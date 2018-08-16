Wynn And Las Vegas Sands: Goldman's Gaming Stock Warning Based On Turkey Crisis Is--A Turkey

Macau's vitality emerges from core realities that have little or nothing to do with events in Ankara or its Eurozone lenders.

“Credit is a system whereby a person who can not pay gets another person who cannot pay to guarantee that he can pay.” Charles Dickens

One of the rarely recognized qualities of the genius of Charles Dickens’ plots set in Victorian England, is how he created this labyrinthine connective tissue between characters, events and conflicts in layer upon layer of society. Characters plucked from the rich through the middle class down to the gritty everyday poor seemingly living on other planets intersect. Yet somehow at the end, Dickens connected them all in startling revelations of past sins that fixed the destiny of his characters, happily or otherwise.

Today’s version of Dickensian plots are of course, the instant creation of global crises spawned by the internet which lives on chaos theory. No crisis is self contained anymore to a given city, country or region. No crisis is ever confined to sectors, micro economies or industries. Everything must have an element of contagion threatening life on earth itself in order to command the requisite eyeballs in a world of human attention spans shrunken, according to a Microsoft study, shorter than gold fish. (Fall 2017: A Microsoft study found human attention span had fallen from an average of 12 seconds in 2000, to 8 seconds in 2017—one second shorter than goldfish).

The latest example of this is the looming financial crisis in Turkey which has sent the Lira crashing, and behind it the connective tissue between its debt to the developed world denominated in hard currencies. The massive stimulus overspending of the Erdogan government and its consequent rattling of credit default fears is at the heart. And the tariff saber rattling cut and thrust between the Turkish leader and President Trump has raised concerns at Goldman Sachs about the knock on effect of contagion on its basket of emerging market stocks. Among the most visible victims Goldman opines, could be Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN), $141.47 at writing and Las Vegas Sands (NYSE”LVS) $65.37 at writing. The report pointed out that their emerging market companies were underperforming the S&P by 250bps. It further held that due to these two (among other EM) companies had over 70% of their sales exposure to BRIC countries. In the case of these two gaming giants, Macau and for LVS, add Singapore.

The report cited the shots across the bow exchanged by the US and Turkey over tariffs which in turn was presumably triggered by a controversy over the release of a US pastor held by Ankara. “A strong US dollar represents a potential headwind to firms with the highest foreign sales exposure as their goods and services become more expensive relative to goods and services within the foreign country,”noted a Goldman sector analyst. He also alluded to the rise in US/China trade tensions and worried if all this could spiral out of control if a “prolonged conflict hampers business confidence and leads it derivative supply chain disruptions.”

With all due respect to Goldman’s analysis, we must demur. Nothing in the business implicit in these two Macau casino giants that inhabited the Goldman EM basket, has anything to do with the pricing or occupancy of a weekend stay at a Macau casino. Pretty much zero in fact. Yet, on top of the battering these two stocks have already taken on a temporary cooling down of Macau sequential GGR gains, and overheated fears of China retaliation over Trump tariffs on the sector, we now have Goldman weighing in on the Turkey issue. This newest headwind has again sent these two stocks sinking on the basis of what?

Both companies 2Q results had earnings misses which had zero to do with anything in Turkey or its knock on effects. The earnings misses were almost entirely based on short term kinks like luck factors, and absorption issues of capacity that will go away within the next two quarters or before.

A recent history note: Last March, a Goldman analyst lauded EM prospects as “stronger, fiscally sharper” among other bullish pronouncements. (Below: Goldman’s own “casino” floor where no cards flip, no dice rolls, no wheels spin).

The Turkish crisis since has apparently raised a caution flag against its own recent analysis of EM prospects. Our view is that in no way do we imply here that the Turkish mess is a bloated tempest in a huge teapot. We agree, its real, it has some global implications as the Lira plunges and of course, if you are one of those Eurozone banks who lent billions to the Erdogan follies, you can’t be blamed as you bite down on your nails or sense your rear end twitching.

Yet Goldman asserts that given the crisis, sales could suffer translated into more earnings misses for companies heavily invested outside of the US.

We agree of course in this truism. But we take issue with the idea of throwing in the Macau baby with the product or service bathwater of companies that depend on EM exports. The tariff war between the US an China has thus far produced few if any casualties in the Macau casino sector.

Arrivals from the mainland were up 7% last month, GGR up 10.5% and from all our sources checked within the last . several hours, August GGR seems headed for a nice spike up from 10% back to the mid or upper teens.

