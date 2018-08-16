Hochschild Mining PLC (HCHDF) CEO Ignacio Bustamante on Half Year 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Hochschild Mining PLC (OTCPK:HCHDF) Half Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 15, 2018 9:30 AM ET

Ignacio Bustamante

Thank you Sebastian. Good afternoon everyone. This is Ignacio Bustamante from Lima, Peru. We are also having on the call, our CFO, Ramon Barua and in our London office, we have Charlie Gordon, our Head of Investor Relations.

Let me start with key highlights of the press release that we have presented this morning to the market. We have revenues up 9% at $372 million, compared to $341 million in H1 2017. Our EBITDA is also up 18% at $162 million, compared to $136 million in the same period of last year. EPS is up 67% at $0.05, compared to $0.03 last year. Our all-in sustaining cash costs are behaving also very well at $11.9 per ounce, compared to $12 per ounce in the first half of last year. Our net debt currently stands at $67 million, compared to $103 million at the end of 2017. We took our net debt to EBITDA ratio to 0.21 times as at June 30, 2018. So a very healthy net debt to EBITDA ratio.

Also very important news. We have just announced the discovery of around 60 million silver equivalent ounces in our Inmaculada operation, which speaks highly about the great geological potential that that operation has and also it is keeping us very enthusiastic because we believe that there is significant potential yet to come in the upcoming months from that same operation. I would talk about that in more detail later on. And finally, we are recommending an interim dividend of $0.1965, which represents a total payment of about $10 million.

So these are the key highlights and now I would like to hand over the presentation to Ramon Barua, our CFO, who is going to walk you through the key financial highlights.

Ramon Barua

Thank you Ignacio. So let me starting page number five where we have a summary of our P&L, the pretty exceptional results and I will talk also about one line where we have had exceptional results. The revenue increase for the period, the increase is largely explained by a higher production, if you see what happened prices of gold and silver in the period when compared to 2017, really gold went up around 5% but silver came down 5%. And as you know, our production is roughly half and half. So the impact in prices is really negligible and we can attribute the increase, again, to production.

The gross profit was also very strong. The company continues very highly focused on cost controls, a strategy that made us successful throughout the cycle of prices and that we continue to implement successfully. And we have also started to feel some impact of the Argentinian peso devaluation. I will talk in more detail about the full impact on the P&L in the coming slides.

The administrative expenses were also lower. Headcount in the company remains very stable. Expense controls are also in place there. And what generated an increase last year was our share-based compensation plan. That is no longer affecting us this year or as highly as it did last year. Exploration, we are going to talk a lot. Ignacio already mentioned about the improvement in ounces in Inmaculada. But certainly that has come also with higher expense, both in brownfield and greenfield. We also have significant greenfield activity when compared to previous years.

In terms of finance, we had already anticipated a lower interest expense associated with, of course, the repayment of the bonds that we completed in January. I will show you also a little bit later the impact of that bond repurchase, but clearly we were coming down first from a higher debt number, the bonds were around $300 million. Right now, we only have $200 million of debt. And the average interest has come from a total of almost 8% to around 2.5%. So the impact is being strongly felt in the P&L.

There is an FX loss also associated to the Argentine peso devaluation. And taxes are higher, of course, the profit before taxes is significantly higher at $54.9 million when compared to $28.9 million in the previous year. So quite an improvement there and that results, of course, in increased taxes, but there is also an effect of the peso devaluation that is booked in the tax line.

That brought us to a net profit of $22.2 million. The attributable net profit is $24.4 million, representing $0.05 per share. And also important to highlight that we have achieved and EBITDA very close to $162 million. Now to put it into context, last year our EBITDA was $300 million for the full year. So we are in very good shape in 2018.

In terms of exceptional items, we are not showing them, but you can see in the press release that we published and it's really showing the premium of around $11 million that we paid to repurchase the bonds as well as the reversal of some capitalized issuance costs associated with that bond. So that is the only exceptional item that we have booked.

Going to the next slide, we have a chart there on the devaluation of the Argentinian peso so far. I mean, the movement in the currency in Argentina has been quite radical at the beginning of the year. Now moving from around ARS16 per dollar to around, it went up all the way to around ARS30. Right now, it is trading at around, it's ARS30 today, okay. So it has continued to go up.

And the impact in the P&L is very important to understand because it has three different effects. And so far when you look at our results, in each one it's impacting us negatively in terms of net income. But going forward, the effect is going to be very largely positive. Why is this?

The first effect is in costs and that's the largest effect, but it is one that will show its full effect through time as we continue to operate with a more devalued currency. Remember, that in Argentina, our largest cost item is labor. And of course, that is denominated in pesos. But so far, only around $4 million of benefit have been booked in the first half of the year

The second effect is the impact on our monetary accounts and we have a net positive amount in pesos. And that's primarily the AG recoveries, so there is an effect there of having a higher exchange rate. And that's why we have booked a one-off assuming that that the peso doesn't move going forward. It's a one-off loss of $4 million.

And also this is the third effect, our tax basis in Argentina are also, of course, denominated in pesos. So we have to book the impact in that full asset of the devaluation, thus booking an $8 million hit that goes into the income tax line.

