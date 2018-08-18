Spending 55% Of The Net Rental Income On Interest Creates A Serious Problem: Intu Properties

Its cost of debt is more than twice as high as its competitors on the European Continent.

Introduction

My attention was drawn to Intu Properties (OTCPK:CCRGF) a few months ago as the company was involved in a tough consolidation battle in the mall space. Klépierre (OTCPK:KLPEF), a large French REIT which I discussed last week in this article, tried to acquire Hammerson (OTCPK:HMSNF) another British mall operator. Hammerson wasn’t too interested in accepting the offer, as it was trying to get its hands on Intu Properties. Just a few weeks after Klépierre openly courted Hammerson, Klépierre walked away, and Hammerson’s deal to acquire Intu Properties fell though.

Source: finanzen.net

Intu Properties is a British REIT, and its UK listing is definitely much more liquid than the OTC listing. Intu is listed on the London Stock Exchange with INTU as its ticker symbol. The average daily volume is approximately 4.2M shares per day

Intu does a good job, and owns some interesting properties

Although Intu was highlighting the difficult UK retail market in its update, its own performance is actually pretty decent thanks to its 97% occupancy rate and a 1.3% Like for Like net rental income. The performance was fueled by some of the companies top-tier properties, as the top-4 properties in the company’s portfolio represent 59% of the total portfolio value:

Source: press release

Intu Properties reported a revenue of 286M GBP and a net rental income of 197.5M GBP.

Source: financial statements

Intu Properties’ bottom line showed a net loss of 486M GBP attributable to the INTU shareholders, but this was entirely caused by a 650M GBP revaluation charge which reduced the fair value of the portfolio. Fortunately those are non-cash charges and have no impact on Intu’s cash flows, which remained pretty steady:

Source: financial statements

On an adjusted basis, the operating cash flow remained stable at 170M GBP after taking the working capital position into consideration. After deducting the 111M GBP in interest expenses, Intu Properties generated approximately 59M GBP in adjusted cash flow in the first half of the year. Not enough to cover the 88M GBP in capital expenditures (which also includes growth), and clearly not enough to cover the dividend which is currently costing the company approximately 190M GBP per year. The main culprit here are the interest expenses, as Intu Properties pays in excess of 200M GBP per year interest on its debt. Whereas its competitors on Continental Europe are taking advantage of the low interest rates by ‘clicking in’ interest rates of 1.8-2.2%, Intu Properties’ expensive debt puts it at a competitive disadvantage. Reducing the average interest rate by 200 base points would save Intu approximately 95M GBP per year (which equals 7 pence in per share).

Intu Properties also released a NAV/share of 362 pence, and a NNNAV/share of 309 pence. That would indicate the share price would have to double to reach its Net Asset Value.

But why is there such a discrepancy between the current share price and the REIT’s NAV/share? Is the market this stupid? Is this a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity?

I have difficulties to accept a 4.49% cap rate

One thing I absolutely admire in Intu Properties is its transparency. Rather than just showing investors ‘one global’ value of the portfolio, it actually breaks down the NAV per asset, and provides insight at how the company is valuing its properties using the Net Initial Yield results:

Source: press release

Based on the company’s own publications, we see it used a net initial yield of 4.49% as average cap rate for its property valuation. Some assets have higher cap rates (because they are perhaps Tier 2 assets compared to the top-tier Trafford Centre and Lakeside assets), but the two main assets are being valued at cap rates of 4% and 3.7%. That’s pretty low, especially considering Intu Properties’ average cost of debt of approximately 5% on the external loans:

Source: press release

And I’m not alone with this opinion. Infact, in the first half of the year, Intu Properties had to reduce the fair value of its properties by 650M GBP, indicating it has perhaps been using a generous cap rate to value its properties. So until the end of 2017, Intu’s cap rates were even more generous.

Source: press release

Intu refers to a weaker economic and political situation, weaker investment demand for its ‘major city center’ portfolio and the impact of ‘potential asset management initiatives’. It’s clear the situation in the UK isn’t that great, but cutting the value of your portfolio by 6% in just six months is quite a big step, and Intu shareholders are absolutely entitled to be disappointed.

