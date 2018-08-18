Cardinal Energy: When Hedging Goes Wrong And Jeopardizes The 8% Dividend Yield

Introduction

Cardinal Energy (OTC:CRLFF) has been one of my favorite oil and gas producers in North America as the company has successfully navigated through some difficult waters when the oil and gas prices were very low. It did have to cut the dividend, but is still yield in an attractive 8% based on the monthly dividend of C$0.035 per share. However, the very cautious hedging program is now hitting the company’s income and cash flow statements as Cardinal is taking big losses on its hedges.

Cardinal Energy is a Canadian company, and its Toronto-listing (with CJ as ticker symbol) is providing you with a more liquid trading solution. The average daily volume in Toronto is approximately 400,000 shares per day, which is definitely better than the OTC listing.

The underlying cash flows were actually really good

Cardinal Energy produced an average of 20,882 barrels of oil-equivalent in the second quarter, of which approximately 40% consisted of light oil, 40% medium and heavy oil, whilst natural gas and NGL’s took care of the balance. A good performance, as the current high oil prices have been lifting the revenue and cash flows of all its peers.

Source: financial statements

We initially see the same thing in Cardinal’s income statement: the revenue increased to almost C$112M, which is an increase of approximately 15% compared to the first quarter, and almost 2/3 rd higher than the same quarter last year. However, the net revenue (after paying the royalties and taking the net impact of its hedge book into consideration) was just C$48M. Considering Cardinal’s operating expenses were in excess of C$74M, the company reported a pre-tax loss of C$26M and even after accounting for a C$6.3M tax credit, the bottom line still showed a net low of C$20M for the quarter, which equals a loss of C$0.17 per share.

The cash flow results are showing a better result than the net income. Which isn’t a surprise considering the hedge book had a major impact on the non-cash expenses.

Source: financial statements

So the adjusted operating cash flow in Q2 was approximately C$26M, but this includes the settlement of C$18.6M in derivatives. So on a fully adjusted basis (which would be the normalized case if Cardinal wouldn’t have hedged its production), the operating cash flow would have been a very respectable C$45M, which is definitely sufficient to cover the C$14.6M capex and C$12.4M dividend payments. But after taking the C$18.6M in hedge losses into account, Cardinal was running a tight ship, as the company came up short a few hundred thousand dollar to cover the dividend payment. Not an ideal situation, but it’s definitely manageable as these hedge losses won’t continue forever.

Historic hedges are killing Cardinal’s performance

So how is it possible an oil producer is losing money with WTI at US$70? The answer could be found in the top line of Cardinal’s income statement: in Q2, it reported a C$45M loss on its hedge book. C$18.6M was booked as a ‘realized’ loss, whilst the unrealized loss was a stunning C$26.3M.

Although the C$26.3M is a non-realized loss and none of both losses have an impact on the cash flows (actually they do, as Cardinal Energy is settling the derivatives in cash rather than delivering the oil), it’s tough to see the company struggle in a quarter wherein it should have been printing money. That being said, we can’t be too hard on the company’s management team as it did what it have to do to protect its cash flows at US$50 oil. So in a way, I can definitely understand the decision to hedge a part of the production, as it’s the most prudent thing to do.

But let’s have a look at the remaining hedge book:

Source: financial statements

So for the second half of the year, Cardinal Energy has hedged approximately 8,500 barrels of oil per day at prices between C$68.62 and C$80/barrel. On top of that, it has also engaged in collar strategies selling call options and buying put options, which usually is a very efficient method to limit your downside by capping the upside.

According to the company’s financials, the fair value of its hedge book was a negative C$61M, and this negative value has already been accounted for in the income statement (the ‘unrealized loss’ from financial derivatives), so I would think the worst of these non-cash charges could be behind us. However, if a company is hedging during weak periods and is willing to ‘lock in’ a certain price, it should have the courage to do the same when the oil prices are high. Actually, it should step up its hedging program at higher oil prices.

Source: company presentation

As you can see in the previous image, Cardinal hasn’t really been stepping up the hedging program. Whereas it has hedged 12,000 barrels per day for Q3 and Q4, a volume of less than 4,000 barrels per day and just over 2,000 barrels per day has been hedged for Q1 2019 and Q2 2019 respectively.

And that’s a risk. We see it way too often a company only starts hedging during periods of low oil prices, and doesn’t hedge (a large enough quantity) during good times. That’s a pity, as this is the moment to lock in prices of in excess of C$80 per barrel for FY 2019.

The time to hedge is now, and I would like to see a substantial increase of the hedge book for FY 2019 in the next quarterly update…

Investment thesis

Cardinal Energy would be doing great …. If it wasn’t a prisoner of its own hedge book. The losses on the hedge contracts are hiding the strong underlying performance on both the income statement and cash flow statement. Thanks to the low decline rate, Cardinal Energy would be generating extremely strong cash flows if it would be selling oil at market prices, but the hedge book is deciding otherwise.

I hope to see Cardinal Energy locking in the current high oil prices for next year, as that’s when Cardinal’s results will really grab the market’s attention. I have a long position in Cardinal Energy, and have no reason to sell as the ‘net loss’ is caused by a loss on the hedge book.