So we have one positive which is plus $4 million in costs and two negatives which is the effect on the FX line and the effect on the income tax rate. But going forward, the FX line and the income tax should not move, of course, assuming that the FX doesn't move. However, the impact on cost should be quite substantial, not only in H2 of 2018, but also going forward. So don't be misguided by these first results with the devaluation in Argentina. The impact is going to be highly and very positive for our in Santa Cruz.

Going to the next slide. The evolution of the 2018 cash balance so far. These are very strong numbers. You can see the cash generation that Inmaculada had in the period, Pallancata and San Jose. Arcata, of course, much tougher situation with the high all-in sustaining cost so far. We were able to repay quite substantial amount of debt at $146 million. Again, this is associated with the bond that we repurchased and some debt that we took in December to prepare for that bond repayment.

Then this is the most important number, I think, to recall, because we paid $24 million in interest expenses. $23 million of them are nonrecurring. So this is an important point because that would further strengthen the cash flow generation for the company in the second half of the year and, of course, going forward as well. We paid dividends corresponding to the last semester of 2017 and as you know, with these results, we have announced another dividend that will be paid in the second half of this year.

Moving to the next slide, in terms of cost. Again emphasizing that the company continues very much focused on cost controls and it's at the top of our agenda. The all-in sustaining cost reported for the period was $11.9 per silver equivalent ounce. This is significantly better than our guidance for the year at $13 to $13.4 per ounce of silver and also better than what we reported last year at $12. This is associated to both in Inmaculada and Pallancata, we were able to recover better grades than what we had in the model.

This is important to highlight that higher grades are not associated to any high-grading or any form. It's rather a reconciliation with more conservative geological model that we had in place. There is impact from the devaluation in Argentina that I also mentioned, but there has been also some inflation in Argentina. Of course, the devaluation has been largest higher than inflation.

And Arcata continues to be the operation where we need to focus more in further cost reductions. Going forward, we should expect much more drilling in Inmaculada. As you know results are being positive and we have lots of ideas and lots of additional targets that we want to continue to pursue. As you know, all permits are in place. So we are very excited about this possibility.

In the case of Pallancata, Pablo should continue to ramp-up. No, we do not necessarily expect again that these positive reconciliation of grades versus the [indiscernible] continues. So we are being conservative on that front. But the tonnage will increase substantially.

In the case of Arcata, we will discuss that also in detail. But new vein discoveries in the mine are allowing us to build access in the second half, in order to continue having production during 2019. So all in all, I think the big message is that we are on track. We have had a fantastic start to the year and we are on track to meet our 2018 guidance.

In the next slide, we have our capital expenditure and exploration detail. I will not go into a lot of detail, because we are also very much in line with the guidance that we have given to the market in these fronts. There are really no material deviations from what we had anticipated at the beginning of the year.

In terms of play a exploration, you can see here the higher activity. Important to mention Inmaculada. We are spending much more money in Inmaculada. Again, fully permitted campaign. So we are at full speed on that front.

And finally, in terms of the balance sheet. I think we have repeated these through the presentation but let me highlight it again. The net debt to EBITDA number continues to come down. We are at 0.21 times. Cash standing at $142 million with debt of slightly above $200 million and notably the impact of the better terms that we are receiving on the debt allowing us to pass through the P&L a much smaller interest expense per year.

With that, I will leave questions for the end of the presentation and now I would pass the presentation back to Ignacio.

Ignacio Bustamante

Thank you Ramon. So moving into page 12 of the webcast. We go to one of our favorite slides, which shows what we have been doing in the past six years. And you can see how our production has increased from 20 million ounces to 38 million ounces last year and our forecast for 2018 and how our cost have gone down to from $22 per ounce to the guidance that we are giving to market of somewhere between $13 to $13.4 for the full year. So our goal is to continue doing this, to continue growing production, to continue to do it in a profitable manner and to continue putting a lot of f emphasis in cost controls.

Moving to the next slide, page 13. Let us talk a little bit about each of our operations, talking only about the key highlights of each of them. So in the case of Inmaculada, we obtained record half production with around 138,000 ounces also with very low all-in sustaining cash cost of around $615 all-in cost per ounce of gold. We have been showing very positive grade reconciliation. So grade is better than expected in the first half of the year, plus also some inventory that was left unprocessed at the end of last year, which has also helped for a production cost for the first half of the year. And very positive and most importantly, I would say, has been the discovery of an additional 800,000 ounces of gold or around 60 million ounces of silver of inferred resources added so far in only one particular area of the property in Inmaculada. We will show you maps later on during the presentation, but it is keeping us very enthusiastic and we believe that there is still significant more potential to come.

Getting into H2 outlook. We will continue doing our surface drilling program. We are going to continue having the 13 drill rigs there exploring those areas and other new areas in the property. And we expect to given an additional resource update during Q4. Going into Pallancata, production is also very strong, up 31% to 4.2 million silver equivalent ounces with also very strong all-in sustaining cash cost of $12. Grades have been better than expected coming from Pablo, developments and ancillary structures. The ramp-up is moving along well. We are approaching the 2,200 tons per day and we expect that by the end of the year we are going to be reaching the 2,800 tons per day that we have forecasted for this operation.

