SDIV: Good Diversity But Poor Performance

There are a few things to like here but overall there are better funds out there that do what this does.

The fund's monthly income is nice but it also pays out more income than it actually generates which is not sustainable long-term.

The fund buys the highest yielding stocks in the world, which is not always smart but it does add some modifications to improve itself.

One investing strategy that I have always liked is focusing on companies that pay out dividends. That is because the payment of a dividend is generally a sign that a company is actually making money and is usually a sign that a given company is stable. A dividend also provides investors with a real return that can be spent or reinvested without needing to sell shares of the company making the payment. Dividend investing seems to be a popular one among many individuals, especially retirees, which has given rise to a variety of exchange-traded products, each utilizing a different strategy. One of these is the Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV).

About The Fund

Global X has something of a history of devising rather unique strategies for its ETFs. The SuperDividend ETF is no exception to this as Global X advertises it as investing in one hundred of the highest yielding equity securities in the world. On the surface, this can certainly sound good but it is important to remember that in some cases, companies with an extremely high yield may be beaten down stocks or otherwise be cheap for a reason so blindly investing in high yielding securities may not always be a smart strategy. Thus, a little selection can greatly improve the viability of a strategy like this.

For its part, the Global X fund is designed to track the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global SuperDividend Index. My fellow Seeking Alpha contributor Maks F.S. explains the methodology of this index quite well as it is rather complicated. Basically, in late February, Solactive picks the highest yielding stocks in the world with a yield between 6% and 20% and a market capitalization of at least $500 million with at least $1 million per day in volume. This has the effect of eliminating both micro-caps and very thinly-traded stocks that cannot really be put into an index fund. It also has the additional benefit of only picking established companies, which is quite a good thing for passive investors as it theoretically avoids those companies that have been punished heavily by the market due to financial problems or similar issues.

As my colleague pointed out, this focus on a minimum dividend yield also results in a "buy low, sell high" mantra as an appreciated stock would see its dividend drop below the 6% level and promptly be sold by a fund following the index. This is one of the only proven strategies to make money in the market, so it is clearly a good thing.

Even with some of the benefits of this index meant to eliminate the worst parts of the high-dividend universe, there is still the potential for that stray stock, that has a very high yield for a very good reason, to slip through. In this case, it is the hope that the overall diversity of the fund will protect investors. As already mentioned, the fund invests in one hundred stocks, which are equally-weighted, or at least they are when the index readjusts every February.

The Portfolio

As the stock prices change during every market day, the index will gradually move away from being equally-weighted as time passes and some stock prices appreciate while others decline. We can see this by looking at the fund's top ten holdings, which are certainly not equally-weighted:

As we can see here, Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO), a real estate investment trust, accounts for the largest position at 2.17% of this equally-weighted fund. Naturally, that means that this trust has been the best performing stock price-wise in the fund since late February, which has effectively boosted its weighting. It is somewhat interesting to note that a good portion of the fund's top ten holdings are REITs. In fact, the fund's semiannual report states that real estate investment trusts accounted for 30.4% of the fund's total assets on April 30, 2018:

This should instantly rule the fund out for an investor seeking diversification away from an otherwise real estate-heavy income portfolio. It is worth noting too that the fund also has 27.6% of its assets invested in financials, which includes mortgage REITs. This increase the fund's exposure to real estate as well as interest rates, which have been rising recently. Investors are thus taking on that risk here too and due to the very high weightings, any trouble in this sector will have an outsized impact on the fund as a whole.

One nice thing that this fund does provide is access to high-yielding securities from all around the world. While 55.5% of the fund's holdings are American equities, the remaining securities come from a fairly wide variety of countries, including a surprisingly large 9.8% allocation to Australia. I rarely see global funds assigning a weighting this large to the continent-nation so this could be a good thing for investors looking for exposure to that part of the world, although there are admittedly better ways to get exposure to Australia if that is your desire.

Distributions

The fund's name implies that it is designed to deliver a high level of dividend income to its investors and indeed the fund does largely deliver on that promise. As is the case with all ETFs, the fund's distributions vary depending on various factors, most notably the fund's inflows and outflows around the ex-dividend date but they have generally increased over time. This is shown here:

Source: Seeking Alpha

The fact that this fund pays its distributions monthly is likely appealing as it means that you get your money faster, which aids in compounding. After all, one of the most important concepts in finance is that a dollar today is worth more than a dollar tomorrow. The fund currently yields 7.35% based on its last twelve monthly payments, which is one of the highest yields in the ETF world.

Unfortunately, the fund appears to be paying out a higher distribution than it can afford. For the period from November 1, 2017 to April 30, 2018 (the latest period for which data was available), the fund generated net investment income of $27,994,505 and paid out total distributions of $33,598,025. This is very rare for an ETF. In fact, I cannot think of any other time that I have seen it. While the fund did realize a gain on currency conversion that more than made up the difference, that was not the case in the full year 2017 period in which the ETF had net investment income and realized currency gains of less than its distribution over the year. However, the fund is only supposed to be paying investors from net investment income and from here we can see that it is consistently overpaying.

Source: Global X Funds

This is a very concerning situation as it may be an indication that the fund is using new capital to pay current investors. This is unlikely to be sustainable.

Performance

One unfortunate reality of high-yielding stocks is that they typically underperform on price action. We can see that by looking at the fund's average annualized returns:

Source: Global X Funds

As we can see here, the fund has returned an average of 4.83% annually since its inception. As this is well below the fund's historical distribution yield, we are forced to conclude that overall the fund has been a loser as far as price goes and has delivered all of its return through its distributions. Indeed, that is largely true as the fund has been a poor performer in terms of price over the past five years:

Source: Seeking Alpha

As we can see here, an investor's total return is somewhat disappointing, even with the high distribution yield due to the largely declining share price. While that high distribution yield could be good if the money is used to buy other assets, to my mind there are better funds available that an investor can use to generate income.

