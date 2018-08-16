Analysis Of The EIA Statistics, Week Ending August 10, 2018

The U.S. inventory correction will continue through the fall.

According to the Energy Information Administration, U.S. petroleum inventories (excluding SPR) built by 17.4 million barrels (MMB) last week to 1.227 billion, their highest level since December 15th. They stand about 30 mmb lower than the rising, rolling 5-year average and are about 77 mmb lower than a year ago. However, comparing total inventories to the pre-glut average (end-2014), stocks are 142 mmb above that average.

Commercial crude stocks built by 6.8 mmb and SPR stocks were unchanged last week. Gasoline stocks fell by 0.7 mmb and distillate stocks built by 3.6 mmb. Primary demand by fell by 741,000 b/d to average 20.187 million barrels per day (mmbd).

Crude Production

The EIA estimated (using its model, click here for presentation) that U.S. crude production regained 100,000 b/d to average 10.9 mmbd last week. (The EIA has established a new policy of rounding weekly production to the nearest one hundred thousand barrels per day.) The rise reversed a downward revision due to the lower-than-expected monthly figures provided in the EIA-914 reports for April and May. Production averaged 10.900 mmbd over the past 4 weeks, up 15.5 % v. a year ago. In the year-to-date, crude production averaged 10.553 mmbd, up 14.5 % v. last year.

Other Supply

I have previously noted in an article how the “Other Supply,” primarily natural gas liquids and renewables, are integral to petroleum supply. The EIA reported a 3,000 b/d decrease last week to 6.672 mmbd. The 4-week trend in “Other Supply” averaged 6.617 mmbd, up 11.4 % over the same weeks last year. In YTD, they are 9.5 % higher in 2017.

Crude production plus other supplies averaged 17.517 mmbd over the past 4 weeks, an all-time-high record.

Crude Imports

Total crude imports rose by 1.083 mmb/d last week to average 9.014 mmbd last week. This figure was well above the 4-week trend of 8.116 mmbd, which in turn was up 0.9 % from a year ago.

Net crude imports rose by 1.341 mmb/d because exports dropped by 258,000 b/d to average 1.850 mmbd. Over the past 4 weeks, crude exports averaged 1.859 mmbd, 124 % higher than a year ago. A recent report stated that crude exports could reach 5 mmbd before hitting logistical constraints.

U.S. crude imports from Saudi Arabia rose by 315,000 b/d last week to average 1.237 mmb/d. Over the past 4 weeks, Saudi imports have averaged 924,000 mmbd, up 6.4 % from a year ago. Saudi Arabia is making good on its promise to increase output and calm the market by increasing its exports to the U.S.

Crude imports from Canada rose by 24,000 b/d to average 3.456 mmbd. Imports over the past 4 weeks averaged 3.371 mmbd, up 5.0 % v. a year ago. There has been no noticeable impact of the interruption in Syncrude Canada’s oil-sands upgrader.

Crude Inputs to Refineries

Demand for crude at refineries rose by 383,000 last week to average 17.981 mmbd, an all-time record high. Over the past 4 weeks, crude inputs averaged 17.586 mmbd, 0.7 % higher than a year ago. In the year-to-date, inputs averaged 16.917 mmbd, up 1.4 % v. a year ago.

Crude Stocks

Over the past 4 weeks, crude oil supply exceeded demand by 111,000 b/d.

Commercial crude stocks at 414.2 mmb are now 52 million barrels lower than a year ago.

Petroleum Products

Given the recent net product stock builds, product supply has exceeded demand by 659,000 b/d.

Total U.S. product stocks at 813 mmb are 25 million barrels lower than a year ago.

Product exports rose by 75,000 b/d last week, averaging 5.277 mmbd. The 4-week trend of 5.219 mmbd is 17.1 % higher than a year ago. In the year-to-date, exports averaged 5.009 mmbd, up 5.5 % from a year ago.

Net gasoline exports increased by 704,000 b/d, such that net exports averaged 630,000 b/d over the past 4 weeks.

Demand

Total petroleum demand averaged 20.846 mmbd over the past 4 weeks, off 1.6 % v. last year. In the YTD, product demand averaged 20.575 mmbd, up 2.4 % v. the same period in 2017.

Gasoline demand at the primary stock level rose by 166,000 b/d last week and averaged 9.646 mmbd over the past 4 weeks, off 1.0 % the same weeks last year. In the YTD, it reported that gas demand is up 1.3 % v. a year ago.

Distillate fuel demand, which includes diesel fuel and heating oil, fell by 144,000 b/d last week, averaging 3.935 mmbd over the past 4 weeks, off 8.7 % v. the same weeks last year. In the YTD, demand is off by 1.1 % v. a year ago.

Jet fuel demand is up 3.4 % over the past 4 weeks v. last year. In the year-to-date, demand was 2.4 % higher v. 2017.

Product Stocks

Gasoline stocks are now 2.0 mmb higher than a year ago, ending at 233.1 mmb.

Distillate stocks are 19.4 mmb lower than a year ago, ending at 129.0 mmb.

Conclusions

The huge build in total stocks to the highest level since last December is evidence that the U.S. market is in a major correction, which is likely to continue through October. Last year, hurricanes disrupted both crude and product supplies, and is unlikely to be repeated this year. As a result, the year-over-year stock deficit is likely to be corrected in the months ahead.

Total petroleum demand has been disappointing this summer. Gasoline and distillate demand trends have weakened. Gasoline stocks are in surplus v. last year and the distillate stock deficit is being quickly erased.