Moving to San Jose. We have been showing a very steady production of 6.5 million ounces, in line with the rate that we had last year. All-in sustaining cash costs are also now within expectations at around $15 per ounce. As Ramon mentioned, cost have been impacted by high inflation, but there have also been some offsets from the peso devaluation. And during the second half of the year, the key highlights is going to be the startup of the hydraulic backfill project which should be completed during this quarter. And once the bad weather passes, we are going to restart the drilling in Aguas Vivas and in other areas during the month of September.

And finally, in the case of Arcata, production has been 2.2 million ounces, as expected. All-in sustaining cash cast, as you will see, reflecting narrower vein and fewer stopes, but we continue with a very strong focus on overall cost controls. We have seen very good drilling results during the first half of the year and the focus right now is going into those resources that are more in the potential category but they are so abundant and very promising that we are going to be prioritizing mine development to get access to those resources as soon as possible rather than converting those potential into inferred resources. So that way we make sure that production at Arcata continues without stopping. It continues in a steady minor and hopefully showing some growth later on. We have drilled already 22,000 a meters in the first half of the year and we expect to drill 10,000 more between now and the end of the year and initiate, as I mentioned, the mine development of the newly discovered veins. And we will give a little bit more color also when we talk about geology in Arcata.

Moving to the next slide, page 14 which have our growth strategy that most of you are already familiarized with. We have three pillars, brownfield, greenfield and joint ventures or acquisitions. In the case of brownfield, that's one of the most important pillars of the strategy. Our goal is to try to use the spare capacity that we have available, particularly at Arcata and Pallancata, work on increasing the life of mine in all our operations and we believe all of them have the potential to achieve that. And also if that is case and that were the case, to evaluate potential capacity expansions to increase capacity and production further more.

Talking about greenfield. We are progressing drill-ready projects. Right now, we are progressing in Peru and outside of Peru. I give you more color later on, but we continue also looking for opportunities for new staking in Peru and outside of Peru. And also we are looking at a possibility of optimizing our early-stage projects, namely Azuca, Crespo and Volcan.

And finally, we continue looking at potential joint ventures or acquisitions. But as you may recall, we have a very strong and strict criteria that we are only going to be looking at things that are at early-stage that have significant geological upside that we can take control and that we can achieve important financial returns. So with those three pillars, we are going to continue enhancing our current portfolio, develop growth options and continue delivering shareholder returns.

Moving to the next slide, slide 16. We have the results of this last Inmaculada drilling campaign. As you will see, there is a table with our unaudited inferred resources for a total of around six million tons average width of 7.6 meters. Silver equivalent ounces of around 303 grade and total ounces of around 60 million ounces or 800,000 ounces of gold. We are showing a map there to the right that shows all Inmaculada property and you will see that the Angela vein and the area that we are currently exploring is only one tiny part of that Quellopata area in the southern part of the chart. That is only one of the many structures hundred that have been identified or the many systems that have been identified in the Inmaculada property that we have not even started exploring. So we are focusing only on a very tiny area of a very tiny system in the entire deposit which, for us, is a very, very clear sign of a huge potential that this area has, looking from a long term perspective.

The new [indiscernible] close to existing Inmaculada infrastructure have excellent width, are going to create [indiscernible] sizeable life of mine extensions and are going to allow us to mine and operate in a very cheap mine because pretty much all infrastructure is one that already exists, is very close to mine developments. Additional mine developments to access those areas are going to be also very cheap and relatively quick to access. So all in all, we are very enthusiastic about the potential that we are seeing.

And if we move to the next slide, slide 17. That is assumed into the Angela vein which is, as I mentioned, a small part of the Quellopata system and you are going to see there diagonally the Angela vein. And in green you are going to see the areas that we are currently focused on which show Millet, Divina, Lady, et cetera. So the focus, if you take the Angela vein, the focus has been on the east side of the Angela vein and in the lower part of that site. So during the second half of this year, we are going to continue focusing on that area, trying to extend Millet, Divina, Lady, Lola structures, but also we are going to start focusing on the upper part of that area namely, Barbara, Thalia, Alessandra to try to understand those structures furthermore. And also we are going to start doing some inroads into the west side of the Angela vein, which we believe also have the potential to show continuation of the structure that we are seeing on the east side. So the first thing that we are going to be doing is we are going to be doing a long drill hole with the goal of cutting all the potential structures to the west side of the Angela vein or as many structures as possible. We expect to begin that drill hole this year. It is going to be a long drill hole but we have high expectations also of the potential also to the west of the Angela vein. The total drill for the year has been 34,700. We still need to drill 22,000 meters in what remains from the year and we have, as I mentioned, very high expectations on that and we expect to continue giving resources updates to the market in the upcoming production and quarterly reports.