As usual, hold percentage will make a final contribution up or down for the month. Our call for a y/y 15% GGR upside may need revising upward again. We’ll see, Meanwhile, these two top performing Macau stocks got hit by the Goldman report. Fair is fair. Mr. Market one way or another, smart, dumb or confused, swipes the final beads of the Macau abacus. We understand the Goldman EM basket call on the Turkish crisis relative to many stocks BUT….

Where’s the connective tissue to gaming stocks?

. The overwhelming supply purchases of these two casino operators are local or China based so the COGS line on the operating statement should feel little or no impact from the Turkish mess. So on what basis does the Goldman report make its call that these two gaming stocks will suffer as a result of the Ankara crisis? Q2 Earnings misses recently result from short term factors soon to be reversed.

1.Nobody gambles in Macau in Turkish lira. The cost of goods and services sold by these two companies in Macau and Singapore remains the same. A $100HKD bet is still a $100HK bet.

2. The exchange rates of HKD vs. USD or Euros play their usual roles in the business but are always under reasonable control by well monitored hedging and futures strategies long a staple part of Macau casino management finance.

3. The resumption of higher double digit GGR growth should push the stocks to gains in Q3 and Q4 that will show up in positive earnings going forward. Turkey’s problems will either worsen or begin to moderate—either way they should not, rattle LVS or Wynn investors. As a matter of fact, the latest Goldman EM report---misdirected at these two stocks in our view, have probably contributed to an even juicier entry point than had existed prior to its publication.

4. The casino business is a business of bodies sitting in gaming positions, at restaurant tables, on theater seats, lolling in retail shops, visitation of tourists, conventioneers, pure gamblers. As long as the bodies keep showing up in Macau—and they are—in ever greater numbers each month, we have a healthy prospect of improving earnings triggering upsides on the stocks.

5. The constant referral to the risk of China retaliation against US owned Macau gaming stocks bears little support from the facts thus far. We are moved to ask this question of those who do see significant risk in retaliatory moves by Beijing at this time: If the two operators in question here, who enjoy good governmental relations, really had as much fear of big Beijing cudgels coming down from on high to confiscate or drum them out of Macau at reconcession time or before,would they be doing thus:

1. LVS is committed to investing $1.1bn in the renovation and retheming of its Cotai Central properties.

2. Wynn will be moving ahead with designing a major amenities project on the seven acres it owns adjacent to Wynn Palace.

3. Does anyone really think that Beijing can’t wait to get its clutches on the Macau casino sector? Do they want to deal with junket woes? With bad credit? With critiques from communist ideologues who think its an infamnia for an ideologically pristine China to be in the business of gambling? Recall the 2015 junket and money laundering crackdown that released a fusillade regulatory scolding and threats by Macau and Beijing. It hit revenue hard and by extension, tax income dropped dramatically. But the private gaming sector still provided a politically convenient whipping boy to keep their puritan pretensions in tact. And a very fat milch cow to fill their tax coffers.

Bear in mind the now certain looming of Japan IRs coming within the next five years to compete with every other Asian gaming jurisdiction for Chinese tourists. While nobody can predict what Beijing will do, the tariff dispute with the US thus far shows us a tit for tat exchange of jabs—not any draconian knockout punch aimed at the gut. We do expect to see tweaks in the reconcession deals after 2020 that the operators are already sensing. None of them spell doom. To conjecture about that as an imminent risk to the trade of these stocks now, is once more an example of a predetermined narrative seeking facts to validate a bias and collect eyeballs.

Conclusion: We think the hit LVS and Wynn shares have taken on the fears raised by the Goldman Sachs report of EM basket vulnerability to the Turkish crisis is just more evidence rhetorical overreach by the analysis that always accompanies financial reports on the gaming sector. What other business has its report card published to the public every month?

There are valid reasons to calculate a risk element in the trade here—as there are with any stock. But in this case we must take strong issue with the Goldman report on Wynn and LVS as being just as vulnerable to the Turkish crisis than companies sailing thousands of containers of goods each month between global regions.

We remain highly bullish on both these stocks because we believe in their superior product, management and operating histories over our 30 years inside the gaming industry as an operator.

Goldman’s take on the Turkish crisis re: its EM basket of stocks surely has resonance in many sectors. But not gaming in Asia. At their current trades, LVS and Wynn are at entry points that say: gobble me up.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.