Sundance Energy Australia Ltd (SNDE) CEO Eric McCrady on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Sundance Energy Australia Ltd (NASDAQ:SNDE) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 15, 2018

Executives

Eric McCrady - MD, CEO & Director

Analysts

John Aschenbeck - Seaport Global Securities

Adrian Prendergast - Morgans Financial Limited

Operator

Eric McCrady, CEO and Managing Director.

Eric McCrady

Thank you. Thanks to everybody participating in the call. The second quarter for Sundance is a very exciting quarter as we closed on the transformational acquisition of the Pioneer Eagle Ford assets, which - we expect to drive our 2019 production to 21,000 to 22,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day and generate $250 million to $275 million of EBITDA. Truly creates a step change in the company scale and I think increases - significantly increases shareholder value. Such unlocked shareholder value from the acquisition, our second quarter was focused on initiation of the development of plan to hit our growth projections later this year and into 2019, mitigating risks associated with costs on the development plan and oil prices and finishing up the integration of the Pioneer assets after closing.

In the second quarter, we brought three wells online, all on our legacy assets in McMullen, during the second half of the quarter. The first well came online in early June. And the second two wells didn't come online until late June, which is in line with our expectations for the quarter. This resulted in us slightly beating the top end of our Q2 production guidance by about 5% as we got wells online on time and we were successful in driving production from the legacy wells that we had operating on our legacy assets.

During the quarter, our realized pricing on oil was $67.61, which is being driven by premium pricing received on the Gulf Coast. We priced our oil during the quarter on the Louisiana Light basis.

During the quarter and subsequent to closing of the acquisition, we significantly increased our hedge position to protect volumes coming online from new wells that we expect to bring online here in the third quarter. So in 2018, we now have just under 70% of our forecasted production hedged at approximately 40% - or just under 40% of our 2019 and 2020 production hedged at this point. We do anticipate continuing to layer on hedging as we move forward with our development program to protect the investments that we're making in driving production and cash flow growth.

During the third quarter, so right after the second quarter ended July 1, we began selling oil production from our legacy assets in McMullen County and Atascosa to Trafigura. These barrels are being sold through Corpus Christi and being sold at the wellhead on a Brent pricing basis.

We converted a significant portion of our legacy hedges from WTI and Louisiana Light to Brent as part of the basis shift. And we're able to lock in approximately $9 to $10 premium to WTI on these barrels through that - through converting the hedges over to a Brent basis. We believe selling on a Brent basis secures a long-term home for our production on a waterborne basis with favorable pricing and a liquid futures-rich exchange, which should allow us to more effectively hedge basis risk on our assets going forward compared to Louisiana Light.

Production from the assets we acquired from Pioneer are being sold through the Houston Ship Channel market, and we have firm capacity to move our barrels to Houston. So today, 100% of the production, both from our legacy assets going through Corpus Christi and acquired production on the acquired assets running through the Ship Channel, have firm capacity to be sold in the market to maximize pricing. It also means that we've diversified our basis risk between two separate markets, which we think, long term, provides some benefits and also some risk mitigation going forward.

From a development standpoint, immediately after closing the Pioneer acquisition, we entered into contracts for two rigs with Patterson's to more effectively execute our development program. These are 1,500-horsepower walking rigs. The first rig, we signed a one year contract, which provides fixed cost on that rig for its one year term. That rig mobilized to the acquired assets in early May, and the second rig is on a contract to expire. It's actually early in the fourth quarter, and that rig mobilized in early June. Those two rigs provide the capacity we need to execute the remainder of this year's development plan. And the rig on a 1-year contract provides fixed cost through about the first half of next year from a rig standpoint.

By mid-July, we had finished drilling all nine wells that we anticipated fracking here in the third quarter. That included two wells on our legacy McMullen assets and seven wells on the acquired assets. On the acquired assets, five of those wells sit in Live Oak and two of those wells sit in Southern Atascosa County. The two rigs continued to drill today on the acquired assets. Both are in Live Oak County. One rig sits on the four well Esse pad, and the second rig sits on the two well Idylwood pad. And both are drilling ahead, in line or slightly faster than what our expectations are.

We anticipate by either late Q3 or early Q4 having all of the wells drilled that we expect to complete in the fourth quarter, and then we'll continue running the rigs in the fourth quarter to develop the drilled but not completed inventory that we expect to frac in the first quarter of next year.