Moving to the next slide, talking about Pallancata. Pallancata, as you may recall, we didn't have too many target this year in the case of Pallancata. It was mostly the recognition of Pablo and drilling to find material from the Marco to the Farallon unit structures. And that's something that we are doing during the year. But the most critical part of our targets for Pallancata for this year were to secure the community permits for the areas that are probably the most encouraging from the entire company which are Palca, Cochaloma and the southern part of Pablo. So we are very happy to report that we have achieved already agreements with the communities involved in those three properties. And now we are in the process for starting the environmental permit. So we believe that we are in the right track that once the rainy season finishes in 2019, which should be around March of next year, we are going to be in a very good position to begin drilling all those three properties. So very good progress, as I mentioned, and, also very high expectations on the potential resource additions in Pallancata getting into 2019.

Moving to Arcata. As you may recall, last year, we did a program of long drill holes across many different areas of the mine and one of them in particular, that was 1.8 kilometers long, was focused on what we call, Quadrant IV, which you will see there is in the upper left corner of the chart on page 19. That area gave us indications of many structures being present there. So the focus in 2018 has been into drilling those structures that were found by the long drill holes and evaluate whether they have the potential to become the next mining or operating area in Arcata. And the short answer is that yes, it is. We have identified about eight new structures with around 3.5 kilometers of extensions that are also very close to the existing mine infrastructure. So they have the potential to be rapidly incorporated in our short-term mine plan. And the problem that we are facing there is that the areas where we are currently drilling are areas that we require to use for mine development. So we cannot do both things. We cannot continue looking for inferred resources and do the mine development at the same time. So we have decided to prioritize the mine development. We are very enthusiastic about the potential there. So we believe that was the right thing to do to prioritize mine development and also once we do the mine development, we are going to be in a position not only to exploit and extract those ounces, but it would put us in a much better position to do underground drilling to identify further potential in that fourth quadrant. So all in all, very excited. This is very positive news for Arcata and something that keeps us very enthusiastic about the medium to long-term potential of that deposit.

Moving to the next slide, page 20, we have San Jose. In San Jose, the focus for the year has been, in particular, in the areas surrounding the current operations. We have done around 4,000 meters of drilling in Maura, Maia, Split Emilia, Kospi, Ayelen structures, all of them near mine. We have seen very attractive intercepts of very good grades and we definitely expect to add high quality near mine resources during the full year. And we should be updating those going forward to the market as well. But we are very enthusiastic about the short-term increases that we are going to be seeing surrounding our current operations. And looking at more long-term, we will continue focusing on the Aguas Vivas area. Aguas Vivas, as you may recall, we had good results, but we had to stop the drilling program because of the bad weather. We are going to restart that in September and we would do the same with the property that we acquired from Coeur that is located right between San Jose and Goldcorp's Cerro Negro deposit that is shown there in the chart to the left. And also we are going to be doing reverse circulation, an RC drilling program, at the Saavedra area for around 10,000 meters. So we expect to have further updates of those longer-term drilling programs getting into the end of the second half of this year.

Now getting into page21. In addition to the brownfield work that we are doing in all our four operations, we are also focusing on other areas that we believe have a significant potential to be explored and to be further understood. So we are focusing here and giving the market an update on four areas. The first one is Ares. Ares, as you may recall, used to be Hochschild operating unit, had historical production of around 2.3 million gold ounces with an average grade of 16 grams per ton. So very good grades. Through superficial, we have identified new targets at Ares that we are in the process of exploring, particularly those at the Vizcacuto and Machucocha areas. And we are already starting to drill in that area and we expect also to complete those drilling program during the second half of the year. So we should also be giving the market updates on those drilling results. And also, we are going to be doing that long hole drilling program at Ares mine with the goal of identifying all the structures from underground that could be surrounding the previous areas that show the richest veins that we have seen in the company. So also excited about this potential and we should have further updates going on.

We also have Azuca. Azuca is a project that already has 108 million ounces in resources. But our goal there is to try to find more structures or new areas that have better grades that should allow us to turn this into a very attractive and profitable project. So our goal is to start a drilling campaign in 2019 to prove this new geological potential in Azuca and Huacullo. Probably we could start the Azuca program earlier on that, hopefully sometime in the second half of this year and the Huacullo looks more for our 2019 program. But all of them are showing also attractive targets that our goal is to try them, test them and see if we can have [indiscernible] upgrade in the average grade of the deposit. We are in the process also of reengaging with communities to make these programs more a palatable to everybody. And we are also evaluating the possibility of ore sorting applications and new alternatives for mineral transportation to see if this material could transported into the Arcata plant. So again, we are going to continue giving updates on Azuca later on.

We also have Crespo, Queshca, Astana-Farallon areas that are located very close also to Azuca between Azuca and Arcata. And we are in the process of revising the geological interpretation of the district and we are also expecting to drill the most attractive areas sometime during 2019 to see if we can increase the size of that resource. As you know, that is already a profitable resource that is fully permitted. What we need to have is a larger resource to make it more attractive to us to put into operation. So we are in the process of trying to see if we can increase that resource and we expect also to test that within the upcoming months.

