our focus on cost control. We will align ourselves with key partners to expand our sales reach. We will evaluate strategic M&A opportunities with the focus on streaming. And we will maintain our leadership as innovators in live video communications, so we can keep delivering the products and services the industry and the audiences demand.

We are aware that results do not happen overnight. I do have a unique perspective of the Company’s history and how we can leverage our strength in developing cost controls that support current revenue and at the same time continue to evaluate, negotiate and structure M&A opportunities that are strategic to our business going forward. We have positioned the Company to do exactly that.

So, thank you again for supporting xG Technology. With that, I will turn it back over to the operator for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Today’s first question will be from John Bernard, [ph] private investor. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Mr. Branton, thanks for doing this earnings call. How do you explain the second quarter revenue at 9.5 when last year was $14.5 million?

Roger Branton

Well, thanks, John. It’s a good question. I mean, we operate in a highly cyclical business. And one of my chief complaints is actually our equipment works too well. And we’re sometimes subject to five or seven-year product lifecycles, even longer. However, the difference between last quarter of last year versus this year, we had one large contract, I think, it was in South America, roughly $2.5 million that we had last year at this time that we did not have this year.

John Payne is on the call. John, I don’t know, if you want to expand on that question at all. But…

Unidentified Analyst

Because -- sorry to interrupt, because you put a lot of -- importance of cost cutting that’s important and that’s obviously, but the top-line is important too. You got to grow the business, because…

Roger Branton

You’re absolutely right, John. I mean, you can only cut the cost to zero but you can grow the revenues to...

Unidentified Analyst

That’s why the stock is getting hit like hell, right, because…

Roger Branton

I mean, look, I mean, for years, we have operated the Company at losses. And from my experience in dealing with institutional investors, retail investors, we’ve had to make sure we get the Company to profitability. So, in the quarter that we did that, the second quarter, you could argue that we’ve taken our eye off of on the ball a little bit and growing the revenues, but with that said, we’ve done the cost cuts down in the second quarter, and we are well-positioned to expand the top line.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. So, when you think -- are you confident to finish the year -- last year finish was close to $48 million in sales, right?

Roger Branton

Last year was $47.6 million in sales, correct. So, I’m confident in growing the business, John. I’m not going to give guidance here. What I can tell you is on the guidance relative to cost cuts, we are going to maintain that we’re going to get the profitability sooner rather than later.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. So, that cash flow positive would be in the third or fourth quarter, because that’s what your last conference call -- that’s what was said that third and fourth quarter, we should be cash flow positive…

Roger Branton

That’s what…

Unidentified Analyst

You are in the same -- so, I guess the third and fourth quarter is very important because I guess those institutional investors that did that the last financing, I guess, that’s what -- they must have done the due diligence and must -- I guess, they are pretty confident that will be achieved, right?

Roger Branton

Well, right, but I would argue the second quarter was very critical as well. I mean, I don’t want to take lightly the actions and decisions we’re able to make in the second quarter to right size the business. And those decisions are sometimes difficult, as you know, and we’re able to achieve those and get the savings that we -- over and above what we originally estimated. So, you are correct. The number one goal for this Company is to get to profitability. And we think we’re in a better position today than we were before, making the cost cuts.

Operator

I'll now turn the call back over to Roger Branton for any closing remarks.

Roger Branton

Yes. So, I wish to thank our shareholders for their continued support. We look forward to sharing our ongoing developments in the coming months as we further strengthen our Company and execute our strategies. That concludes today’s comments and call. So, turn it back over to the operator.

Operator

Thank you. The conference is now concluded. We want to thank you all for attending today’s presentation. You may now disconnect.