In fact, I’m not the only one having difficulties to accept Intu’s valuation. One of the main reasons why the Hammerson-Intu Properties deal failed to go ahead, was the criticism of some of Hammerson’s shareholders. APG, a Dutch Pension fund and a large shareholder of Hammerson openly criticized the deal and said it would vote against it, citing it was overpaying considering the state of the UK retail environment, the higher leverage ratios and the risks associated with a merger. Just a few weeks after the (third) letter from APG, Hammerson pulled the deal and walked away.

But this creates new opportunities. If Hammerson was willing to pay 0.475 shares of Hammerson per share of Intu Properties, there’s always the possibility it will come back. At the current share price of Hammerson (483 pence), the same offer would value Intu Properties at 229 pence. Even if Hammerson would reduce its offer to 0.4 Hammerson shares per share of Intu Properties, the implied value of 193 pence per share would imply a 22% premium to Intu’s current share price of 158 pence.

So what would be a more conservative valuation for Intu Properties?

Instead of Intu Properties 4.49% Net Initial Yield (which corresponds to a gross rental income of 5.28% using the conversion rate of gross rental income to net rental income in H1 2018), I will use a gross rental income requirement of 6.5%, which provides a fair balance between the two Top-Tier assets (Trafford and Lakeside) and the smaller ‘major city’ centers.

Source: author calculations

Also note that a lower fair value of the properties would push the Loan-to-Value ratio higher. As of at the end of June, Intu had a LTV value of 48.7% (compared to 45.2% before the impairment charges), and would exceed the 60% based on my more conservative approach of valuing the company’s assets. Intu mentions a capital shortfall of 18M GBP should the property values decrease by 20% and the rental income decrease by 10%. So whilst further value reductions will have a negative impact on the balance sheet and debt ratio’s, there doesn’t seem to be an imminent danger.

In my calculations, using a 6.5% required gross rental income yield, Intu Properties would be flirting with the 60% LTV ratio.

Further growth will boost the per-share cash flows

Intu Properties continues to expand its portfolio, and is just two months away from opening the 180M GBP extension at the Intu Watford mall. Intu is expecting a return of cost of 6-7%. Using a 6.5% return, Intu would see a net revenue increase of almost 12M GBP per year.

The 175,000 square foot extension of the Lakeside mall should also be ready within the next 6 months. Intu Properties is expecting a 6.5% return on the 72M GBP cost, or approximately 4.7M GBP per year. Considering the expected return on cost is higher than the yield used to calculate the NAV of Intu’s properties, I estimate adding these extensions to the portfolio of cash-generating assets could have a positive impact of 75-110M GBP, which would be good for the LTV ratio.

Source: press release

Investment thesis

I agree Intu’s properties are absolutely excellent and deserve a premium valuation. But I’m not sure the current initial yields applied by the company and its cap rates are bulletproof. I think Intu’s main issue is its debt, and more importantly its cost of debt, which is more than twice as high as its European peers (Klépierre, Eurocommercial Properties).

Does Intu Properties have takeover potential? Absolutely. Right now, the company’s shares are trading at a value which represents a gross rental yield of in excess of 7% on its assets, which is not too expensive at all. For a large REIT that’s looking to expand in the UK, Intu Properties might be an attractive candidate, if and only if something could be done about the cost of debt. That’s why an European suitor would make sense: Klépierre could borrow in EUR at 2%, and repay (a part of) the GBP-debt to the UK banks.

I am not dismissing the company’s plans and potential. But I doubt we will ever see the company’s 362 pence NAV, or its 309 pence NNNAV. At the current valuation it could be a speculative buy, hoping the expansion projects turn out to be alright and additional impairment charges will only happen gradually so they don’t have a huge and acute impact on the LTV ratios.

And perhaps it could consider to implement a stock dividend option rather than paying the dividend in hard cash. If 50% of the shareholders would elect to take the dividend in stock, Intu could keep 95M GBP per year in-house to fund its expansion plans or to retire its expensive debt. Yes, the share count will increase (resulting in a lower NAV/share), but let’s face it, it’s not likely we will see the 309/362 pence anytime soon anyway.

Intu has great properties, its LTV ratio is acceptable, but it’s the cost of debt which is slowly killing the company. In H1 2018, 55% of the net rental income of the owned properties had to be spent on interest expenses…

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have a long position in Klépierre, but no position in Hammerson or Intu Properties

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.