And finally, we are in the process of doing a very comprehensive brownfield drilling plan in the areas surrounding Arcata and Ares. As you will see in the chart to the right, we are going to be focusing on bottom part and the upper part of Arcata which are bottom of the structures and north of the structures that are already showing very good grade. Our goal is to try to work everything during 2018 and 2019 to come up with all the potential targets that we can see in that area and start working on those as well. And we believe that there are significant potential there as well. So in addition to our operations, we have also very attractive profit potential in our Southern Peru cluster that we want to continue exploring in the upcoming months.

Moving to the next slide, we have greenfield. We are advancing five projects in Peru. Fresia, we are currently drilling. We have Corina. That is in the process of getting the full permits. So we expect to drill it either at the end of 2018 or early 2019 in the latest. And we continue working on the permitting for Alto Ruri, Casma and Cueva Blanca. Outside of Peru, we are also continue looking at things. Right now the focus is, as you know, in countries that have a very strong political and economical jurisdictions but also they have very strong geological potential. We are currently drilling two projects, one in Chile and one in Nevada, Loro and Moho respectively. And we expect to continue drilling probably one more in Nevada for this year and hopefully coming for more projects to drill during 2019 in those same jurisdictions.

Moving to the next slide, page 23. We also have Volcan. Volcan is project, as you know, that offers very attractive long-term optionality to the company. It is located in the Maricunga region in Northern Chile. It has around 10 million ounces of gold with water rights secured. It is in a very stable mining jurisdiction. We are currently exploring the potential for a higher grade project with a smaller water efficient plan. So trying to see if we can take it into a smaller scale, at least initially, to make it profitable and see that if overtime we can continue turning this into a larger and larger project. The good thing there also is that many companies are having a more active presence there like Goldcorp, Barrick, Teck and we expect that that is going to continue being a very attractive area for gold production going forward.

And finally, we have our last slide and as a summary, I would like to reemphasize the fact that we are delivering on our 2018 targets. In terms of our operations, we are on track to achieve our 2018 guidance. Same with cost, we are on track to achieve our 2018 guided costs. In terms of brownfield, we are having very, very good progress with 60 million ounces already added in Inmaculada and further resource increases expected in the second half of this year. We are moving along also in greenfield and M&A, generating and advancing new opportunities and with significant financial restraint with our net debt having been reduced to $67 million and with $41 million of dividends declared since the first half of 2016.

And finally, it would like to mention that based on all these brownfield projects that we are having and all the new things that we believe are worth sharing with the market and hopefully more things to share in the upcoming months, we are going to schedule a Capital Markets Day in Q4. So regarding the we going to be coordinated with Charlie, the final date and Charlie is going to be communicating that date to you and hopefully all of you can accompany us in that meeting and we expect to be sharing very interesting news.

So with this, we cover all the presentation. I would like to open it up for any questions that you may have.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. We now take our first question from James Bell from RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

James Bell

Yes. Thanks for the call, gentlemen. Just two on exploration. Firstly, at Inmaculada, are you able to give us any targets in terms of tonnages or ounces which you would need to get to before you would look at the potential expansion that's been muted historically? And secondly, if we look ahead to reserves at full year results, is it right to expect reserves to fall again this year, but resources to rise? And would you say that, given what's going on at Arcata, maybe resources is the right number to look at rather than focusing on reserves? Thanks.

Ignacio Bustamante

Thank you James. So I would say, it's hard to give a target. Right now, I will say the possibility of increasing the plant in Inmaculada is that we know what it is, we know how much it is going to cost and we want to have that optional. So I would say, the focus right now is to try to understand this area. As I mentioned, there is a lot of material still to be, there are a lot of areas still to be tested in the very short term and we already have all the permits. So our focus, I would say, in 2018 and probably during 2019 is going to be in trying to understand this huge resource that we are seeing in that area and try to understand that full dimension of that. And I would say, decisions on potential capacity increases should come after we have a very good knowledge of the total amount of reserves that we are seeing there. As I mentioned, we are very excited and we expect to continue updating that. So it is a hot area and we believe we are still not even starting to see the total potential of that area.

And in the case of what to look at, I agree. In the case of Inmaculada, in the case of San Jose, the best way to look at things are in terms of resources, because, as you know, in the program, first, in any brownfield program first you have the potential, they you turn into inferred resources, then make sure they are indicated and then you turn it into reserves. So as our plan is just starting, right now what we should be looking for is potential inferred resources increases and that's what we are trying to target in all our operations.

In the case of Arcata, as I mentioned, there is going to be some delay because we are prioritizing mine developments. So most likely the big increase in inferred resources is going to come getting into 2019. But that doesn't mean that the resources are not there. The resources are there to the point that we are doing the mine development to get there. And hopefully, as I mentioned, that should open up even more possibilities for resources getting into 2019 in addition to the ones that we are already seeing that are keeping us enthusiastic for the next three to four years already. So it is first look at resources and then look at reserves. Having said that, we are still going to be focusing on replenishing some of the reserves in this year in 2018, so it is not that you are not going to see at all an addition in reserves. You are going to see some but probably going to see less additions in reserves than the ones that we are going to be producing but a significant increase in resources.

James Bell

Okay. That makes sense. And then just one more, if I may. I mean, obviously you don't run a company for the prices that are on the screen today. But in an environment where we see silver, sub-15, may be gold sub-1,200, maybe these sort of prices persisting, is there any changes you would make to the business, particularly when you know you have an operation like Arcata that is burning cash at spot prices?

