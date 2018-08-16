Snap's User Loss Is Unique And Delegitimizes ARPU

This creates a flawed valuation when using the ARPU metric as it's designed to express growth using two growing inputs.

A main aspect of Snap's (SNAP) recent earnings report was user growth and it not, well, growing. With less daily active users (DAUs) worldwide than last quarter, Snap is clearly showing signs its ability to attract and keep users is weak. Considering there are nearly 4.2B internet users on the planet, this puts Snap at only a 4.5% penetration of this population. Compare this to Facebook's daily active user penetration (FB) of 35%, Instagram's of 16.6%, and Twitter's (TWTR) of 6.2%.

You might then say Snap has the largest potential out of all of them.

And you'd be right ... except ...

...user growth has now turned negative, indicating weakness in the ability to attract new users and keep users it already has - putting serious doubt in this potential.

The difference between Snap, Facebook, and Twitter is not just the growth of users, or lack thereof, but the regions in which users grew and users declined.

What I found stunning in the wake of earnings was the consideration to put all of the above named social media apps in one basket and say the story is the same. A news post on Seeking Alpha suggested Snap "saw user growth decline, in line with other social media companies facing user dips this quarter."

This couldn't be further from the truth.

In fact, not only did Facebook and Instagram see overall users grow but the regions in which they lost users was limited. Snap on the other hand lost users in every region.

(Source: Snap's Q2 10-Q)

As the above charts show, user growth in North America, Europe, and Rest of World all declined by 1M users. One would expect North American and European users to decline - which would have been inline with other social media - but losing users in emerging markets outside of developed regions is an indication user decline is deeper than status quo.

Compare this to Facebook's user loss being contained to Europe while it grew users in Asia-Pacific and Rest of World by 17M and 8M, respectively.

(Source: Facebook's Q2 2018 Earnings Slides)

Now you might say this loss for Snap is transient in nature or a bump in the road, but there are expectations for user declines to continue in Q3 as well. In fact, Morgan Stanley expects users to decline to 183M during the current quarter. Not only would this be a loss of DAUs for two straight quarters but an acceleration of this daily user decline.

But why is user growth or user loss so important? Because ARPU (average revenue per user) is important and ARPU only is meaningful if revenue and active users are increasing.

A lower denominator - a bad business sign in this equation - and a stagnant or growing numerator shows an increase in ARPU but misleads investors into thinking the company is doing well or becoming more profitable because the quotient increases. The reliance on ARPU is dangerous without taking both the top and bottom numbers into secluded consideration. Going back to Morgan Stanley's estimates, we can combine it with Snap's guidance and see how ARPU increases more significantly than if DAUs were where they "should be" in the low 190's.

But first, where has ARPU gone in the last several quarters; essentially following social media seasonality - which is fine.

However, if DAUs in Q2 actually had increased to analysts' estimates of 192M, ARPU would have been $1.36 - or 29.5% growth. Looking ahead, with Q3's guidance and Morgan Stanley's user estimates, ARPU will be $1.52 - good for 30% growth. But if user growth was on a trajectory most had expected, users would have reached 195M by Q3 and ARPU would have been $1.42, or only 21% growth.

This exercise may be somewhat misleading since typically more users means higher revenues due to the ability to show ads to more people. However, even keeping pace with higher revenues and higher users fails to prove better than the reality of guidance and a declining DAU count. For example, using $290M for Q3 instead of $277M along with 195M users instead of 183M only yields $1.48 in ARPU, short of the $1.52 which likely will be issued three months from now.

This exercise shows ARPU by itself is not a valuable metric without looking at the numbers beneath. When one of the input numbers begins to reverse and head in the other direction (read: decline), ARPU gets skewed to show higher growth than the business actually produces.

Snap's user loss isn't just detrimental to the health of the business and the ability to attract advertisers, but it's also detrimental to the valuation given to the company based on metrics such as ARPU. This metric is only useful for companies who have growth on both the numerator and the denominator. Reducing the denominator has deceptive consequences and leads investors down a path which not only undermines the meaning of ARPU but also the valuation of the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.