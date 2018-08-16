Target: If The Turnaround Is Real, Shares Look Fairly Valued Here

The company still looks like a high-quality company in the retail space, with digital comps stimulating growth.

Target (TGT) shares have easily beat the market so far this year, leaving many investors wondering if it's time to move on.

I think it depends, but despite the run-up, I think TGT shares are likely still hovering around fair value here.

Positive retail sales momentum

The retail sales report today unveiled that retail sales were up by 5.6% year-over-year in July (excluding gas station and auto dealer sales), with clothing stores and grocery stores performing best. These are two categories that are Target's "bread-and-butter"

Source: TGT 2017 10-K

Roughly 40% of the companies sales came from these two successful sectors, and I would think that further expanding into groceries (although likely low margin), would be a good thing, considering their more recession-resistant qualities and perishable nature (that makes them less susceptible to ecommerce-related disruptions).

Despite missing earnings estimates during Q1 of its fiscal 2018, Target did beat on the top-line, posting the best growth in traffic in a decade.

Profitable growth in comps is being primarily driven by digital sales

Traffic growth came in at 3.7%, while first quarter digital sales growth of 28% also helped to accelerate the top-line overall. During fiscal 2017, comparable store sales were helped by digital sales as well:

Source: TGT 2017 10-K

This seems to be the "new normal", and this growth is also still profitable, judging by the firm's solid return on invested capital.

Source: TGT 2017 10-K

One thing I like about Target is the fact that it's one of the few companies in the retail industry that makes a concerted effort to illustrate its performance not only through an ROIC lens, but also one of the few companies that also makes investors' life easier by capitalizing its off-balance sheet operating leases.

I personally keep cash in the equation when I calculate ROIC (while Target subtracts it), but even after adding cash back, Target's ROIC remains in the double-digits and above its cost of capital - indicating that its economic moat is not only intact, but also that its growth is still profitable. Companies that don't earn their cost of capital destroy value as they grow, while the opposite is true for companies like Target that are able to earn excess returns on their capital.

While admittedly starting from a small base, high digital sales growth that's enough to lift comps is definitely encouraging, and shows that the company is taking initiative in adapting to the changing retail landscape. I also think that the company's REDcard program also creates a serious "stickiness" to keep loyal customers coming back to its physical stores:

Source: TGT 2017 10-K

We can see that REDcard penetration continues to expand, and I think that the 5% discount is certainly provides a good incentive to attract and retain shoppers - especially those looking to pick up things like clothes and groceries all in one spot.

Costco (COST) and Amazon (AMZN) have similar discounts, but I think that there are also fundamentally different reasons for going to each of these three stores. Costco is more for bulk buying, or "stocking up" - as well as a place to get some cheap gas. Amazon doesn't offer a wide assortment of groceries (except at Whole Foods) or the ability for shoppers to browse for clothes, try them on, and leave with them right away after doing some light grocery shopping.

I think that there's something inherent about the whole ecosystem-like package that Target offers (affordable, but quality, apparel, as well as groceries, furniture, and a variety of other merchandise - all discounted at 5% with a REDcard) that allows it to remain relevant in today's age, allowing it to maintain a slim economic moat.

Valuations

TGT shares have traded at a tick below 17 times earnings on average over the past five years, and at roughly 0.58 times sales (versus the current multiple of roughly 0.61 times sales). The thirteen-year median price-to-earnings ratio is 14.20 times earnings.

Shares are currently trading right around the more recent average earnings multiples, but comfortably above the longer-term median earnings multiple. Analysts expect about $5.28 in earnings-per-share for fiscal 2018, however, putting shares closer to 15.26 times this year's earnings, and only 14.66 times 2019's average estimates.

So basically shares could trade sideways over the next few years if "mean-reversion" to the longer-term median occurs by the end of 2019, or possibly exhibit a little upside (roughly 16% from today's price in all), if the average multiple of 17 times earnings is placed on 2019's expected EPS of $5.49.

The dividend yield remains above 3% as well, which isn't necessarily as attractive as it was in 2017, but still remains higher than normal going back ten years:

The company seems to be successfully turning its ship around, and if it remains on solid footing going forward, then I think it could retain the higher five-year average multiple. I also think the company is in much better shape today then it was during the dreaded days where it was plagued by its failed expansion into Canada.

Conclusion

Just because a company's shares exhibit a run-up in price, doesn't always mean that they are expensive, but I wouldn't be surprised to see some profit-taking form here. For long-term investors, I think Target is likely fairly valued here, and could continue to rally if it continues to post acceptable earnings and growth. The company is set to report second quarter earnings for fiscal 2018 soon (on August 22), however, so more cautious investors may want to wait to see what happens then before making any decisions. While many other companies can offer a dividend yield north of 3%, few can also claim five decades and counting of dividend increases.