Ignacio Bustamante

Yes. I mean the short answer to that, James, is that we always run the business taking into account the fact that we want to achieve the lowest possible all-in sustaining cash cost. So even if the prices were at $20 or were at $14 that we are seeing today, we like to run the company in a very conservative manner making sure that regardless of the price we run a profitable operation. So we are going to continue doing that. We believe that the ones that are definitely in the best shape are Inmaculada, Pallancata and San Jose. They can cope even with very negative price environments. The one that is obviously going to suffer the most is Arcata, because it is the one with the highest costs, but I would say at this point in time, we are not in a position to make any decision regarding Arcata because we are seeing a lot of potential. So we do believe that even though we are seeing a short term a reduction in the silver price, we do believe it is worth understanding further what we have there and understanding in further detail the four quadrant, because we it has a huge footprint that can give us significant more ounces. What we are seeing now is good grades, we are seeing even good widths in certain areas and many structures. So we believe it is worth at least accessing that area and understand what we have there and make decisions afterwards. And the other opportunity that we are evaluating in terms of greenfield, et cetera, we wouldn't do any changes on those because as opposed to in the past, in which we used to have a much more massive approach in terms of greenfield, the focus now is to focus only on four, five projects to drill this year and producing those four, five, we go under very strict selection criteria. So the ones that we drill are the ones that we really like and the ones that have the potential also to cope or to be profitable in the low price environment.

James Bell

Okay. That makes sense. Thank you.

Ignacio Bustamante

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. We will take our next question from Justin Chan from Numis Securities. Please go ahead.

Justin Chan

Hi guys. So your full year guidance is reiterated and you first half is well above that. And the premise is that grades will revert as they were higher than you had initially at Pallancata and Inmaculada. We are now halfway through Q3. I am wondering, are you seeing grades reverting or sort of what are your latest thoughts there? The fact that you reiterated the guidance for market, is it conservatism or are you actually seeing grades come down now? And then secondly on Pablo, I am just wondering what the current tonnage is that you are mining out of there are? And for your ramp up to 2,800 tons a day, how is that going?

Ignacio Bustamante

Sure. So regarding [indiscernible], right now, we are at around 2,000 tons per day, ramping up very quickly to 2,200 tons per day. And we continue having the goal of reaching 2,800 tons per day by year end. So I will say, we are moving in the right direction.

Regarding grades, there is one particular thing that you need to know, which is in Pallancata, the focus in terms of price of production has been mostly on the Pablo Pisos structures which are narrower than the Pablo vein, but also the grade is significantly higher. So the grade, the focus has been is still more in the Pablo Pisos [indiscernible] getting into the second half of this year, we are going to turning more and more towards Pablo that is going to give us volume, but it is not going to give us the same grades that we are seeing in the Pablo Pisos. And that's why the grades should come down as we move into full go production of Pablo in the end of 2018.

In the case of Inmaculada, we are seeing that we are having a positive grade reconciliation. So grades are better than expected. We don't know when that can revert, because at the end everything should to the mean. But we are seeing better grades than anticipated and we don't know when that can reverse. So maybe if you want to say, we are being a bit conservative in the case of f Inmaculada, well, we prefer to be conservative on that front. And also, we had the benefit of the inventory that we didn't process at the end of 2017 that we have processed in 2018 and that's a one-off. That's some thing that should not be repeated in the second half of the year. So I will say, all in all, we expect that we are going to be achieving guidance. Hopefully, that's conservative, but we prefer to be on that front.

Justin Chan

That makes a lot of sense..

Operator

We now take our next question from Daniel Major from UBS. Please go ahead.

Daniel Major

Hi guys. A few questions. Firstly, we are obviously over half way through 2018. Can you give us a steer on the trajectory for production and cost in CapEx guidance for 2019? When I look at sort of the building blocks of that, I guess you should have higher throughput at Inmaculada. Pallancata should be should be lifting as well. So can you give us a sense of the magnitude of uplift in production you would expect in 2019? And I guess from an all-in sustaining cost perspective, I do believe you have probably got slightly lower development and capital spend. We should see a bit of a compression between the all-in sustaining cost and the total cash cost. So any guidance there would be good. You haven't mentioned the CapEx guidance for this year. Is there any change there? Exploration seems to be going well. Is there a likelihood of an uplift to the exploration budget as well? Thanks.

Ignacio Bustamante

Sure. So let me start with the first one. Regarding the uplift in production for 2019, short answer is that we wouldn't like to venture anything yet, Daniel, on that front. We are still in the process of beginning our budget for 2019. There are still many variables that we need to understand better. We have talked about Inmaculada. We have talked about Arcata also. Pablo, I will say, probably more sure. In the case of Pallancata, what is going to happen, same as San Jose. But there are still two variables of what is going to happen with Inmaculada and Arcata, in particular, that could be material and we need to finish the budgeting process for 2018. So we expect to be giving you more updates in terms of production and in terms of all-in sustaining cash cost by the end of this year once our budgeting processes is completed.

