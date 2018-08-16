Weekly Review: Master Limited Partnership CEFs

Introduction

Over the past few months, most of you have noticed our increased activity in closed-end funds as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage, and directional, opportunities for active traders such as us.

Master Limited Partnerships, or MLPs, have had a couple of rough years, and we have been exposing ourselves to them through the related CEFs every now and then, as avid followers would have noticed from our articles. This group has now become part of our Weekly Reviews, so we can keep an eye on them in a more consistent manner and share our thoughts with you.

The News

Source: Author's Software

Over the past week, several funds have declared their regular distributions:

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (the "Fund") (SMM) today announced a dividend of $0.171 per share for the third quarter ending August 31, 2018.

Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) (GMZ) is pleased to announce its quarterly distribution of $0.21 per common share, the same as the previous quarter.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (the “Fund”) (GER) is pleased to announce its quarterly distribution of $0.16 per common share, the same as the previous quarter.

The Benchmark

This week the Alps Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) has reached a new high on Tuesday, hitting a price of $11.41 per share. However, on a weekly basis the ETF performed negative. The fund erased $0.07 or 0.62%, from its price on the last day of the week, closing at a price of $11.13 per share.

Source: barchart.com - AMLP Daily Chart (6 month)

On Monday the US Oil Fund (USO) opened at a price of $14.40 per share and by the end of the week, it lost $0.32 (2.27%) finishing at a price of $14.08 per share. On Tuesday the oil index opened with a gap and it reached a weekly bottom of $ 13.81 per share. On the last trading day of the week, the fund opened higher and tried to continue gaining, but it was stopped by the closing bell and so it finished at a price of $14.08 per share.

Source: barchart.com - USO Daily Chart (6 month)

USO and other oil-related exchange-traded funds are among Wednesday's worst-performing funds. The reaction of these ETFs is quite normal having in mind the escalating tension between the U.S. and China.

1. Highest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

We use the Z-score to find statistically undervalued or overpriced funds in the sector. If the value of Z-score is negative, it signals a "Buy" opportunity. Reversely, if you are looking for a "Sell" candidate, you should be interested in a positive Z-score value.

And the only closed-end fund with a positive Z-score that we find today in our table is the Tortoise Energy Independence Fund (NDP) with a score of 1.30. From a statistical perspective the CEF is overvalued and this is the first signal of a "Sell" candidate. However, this metric is not enough for us to enter a trade.

2. Lowest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

When we see only one positive Z-score between so many funds one might think that the sector is undervalued and he would be right of course. You do not have to be a genius to figure it out. And this is not a bad thing for traders and investors because it only gives more opportunities to choose from. And as we see from the table above, we have a lot to choose from as all of the shown funds are quite undervalued from a statistical perspective. In addition to that I would also like to point out that the majority of CEFs are at wide discounts also.

3. 5-year Annualized Return On NAV

Source: CEFConnect.com

As usual, we see the First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund (FEN) as the most 'generous' fund of all in the sector. A month ago things were looking almost the same. Over the past month there has not been any serious changes in the frames of this metric.

4. Highest Premium

Source: CEFConnect.com

The same picture as with the 'high' Z-scores that we observed earlier. We have a couple of closed-end funds that are trading above their net asset value, one of which is NDP as the most overpriced again.

5. Biggest Discount

Source: CEFConnect.com

My number one "Buy" candidate will be the Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM). It has fulfilled all the requirements that I am looking for when we talk about a long trade. The CEF is trading at a wide discount, near to its 52-week low and it also has the statistical edge which makes us more confident to take action. Another positive thing that we can keep in mind that the CEF's dividend is already announced and it has not been changed.

My second pick for today will be the Kayne Anderson MidstreamEnergy Fund (KMF): Source: CEFConnect.com

The numbers translated into graghics:

Source: CEFConnect.com

As we see the fund has made a new low and has deviated from its NAV like never before. Of course, on a regular basis the CEF is trading at a discount but never this widen like today. This is the first sign that I am looking for before I enter a trade. The second "Buy" signal is the statistical evaluation of the fund. As we can see above in the table, KMF has a negative Z-score of -2.50 which makes the fund quite undervalued from a statistical perspective. Of course, my advice would be to make an additional more deeper research before you invest your money.

6. Highest Effective Leverage

Source: CEFConnect.com

Despite the fact that the sector does not provide positive returns to its investors, it is definitely not the same thing with leverage - as we can see above.

7. Lowest Effective Leverage

Source: CEFConnect.com

Of course, leverage is double-edged sword because it might look great when the company is achieving great results and distributing big returns, but when it starts to sink, things start to get a little bit gloomy I would say. What I mean is that the higher debt brings a bigger risk.

8. Highest Distribution Rate

Source: CEFConnect.com

For me, the distribution rate of a fund is not the most important metric to look at. I think that everybody has a clear vision of what is more important to seek before we enter a trade. Of course, the return on net asset value is what we should look at when we decide to invest.

9. Lowest Distribution Rate

Source: CEFConnect.com

Conclusion

All in all, the CEFs in this sector are still depressed and are not showing their full potential that they have as energy securities. The negative returns and evaluation of the funds have scared out a lot of investors, but we should say that after the end of every week, the sector shows better and better results. And another thing that we should not forget and repeat to ourselves is that, what comes down, must go up.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 8/12/2018, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.