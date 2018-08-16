PBA: Latest Earnings Show Growth Story Continuing To Play Out

The company still has numerous projects that it is executing on, which should further grow the company going forward.

Pembina Pipeline retains the goal of increasing its pipeline throughput to 3.0 mboe/d, which is an increase over the 2.5 mboe/d that it had this quarter.

On Thursday, August 2, 2018, Canadian pipeline giant Pembina Pipeline (PBA) announced its second quarter 2018 earnings results. The initial headline numbers were mixed, as the company's revenues beat the expectations of analysts although it missed in terms of earnings per share. However, several numbers here were quite good and the company does continue to show its worth as a solid Canadian play on the country's energy infrastructure growth.

As my long-time readers are no doubt already aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Pembina Pipeline's second quarter 2018 earnings results:

Pembina Pipeline brought in total revenue of C$1.945 billion in the second quarter of 2018. This represents a 67.8% increase over the C$1.159 billion that it brought in during the prior year quarter.

The company reported a gross profit of C$511 million in the most recent quarter. This compares quite favorably to the C$269 million that the company reported in the prior year quarter.

Pembina Pipeline had record total volumes of 3,385 mboe/day in the second quarter of 2018. This represents a 48% increase over the year-ago quarter.

The company had an operating cash flow of C$603 million in the most recent quarter, which represents a 67% increase over the prior year quarter.

Pembina Pipeline reported total earnings of C$246 million in the most recent quarter. This represents a 110.26% increase over the C$117 million that Pembina reported in the year-ago quarter.

Without a doubt, the first thing that anyone perusing these highlights is likely to notice is that the company's revenues surged year-over-year, along with the rest of its financial numbers. The primary reason for this is the dramatic increase in the amount of products that company transported for its customers. As mentioned in the highlights, the company transported an average of 3.385 million barrels of oil equivalent per day through its network, which was an increase of 48% over the second quarter of 2017. This volume increase was driven by both the Pipeline & Facilities divisions, which saw volume increases of 52% and 37% from the prior year quarter. This is the result of the company's plan to ultimately grow its pipeline transportation capacity to 3.0 million barrels of oil equivalent per day:

While at first glance, it may seem that the company beat that three million boe/day goal during the second quarter but in fact its pipeline division only managed to achieve 2.503 million boe/day on average during the second quarter. The remainder of Pembina's total reported volume came from its facilities division. While this figure is still a record, it shows that the company still has a ways to go to achieve its goal.

In numerous past articles on Pembina Pipeline, I have discussed the company's strong push to grow its operations. The company continued to execute on this over the second quarter. Here are just a few examples:

The company continued to work on the Phase IV and Phase V expansions of the Peace pipeline system. These two projects are currently on budget and are expected to enter service in late-2018, which is the originally scheduled time.

Pembina is making progress on the Phase VI expansion of the Peace pipeline expansion project. This is a fairly ambitious project that represents a significant growth opportunity for the company as it enters the next decade. This is due to the fact that this phase of the project includes a 16-inch pipeline to be laid from LaGlace to Wapiti in Alberta and a 20-inch pipeline to be laid from Kakwa to Lator in Alberta. This C$280 million project is expected to be in service by early 2020 subject to environmental approval. Fortunately, Alberta has been much more lenient than neighboring British Columbia when it comes to granting pipeline approvals.

The company continues to proceed with its plan to construct a new fractionation and terminaling facility at its Empress, Alberta extraction plant. This C$120 million project will naturally increase the company's capabilities at the location which should increase its cash-generating capabilities. Naturally, the company still has to gain environmental approval to bring this project into service by 2020 but this should not be an impossible hurdle.

Pembina has been working on the construction of a one million barrel ethane storage facility near Burstall, Saskatchewan for C$189 million. The company already has a 20-year agreement for the usage of this facility so it is effectively guaranteed to generate positive returns once the project comes online later this year.

In a previous article, I discussed the significance of Pembina's Prince Rupert gas export facility. The preparation of the construction site for this facility has begun, which is being performed by the City of Prince Rupert and is nearing completion. This has triggered a key milestone which requires Pembina to make lease payments to the city. In addition, the company can now begin construction on the above-ground portion of the project. The regulatory authorities still need to grant further permits and authorizations for the project, which will hopefully not be too difficult, but British Columbia's government has been hostile towards energy projects lately. The terminal is still expected to be in service by mid-2020 however, which is in line with the original timeline.

The company continues to progress on its 100 Mcf/day sweet gas shallow cut processing facility, 30 mbpd condensate stabilization facility, and other infrastructure at the Duvernay Complex. These facilities are also already under 20-year term contracts, which effectively guarantee a positive return on investment. This project has already received all necessary approvals and will be in service by late-2019.

As we can see, Pembina is quite an aggressive player in the development of Canada's infrastructure and it continues to execute on its plans. This is quite a good position to be in as it will inevitably result in powerful growth for the company going forward. The company's shareholders have certainly benefited from this growth over the past few years as the company has been steadily hiking its dividend (this has not always been true in U.S. dollar terms due to currency fluctuations). It seems likely that this will continue to be true over the coming years as Pembina's growth story continues to play out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.