Regarding CapEx for 2018, we do mention the guidance. On page nine of the presentation, we talk about the CapEx guidance for the year. So the first half of the year was $60 million and we are expecting that the second half of the year is going to have around $80 million for a total of around $140 million, which is around the CapEx that we guide to the market.

Regarding exploration expenses, I would say, our goal is to try to exceed that budget. Because if we exceed that budget is because we are getting very positive results that we are to continue deepening our knowledge. So hopefully, we can present additional increases in the exploration budget and deliver even more ounces on that front as well. And that's our goal. Obviously we have no restrictions on that. The more that we can find, the more that we would try to achieve.

Daniel Major

Okay. Thanks. And just a follow from James' question. I think you kind of answered it, but just for clarity. Based on the resource increase you announced at Inmaculada and further potential in the second half of the year, is it fair to assume that your expectation is that you will see group resources increase when you release your 2018 reserve results then?

Ignacio Bustamante

Absolutely. Our expectation is that resources are going to see an important increase this year and the years to come. That's our goal and we believe that we are in the right track to achieve that.

Daniel Major

Great. Thank you.

Ignacio Bustamante

Thank you.

Operator

We now take our next question from Ryan Thompson from BMO. Please go ahead.

Ryan Thompson

Hi Ignacio and Ramon. Thanks for the update. Just a question on the 800,000 gold equivalent ounces that you have added at Inmaculada. Just looking at the grade, they look to be a little bit lower than head grades and the current reserve guide. I was just wondering if you could comment on that and whether or not those grades include dilution? And if not so, what sort of dilution we could think about on them?

Ignacio Bustamante

Sure. Ryan, thanks for the question. So yes, you are right. The grades are lower than our average resource grade, but I think there are a few important things to mention here. The first one is that when we started with the Angela model, okay, with the same drilling information that we are seeing here in these new areas, Angela vein had around 320 grams. So very similar to what we are finding here. And the reality is that once we accessed that area and we got in there and we had more accurate geological information, the grades were significantly higher than that. So we believe that something similar could happen here, because it's the same type of material, the same methodology and it looks like that methodology underestimates the average grade. So we believe that there is an upside on that front as we have already seen that happen in the Angela vein. Also, you have to remind that the original Angela vein had to bear all the CapEx in terms of mine developments, in terms of the plants, et cetera and these ounces are already free from any of that. All the CapEx are pretty much built and they located right next to the Angela vein, right next to current mine development. So these additional ounces are going to come up with much lower costs and CapEx than the original ones for the Angela vein. So even if the grades have been lower, the all-in sustaining cost is significantly lower as well. And also, we are evaluating possibilities for improving that. We are also evaluating the possibility through ore sorting processes to improve the average grade of the new structures and that's something that we are in the process of evaluating as well. So all in all, we believe that there are many, many good things that could happen that should allow us to operate those ounces as profitable and hopefully more than what we have been operating as of today.

Ryan Thompson

Okay. And are those diluted grades --

Ignacio Bustamante

And I would like to mention, sorry, that those structures are still completely open of all sites. So these structures should continue also giving us more material. There are certain areas with higher grades. So I would say, this is preliminary but even with that we have, we are very excited.

Ryan Thompson

Okay. And are those diluted grades that you reported or are they undiluted?

Ignacio Bustamante

Unaudited.

Ramon Barua

Unaudited and undiluted also.

Ignacio Bustamante

So yes, those are unaudited and undiluted, but something to bear in mind as well here is that the average grade, the average width of those structures is around 7.5 meters. So dilution here should be fairly low. It should be very efficient to mine.

Ryan Thompson

Okay.

Ignacio Bustamante

These are not the one meter structures or the 80 centimeters structures. These are huge structures.

Ryan Thompson

And how does that compare to what you are currently mining? Like could we expect per ton cost to be lower on these structures? Or roughly the same compared to what you are currently mining?

Ignacio Bustamante

The Angela vein is a roughly five, 5.5 meters wide. So this is wider. So we should be a bit more efficient here and the CapEx should be significantly lower. So I will say, cost per ton and cost per ounce should be lower here.

Ryan Thompson

Okay. That's all I had. Thanks guys for the update.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. We will take our next question from Richard Hatch from Berenberg. Please go ahead.

Richard Hatch

Thanks very much. And a question on Arcata. Are you able to guide what percentage of your current production is loss-making and how much it is profitable? And also just following up on that, I appreciate there are a lot of optionality, potential optionality around Arcata, but how long are you willing to stay in a loss-making mine? How much longer should we expect to see this mine lose money before it starts to turn the corner in terms of its costs? Thanks.

Ignacio Bustamante

Sure. What I can tell you is that it's hard to separate because Arcata is an operation that has a strong fixed cost. So trying to separate what is profit or what isn't, you need everything. We are mining everything that continues to be pay part of the fixed costs. We are not mining anything that is below variable cost, if that's your question. So all of that contributes, all the minerals that we extract and process contributes to generating some additional margins.

