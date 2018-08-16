August 16 Natural Gas Storage Report: Weighing Bullish And Bearish Indicators

There is currently no mispricing to take advantage of in terms of EOS expectations;

We anticipate to see an injection of 36 bcf, which is 13 bcf smaller than a year ago and 20 bcf smaller vs 5-year average;

THE WEATHER

Last week, the number of total degree-days (TDDs) increased by almost 15% w-o-w, as cooling demand increased – particularly, in Western, Midwest and Northeast parts of the country. We estimate that total energy demand was no less than 35% above last year’s level. Please note that during this time of the year, heating degree-days (HDDs) have almost no effect on natural gas consumption. Cooling degree-days (CDDs) continue to have a disproportionately stronger effect on consumption and traders should be paying attention to changes in CDDs. Seasonal trend, however, calls for high, but declining number of CDDs and for a rising, but low number of HDDs.

This week, the weather conditions started to cool down. We estimate that the number of CDDs will drop by 15.0% w-o-w in the week ending August 17. However, cooling demand should still be no less than 16% above last year’s level. Next week, the weather conditions are expected to continue to cool down. Total energy demand is currently projected to decline by 9% w-o-w for the week ending August 24 (see the chart below).

The latest numerical weather prediction models are returning some bullish results (in absolute terms):

ECMWF extended-range model (issued on August 13) projected above normal CDDs in all five forecast weeks (August 24 – September 21); However, the model showed fewer CDDs compared to the previous update issued on August 9;

The latest CFSv2 long-range model is projecting above normal CDDs in both August and September;

The latest ECMWF 00z Ensemble and GFS 00z Ensemble mid-range models are both projecting above normal CDDs over the next 15 days (August 15 – August 30).

However, there is one very important factor that you need to take into account. Absolute values (such CDDs, HDDs and TDDs and their deviation from the norm) may not matter much in trading. It is assumed that absolute values determine the price regime, while the changes in absolute values determine the price direction. It is therefore further assumed that absolute values are already reflected in the current prices, whereas changes are not and thus a trader should pay a special attention to the actual changes in the forecast if he or she wants to anticipate the price direction.

STORAGE

U.S. Energy Information Administration should report a smaller change in natural gas storage this week compared to the week prior. We anticipate to see an injection of 36 bcf (8 bcf larger than the comparable figure in the ICE’s latest report for the EII-U.S. EIA Financial Weekly Index, 20 bcf smaller vs 5-year average and 13 bcf smaller than a year ago).

There is currently a double deficit in natural gas inventories – i.e., the amount of natural gas in the underground storage is smaller compared to previous year and also compared to 5-year average. Next two EIA reports are expected to confirm the expansion of 5-year average deficit by a total of 17 bcf and the expansion of annual deficit by a total of 3 bcf. Further down the road, however, we see larger injections relative to 5-year average also compared to last year.

BULLISH AND BEARISH FACTORS

Our current trading bias is to the bear side for the following reasons:

declining CDDs/TDDs;

negligible difference between our end-of-injection-season storage index and market expectations (in other words, there is not much mispricing to take advantage of for the bulls);

record-high production, which is still expanding;

mild winter outlook (our end-of-withdrawal-season storage index is currently at 1,581 bcf vs implied market expectations of 1,440 bcf);

bearish divergence in contract seasonality.

The biggest bullish risks come from the latest trends in global LNG market. Henry Hub is increasingly used as a benchmark for global LNG contracts (open interest and liquidity for NYMEX Henry Hub are on the rise) and because global LNG prices are more than two times higher than the price of U.S. Henry Hub, there may be some kind of "sentimental bullish drive" in futures prices. Prices in Europe are currently hitting multi-year highs (see below) and this bullish sentiment can potentially spill into NYMEX Henry Hub contract.

Another bullish risk comes from nuclear power plants maintenance. Nuclear outages have been below the norm for the past four months or so, but now they are rising and rising fast. Gas-fired power plants would normally replace nuclear-fired generation that is offline as a result of maintenance, but at this point in time we do not anticipate this bullish factor to have a significant impact our storage level outlook. However, we are monitoring the situation closely and will updating our storage level outlook on a daily basis.

