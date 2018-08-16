Dick's Sporting Goods: Buy This Reversal

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) is breaking out higher following stronger fundamental results. Its operations continue to expand, even as its debt level is rising. Its valuation remains reasonable, while investor optimism improves. I am buying stock in this name as its fundamental narrative drives investor sentiment.

Revenue & Growth

DKS had a strong quarter with its merchandise margin rate increasing across the majority of its business categories due to stronger innovation and newness from several of its key partners, as well as higher penetration of its private brands. Its private brand business is a source of strength that continues to accelerate, delivering double-digit growth over the most recent quarter.

After launching its website around this time last year, DKS has seen 24% e-com growth over this past quarter. A large part of the company’s strategy to deliver strong overall growth comes from its key pillars, which management is actively executing on.

The first pillar of its strategy is relentless improvement of its core execution in an effort to improve the shopping experience, according to its most recent earnings call. Within this shopping path, there are two key priorities laid out. First, to make it easier for athletes to find the best products to meet their needs by increasing its in-stock positions, while also offering competitive pricing. Second, making it more convenient for athletes to complete transactions. This includes focusing on speed of checkout both in-stores and online. Management had this to say about that current effort:

“Our efforts to improve core functionality on our new web platform combined with overall better execution resulted in improvements in margin rates, conversion and average order value in e-commerce during the quarter contributing to the 24% online growth.”

Management continues to invest in its supply chain to improve the speed and reliability of its online delivery. They are also testing ways to improve the online pick up experience. Arising from this has been a recent pilot of Lockers near the entrance of select Dick's Sporting Goods stores, which allow people to place an order online and pick it up at a store within one hour and without waiting for assistance. This is similar to what Amazon (AMZN) is doing at its Whole Food locations, signaling that DKS is investing in areas that combat the potential Amazon Effect on its core operations.

This improved shopping experience will also become a core part of its marketing efforts going forward. DKS recently launched a new TV campaign emphasizing the benefits they provide as an omni-channel retailer and highlights the many ways that athletes can shop at the company. Marketing will also continue to be a priority as management raises awareness of its omni-channel platform.

The second pillar of its strategy is to leverage the power of its expertise in Sporting Goods to guide and inform athletes. One example of this is through its Pro Tips Digital segments, which provide athletes with advice on products and training as well as how-to guides. Another example is its recent partnership with Nike (NKE) to launch the new Epic React running shoe. DKS’s access and depth in the product, its in-store and online presentation, as well as its joint marketing efforts with Nike helped make them a leader in this launch which proved to be very successful.

Below is a chart of the company’s revenue and earnings per share over the last two decades. Although its share price has experienced wide fluctuations, its operations have grown smoothly. Top-line growth has steadily risen over this time frame, even during periods of recession. EPS has fluctuated a bit wider, but looks to be resuming its trend higher after flattening since 2015. A number of its new initiatives should generate more volume and potentially EPS growth in coming quarters.

Balance Sheet

The company’s operations have steadily grown, with debt financing becoming a bigger part of its capital structure in recent years. Its debt as a percentage of EBITDA has been steadily climbing since 2014. Moreover, its net debt issuance has been fairly stable over that time period as well. Due to its rising debt levels, its interest coverage ratio, represented by EBIT over interest expense, has fallen. Overall, its debt levels are still manageable, but it is something to be aware of that debt levels are creeping higher.

Valuation

DKS's valuation continues to look attractive within its peer group. Its peers are defined as Acushnet Holdings (GOLF) and Hibbett Sports (HIBB). The valuation metric being used is Enterprise Value to EBITDA. This metric removes the effect of leverage on a company’s balance sheet. As is seen, DKS and HIBB both trade at a significant discount to GOLF. With DKS’s valuation looking relatively in line, and not elevated, there could be more upside for the company’s share price should its operations continue to perform well.

Price Action

DKS has seen its share price decline significantly in recent years due to flat earnings and the emergence of Amazon taking on most retail platforms. After bottoming in late 2017, its share price looks to be reversing higher breaking out above $35 in recent weeks. With its operations continuing to expand and its valuation metric looking reasonable, the stock could see a reversal higher, leading up to 2017 highs in coming years. I am buying stock in this name with a stop-loss level at $32 should sentiment turn lower among investors.

Source: Trading View

Conclusion

DKS is a cyclical stock that is ultimately at the will of the broader economy. If the US economy falls into recession over coming quarters, this would hurt both its operational performance, as well as its share price. Nonetheless, DKS looks well positioned currently as it continues to expand rapidly, alongside an attractive valuation, as well as share price momentum higher. I am buying stock in this name as its share price is led higher by stronger fundamental results.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DKS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.