How long we are willing to wait? I would say, we have to, for sure, complete the mine development that we are doing in this new quadrant and do our next drilling campaign there. So I would say, probably the next 10 to 12 months are going to be critical for Arcata and we are willing to go even if we start losing some money because what we are seeing now is that they have a very interesting potential that we need to understand further. And in any case, it's not that much. So I think, at least we should understand in further detail Quadrant IV.

Richard Hatch

Okay. Cool. Thank you.

Ignacio Bustamante

Thank you.

Operator

We will now take our next question from Daniel Major from UBS. Please go ahead. Mr. Major, your line is open. Please go ahead.

Daniel Major

Sorry, I was on mute there. It's a question on the dividend and the balance sheet. Assuming you have a major uplift in CapEx next year, given it looks quite conservative in terms of, you would be moving to a net cash position here recently quickly. Is there any thoughts or guidance you can give on the future of the dividend policy and whether we would be seeing an uplift at the full year?

Ramon Barua

Yes. Hi Daniel, this is Ramon. we purposely don't have dividend policy basically because, as you have seen in our history when we go through different cycles of prices, some times when we need to cut costs, we need to cut throughout the company. So we prefer not to make promises that we cannot keep. But clearly, while it's a very strong behavior from the companies that when we are having positive cash flows, we are sharing those with investors, the amount of which is, of course, depending on the stage in the cycle where we are. Last year, during the same period, we paid only $7 million. Right now, we are paying $10 million, which is the same as in the previous half. And I think what you should expect going forward, of course, this is a decision mostly of the Board rather than management, but what you should expect, I think our recommendation will always be to keep a healthy cash balance. I agree with you that we are moving from a net debt to probably a positive a cash position going forward. And I think when we reach that point, decisions will have to be made regarding how do we deploy that capital. If we can deploy that in the business profitably or if we have to return it to shareholders. But at this point in time, what I would recommend you to expect is to see something similar to what we have seen in the past 12 months. That will be the most consistent thing to have.

Daniel Major

Okay. So just to be clear, once you are in a more substantial net cash position, at the time when, then maybe the distribution would step up, but not before that. Is that the right interpretation there?

Ramon Barua

Correct.

Daniel Major

Great. Thank you very much.

Operator

We now take our next question from Luke Nelson from JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Luke Nelson

Hi guys. Just three questions for me. Firstly, Capital Markets Day update later this year that you alluded to, I observed in late 2016 you held a similar event. You came up with the five years in reserves plus five years additional in resources across each asset by 2020. Arcata, obviously is a little bit different with how that's evolved in the interim period. But without one skewed from that event, is that still a strategy that we should be factoring across the remaining assets? That's my first question. Secondly, just a modeling one. Depreciation was a little lower than I had expected, especially given production flat year-on-year. Can you just maybe give a little bit context on how you see that evolving in H2? And then finally, just on the hydraulic backfill project at San Jose. Obviously, it was delayed by a quarter at the Q2 last month. Can you just give us an update on the status that project, whether a startup in October is realistic? Thank you.

Ignacio Bustamante

Sure. Thank you Luke. So on the Capital Markets, that we announced 5+5, that continues to be the goal for sure and we are moving along with that and trying to achieve that objective. So the short answer is yes, we continue targeting five years of reserves plus five years of resources of the same quality at the reserves. And I believe that we are making and we are going to be making significant steps in this year to achieve that

Let me jump to the third one and I have Ramon to talk about depreciation in Inmaculada. On the third one, hydraulic backfill in San Jose, we have some delays due to certain suppliers being a little lat and also the weather conditions that I referred to. But we are in the process of starting the first trails in the next four days. So on August 20, the next five days. And we are in the right well to have it fully operational by October. So, so far it is looking very good as well.

Ramon Barua

And in terms of the depreciation, Luke, you are totally right. When compared to the first half of last year, for example, we should have had a higher depreciation charge, basically because of the expenditures in Pablo. In the development of Pablo, we are having a large CapEx deployment. But at the same time, these new resources that were incorporated during the half, in the case of Inmaculada, have allowed us, in the case of Inmaculada, the life of mine is based on resources and these additional resources have allowed us to extend already the life of mine of Inmaculada, thus having a longer period of time in which we depreciate Inmaculada. And Inmaculada, by far, right now is the single most important asset contributing to depreciation. So the increasing expenditure in Pablo has been netted off almost exactly, I would say, by the increasing life of mine of Inmaculada. So probably you will see a number that is around $82 million, $83 million, which is basically almost the same as we had last year.

Luke Nelson

Okay. Sorry, just to be clear, at Inmaculada, now the run rate in H1 is what we should be expecting as sort of the normalized level going forward given the update last month?

Ramon Barua

Yes. Unless we discover additional resources and we can further extend the life of mine.

Luke Nelson

Okay. That's great. Thank you.

Ramon Barua

Okay.

Operator

It appears there no further question at this time. Mr. Bustamante, I would like to turn the conference back to you for any additional or closing remarks.

Ignacio Bustamante

Thank you very much Sebastian and thank you very much everybody for participating in today's call and the webcast. And should you have any additional questions, please feel free to contact Charlie Gordon directly at our London office. Thank you very much and I look forward to seeing you soon. Good-bye.

