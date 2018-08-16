Weekly Municipal Bond CEF Trades

Introduction

Closed-end funds do not seem like the best place to be for active traders, at least on paper. However, these products have been our bread and butter for a while now, and as long as we are capable of detecting opportunities and successfully acting on them, we intend to keep on rolling.

Active followers have taken note of the 'Weekly Review' series and it would only be appropriate to complement these articles with a follow-up, like this one, whose goal is to highlight the funds of interest to us.

Statistical Comparison And Potential Trades

The price of the main index - iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) was among the winners from the recent events. The main benchmark increased its price on Friday by $0.13. The preferences of the market participants to choose less risky assets came after Turkey's financial troubles sparked fears.

Source: Barchart.com - iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF

Source: CNBC.com, US 10-Year yields

Over the past months, we were observing an increase in the prices in the sector. The slight recovery from the last two months decreased many of the discounts and respectively part of the statistical edge has vanished. However, the current period still provides us with interesting "Buy" opportunities and our weekly review has already shown that. Unfortunately, we noticed lack of reasonable "Sell" candidates in the sector. My target is to find good fundamental characteristics in the funds and to combine them with a statistical edge in order to take a position.

The fund which I am going to review today is Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund (NYSEMKT:NBW). It has one of the biggest discounts which is accompanied by a relatively low Z-score. In the beginning, let's briefly review the investment approach of the fund:

The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

We strive to construct a portfolio of tax-exempt bonds that can provide an attractive current yield, while generating superior relative returns through complete interest rate cycles.

We seek to maximize return potential predominantly through rigorous security and sector selection.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities with remaining maturities of less than 15 years and at least 90% of its total assets in securities that are exempt from federal income tax and the state income tax of California.

At least 80% of municipal bond investments are rated in the four highest categories by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization or are unrated but judged to be of comparable quality by the portfolio managers.

Source: CEFConnect.com, Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund

Source: CEFConnect.com, Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund

Source: CEFdata.com, Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund

It will be appropriate to compare it to the rest of the California Munis. Definitely, one of the most undervalued from the group.

Let's move to the portfolio characteristics. The quality of the assets seems satisfying to me. The main distribution is between "AA" and "A" ratings. The assets in the portfolio from issuers located in California are 89.6%. The number of the holdings in the portfolio is 141, and "Land Secured" and "School District" are the sectors with the biggest weights.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

The current dividend is $0.0448 per common share. The last cut of the rate was in May 2018. The current yield on net asset value is 3.62% and the current yield on price is 4.28%.

Source: CEFConnect.com, Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund

Here, we have a potential hedging reaction in the face of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV). As you see, their net asset values tend to move together but we observe a price deviation.

Source: Ycharts, Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund

Conclusion

Municipal bond closed-end funds seem beaten up, shaken by dividend cuts - which are a healthy necessity most of the time - and full, or perhaps not as much by now, of investors who are scared of the rising interest rate environment. There is a good reason to consider restructuring your portfolio in accordance with the bigger picture. However, in our view, the selling might have gone too far, and there are candidates from this sector for a mean reversion trade, at the very least.

Based on the data that I have reviewed, NBW can be a potential "Long" addition to your portfolio.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 8/12/2018, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

Trade With Beta

At 'Trade With Beta' we also pay close attention to closed-end funds and are always keeping an eye on them for directional and arbitrage opportunities created by market price deviations. As you can guess, timing is crucial in these kinds of trades; therefore, you are welcome to join us for early access and the discussions accompanying this kind of trades

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NBW over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.