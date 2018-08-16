Macy's: Street Gets Silly, Opens Up An Opportunity

I believe today's selloff has opened an opportunity for value investors to ride what I project to be a rebound in the share price over the next few weeks.

Yet, the market pressed the sell button with both hands, on what I believe is best explained by profit taking.

Macy's did what it could, delivering an all-around beat in 2Q18 and raising full year guidance on sales, comps and EPS.

Beat, raise, and dive.

Macy's (M) 2Q18 results and outlook for the remainder of the year, delivered this morning, looked quite strong. Revenues ex-credit card of $5.57 billion topped expectations by a modest $20 million, while EPS of $0.59 adjusted for restructuring and real estate-related gains came in nine cents ahead of consensus. Yet, the stock is selling off strongly this Wednesday morning, down 13% as I write this paragraph.

Credit: HuffPost

Let's start with a cold analysis of the numbers.

As the chart below indicates, comps came in at the highest rate of the past six quarters at least, once the metric is adjusted for the timing impact of Macy's Friends and Family event that fell in the first quarter of 2018 vs. second quarter last year. There doesn't seem to be one single reason for the solid performance in 2Q18, with the management team crediting a combination of portfolio-wide strength in brick and mortar, driven by Growth50 stores, and success of the omni-channel strategy on the back of robust e-commerce and mobile.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

Not unlike 1Q18, Macy's once again delivered gross margin improvement that, to me, speaks to leaner inventory levels that probably helped to support pricing. The YOY improvement this time nearly reached a whole percentage point vs. 58 bps last quarter. Adjusted opex remained largely flat YOY and slightly higher as a percentage of revenues (38% vs. 37% in 2Q17), easing my concerns for headwinds caused by "needed investments in digital, as well as from a tight labor market that is likely to support higher wages".

Below is Macy's 2Q18 summarized P&L, on a non-GAAP basis.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

So why worry?

A few explanations for the morning panic have been offered, including:

"The company warns that margin rates could be pressured during the balance of the year in comparison to expectations" (Seeking Alpha): while this seems like a plausible scenario to me, particularly following two quarters of margin strength that is rare in the competitive retail space, I don't think the impact will be meaningful to the bottom line. If I trust management in its margin prediction, I need to give them equal credit for having raised full year EPS guidance this morning to $4.05 at the mid-point of the range, a solid 18 cents above current consensus.

"After a very positive start to the year, the shine seems to have worn off Macy's second-quarter sales numbers" (GlobalData Retail): this statement seems to ignore the timing of Macy's Friends and Family promotional event. On a timing-adjusted basis, 2Q18 comps nearly doubled sequentially to 2.9%.

"Same-store sales came in up 0.5% versus analysts' prediction of 0.7%, according to FactSet" (The Street): this is the least convincing rationalization that I could find, as a 20-bp miss on comps given all other operational and financial metrics looked pristine can hardly be thought of as a key driver of such sharp selloff.

To me, this morning's bearish move is best justify by a sector-wide, risk-off mood along with "short-term investors and traders [choosing] to ditch shares and lock in gains, regardless of company fundamentals or financial performance" -- precisely my concern when I published my earnings preview earlier this week and chose not to buy the stock then.

Co./Ticker Forward P/E LT EPS Growth LT Fwd PEG TTM FCF Yield Macy's - M 9.5x 5.3% 1.8x 10.2% Kohl's (KSS) 13.8x 7.5% 1.8x 11.3% Dillard's (DDS) 13.9x 10.2% 1.4x 4.4% Nordstrom (JWN) 15.0x 6.5% 2.3x 6.4%

For the reasons above, and because M's valuation multiple on a forward P/E basis has dipped into single digit territory once again, I bought a few shares today at $35.90, for a projected dividend yield of 4.2%. In my view, this is a rare case in which a company with decent and recovering fundamentals go on sale for little plausible justification, opening up an opportunity for value investors to ride what I project to be a rebound in the share price over the next few weeks.

