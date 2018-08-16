Can Kellogg's Provide You A Long-Lasting Breakfast?

This article has been written by Olivier Gélinas for Dividend Stocks Rock.

After surprising investors last year with its earnings, Kellogg’s tries to make its way back into investors’ portfolios. Its growth projections seem reasonable and achievable in today’s markets. Defensive stocks aren’t always the shiniest when it comes to dividend distribution. Kellogg’s might just be an exception. A healthy 13 year trailing of increased dividend is backing up its healthy financial structure. On July 27th, the company declared its 375th dividend in itshistory, showing further proofs of what an established company it really is.

Understanding the Business

Source: Kellogg’s website – Investor Relations Overview

Kellogg’s company manufactures and distributes food products, mostly breakfast-oriented, but also comes up on top within the snacks industry. The company was founded in 1906, growing each and every year since then through their leading market strategies. Its 2017 net sales of $13 billion came from a large variety of food and branding. From the notorious Pop-Tarts®to Rice-Krispies®, without passing by the Eggo®’s frenzy, Kellogg’s did not only build a brand, it built history.

K produces more than 1600 products throughout 21 countries and distributes to 180 countries. The United-States is a big market for the company, deriving nearly 65% of their sales from it. From those sales, a little over 2/3 are from snacks and morning foods, presenting themselves as a pillar in their industry.

In addition, Kellogg’s management is committed to many environmental and sustainability projects. Including packaging methods, energy-efficient manufactures and collaboration with small local farms.

A Peek at its Q2 Earnings

On August 2nd, K reported its second quarter results. From this, investors retain that:

Brand investment increased at a healthy rate.

Earnings per share gained a major boost.

Overall improvement in net sales, giving positive outlook for future growth.

A dividend of 0.54$/share was also announced, bringing the YTD total at 1.08$/share, a 0.04$ increase comparing to 2017’s same period.

Kellogg’s CEO, Steve Cahillane, had a word to say on those figures:

“We've strengthened our portfolio with acquisitions and expanded emerging markets presence, and we've reinvigorated our biggest brands.”

Growth Vectors

Source: Ycharts

As per the CEO’s word, emerging markets are on K’s target. Showing lots of room for improvements and potential in terms of product development and new market shares. While very well-known in North America, a little geographic diversification wouldn’t hurt their annual figures.

Growth by acquisitions. Only few businesses can succeed in this type of growth. Fortunately, just by looking at their acquisition timeline, it seems to fall into K’s graces. This timeline will be an indicator to follow in the next months in order to get a glance at what the company may face in terms of non-organic growth.

Source: Kellogg’s website – Recent acquisitions

Although the first 2 reported quarters of 2018 seem promising, the company will need to continue its dynamic hedge against many commodities on the market. Stated on its 2017 annual report, raw materials, such as corn, wheat, potato, sugar and cocoa are the major culprits. And if this wasn’t enough, factor in the increasing cost of labor and fuel. Those are the items that caused the dip of 2015-2017 in the company’s revenues.

That being said, the management has regained the upper hand on this mid 2018, as the Q2 report stated that the economic hedges are in a healthy position and are pulling the EPS up a notch pleasing investors.

Dividend Growth Perspective

Kellogg’s dividend history shows strong signs of a well-established business in its industry. As mentioned earlier, the announced dividend on Q2 was 0.54$/share, bringing to 20 years of stable or increasing dividend per quarter. With 13 consecutive years with a dividend increase, K is part of the elite Dividend Achievers list. The Dividend Achievers Index refers to all public companies that have successfully increased their dividend payments for at least ten consecutive years. At the time of writing this article, there were 266 companies that achieved this milestone. You can get the complete list of Dividend Achievers with comprehensive metrics here

Source: Ycharts

Looking at K’s price, one can easily notice the uptrend from early 2010 to 2017. Adding to the organic growth, acquisitions were concluded during those years, in which investors saw added value.

The flipside of this increased price made the yield dip in early 2016-2017. Nothing to be alarmed of, since the dividend payout remained the same (or even increased a little on those years). The return on a said share would appear lower due to a higher price tag.

Source: Ycharts

A defensive stock such as Kellogg’s can be greatly appreciated due to its relatively stable payout ratio. A 50% approx. payout ratio is considered a normal level for this type of business, developing in a mature industry. The management of the FCF shows potential to a level where acquisition could be made in the future.

The 2015-2016 figures reflect once again the cost of commodities, an aspect that really dented revenues of those same years.

Potential Downsides

As mentioned above, Kellogg’s biggest exposure remains in its dependence over raw materials. This means, primary commodities such as corn and wheat, but also fuel price and overheads costs.

Despite the commodities factor, K’s exposed to some big players in its industry. Competitor like Conagra Foods, General Mills and Nestlé are all working on taking the biggest piece of the pie. Therefore, you can expect several price wars and lower margins for most companies as they are trying to “eat” each other!

Even though the market is mature, market pillars like Kellogg’s are not protected by new major regulations. Adapting to a new reality can easily thin down the profit margin as future concerns could arise on product composition and renewability of resources.

Valuation

K’s share saw a general uptrend in its price over the last years. With a high peak in mid 2016, it’s no surprise the PE surged to nearly 70. The company has now regained their pre-2016 stability, where a PE of 15 is aligned with its past performance.

Source: Ycharts

Given its growth vectors, Kellogg’s is well on its way to pleasing investors in the upcoming years. Its dividend payout history is over the top, and the company seems to be in a healthy financial position. What about the entry fee, its stock price as of today?

To better assess this aspect, I have built a dividend discount model to find its intrinsic value. Inputs are defined as a respectable 5% dividend growth rate and a 9% discount rate. The company’s notoriety in its industry and general geographic diversification helps to build a solid ground to grow from.

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $2.24 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 4.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 5.00% Enter Discount Rate: 9.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 8.00% 9.00% 10.00% 20% Premium $86.47 $65.07 $52.22 10% Premium $79.27 $59.65 $47.87 Intrinsic Value $72.06 $54.23 $43.51 10% Discount $64.86 $48.80 $39.16 20% Discount $57.65 $43.38 $34.81

Please read the Dividend Discount Model limitations to fully understand my calculations.

Intrinsic value for K’s stock of 54.23$ seem a bit low, since this figure was reached around 2013. The 8% discount rate value on the other hand gives us a more accurate view of Kellogg’s current stock price. For a skeptical investor, now may not be the perfect timing to get on board, as the stock can easily be considered overvalued with those figures. However, giving the optimistic outlook from their quarterly reports, one could be tempted in hope of future organic growth.

Final Thought

Kellogg’s reassuring view of the breakfast market and its confidence over its growth by acquisition is astonishing. The “Company with a heart and soul,” as they describe themselves, also shows strong performance from its very beginning in the markets.

The big downside in this case for me is stock price. Of course, using a DDM model doesn’t take into account everything in a company, but it captures lots of it. Being overvalued by nearly 20$ a share remains a big leap to accept. Now may not be the time to sit at its table.

Management seems serious about the company’s project and future growth. This tells me that the stock is still worthwhile to put on your watchlist and see how it develops in the next months. I’d like to see more growth and probably healthier breakfast solutions before I pull the trigger on this one.

Disclosure: We do not hold K in our DividendStocksRock portfolios.

Additional disclosure: The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for him and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

Business relationship disclosure: This article has been written by Olivier Gingras for Dividend Stocks Rock.