In early July, we mobilized a Halliburton frac crew to begin our third quarter completion program. The frac crew is operating under our pricing agreement with Halliburton that fixes pricing through the end of 2019. Under that agreement, we expect to begin using locally sourced sand and potentially reducing - which can potentially reduce well costs in early 2019 as some of the sand mines are coming online in basin. Through today, we finished fracking 7 of our 9 planned wells for the third quarter and are about halfway through the last two wells.

We've initiated flowback on 5 of the 7 wells that we've finished fracs on, and the other two are set to begin flowing back this weekend. It's too early to really comment on well performance given we've had wells producing anywhere from, call it, 2 to 10 days. But we've gotten the wells online, and the flowback so far is in line with what we would expect.

During the quarter from a capital expenditure standpoint, our accrual basis CapEx was about $41.1 million, which is slightly below the low end of our guidance. The first three wells we brought online during the year from a full cycle standpoint have also been slightly below our guidance for those wells. The primary driver of those wells being under guidance is really the reduced pricing versus expectations on the completion side. We're able to capture slightly better per stage costs by bidding out a larger program with Halliburton than we'd initially expected, and so we're able to come in slightly better than we expected on well cost because of that improved pricing.

In addition to launching the development program during the quarter, we've successfully - or finished successfully integrating the Pioneer assets that have been focused on upgrading the production profile of the acquired assets in addition to enhancing artificial lift performance on our legacy assets. During the quarter, we had a handful of our oilier wells on the legacy assets shut in for workovers, which decreased our oil cuts during the quarter.

For the month of July, we'd returned those wells to production. And our oil cuts have returned to approximately 63% for the month of July. We expect to average 62% to 63% or so for the remainder of the year, which is in line with our reserve base, which is in that 62% to 63% oil range.

In line with our guidance, our lease operating costs during the quarter, inclusive of workovers and gathering costs, were about $12.80 per Boe as new wells come online to dilute the higher gathering charges on the acquired PDP wells and the pace of work-over expense declines through the year. We anticipate these unit costs beginning to decline in Q4, which is in line with our prior guidance. And then we anticipate that decline accelerating a bit in 2019 as higher production volumes continue to offset some of the fixed costs in our lease operating cost base.

EBITDA for the first half of the year was just under $21 million, which is in line with our expectations. As the year progresses, we anticipate our EBITDA margins increasing as lower price hedges that we entered in early 2017 rolled off at June 30 and higher production volumes reduced fixed operating cost as the year progresses. So effectively just blending the same fixed cost base over higher volumes.

From a liquidity standpoint, we drew $10 million on our revolver subsequent to quarter-end, which is in line with our expectations. We have about $65 million of remaining liquidity, which, coupled with cash flow, funds the development program for the foreseeable future. We don't anticipate needing new capital to execute this - the development program through 2019.

In summary, Q2 was a successful and transformational quarter for the company. We met our production guidance. We've begun the development program to set up hitting our production and EBITDA growth for the remainder of this year and next. And we've taken significant steps to mitigate risk associated with potential cost inflation on the capital program and revenue risk associated with oil prices.

So with that, I'm happy to take any questions that you guys may have.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. And our first question comes from the line of John Aschenbeck with Seaport Global Securities.

John Aschenbeck

So for the first one, I was just hoping you could walk us through the production profile through this year and into 2019. I know you have the third quarter guidance out there and your full year guidance, so I suppose I can somewhat triangulate to an implied Q4 number. But as you move into 2019, how do you see growth playing out? I'm just wondering, is it fair to assume a rather linear progression for now? Or is there perhaps some lumpiness throughout the year?

Eric McCrady

Sure. I think given we're coming from a relatively low production base and bringing in quite a few wells online each quarter, I think it's going to be prone to be a little bit lumpy at least for the near term. So I think Q4, there's still a relatively broad range of outcomes that we could hit from a production standpoint. So I think our full year guidance is - we've affirmed our full year guidance. We're reasonably comfortable with our third quarter guidance that we just put out. And so we still expect incremental production growth quarter-over-quarter from Q3 to Q4. We're bringing, I think, 11 wells online in the fourth quarter. And so we do anticipate seeing production growth in the fourth quarter. But if those wells come online, if we have two week or four week delays on bringing pads online, that does create some impact to the quarterly production numbers. And so we haven't put Q4 guidance out yet until we get a little bit more certainty around the exact timing of when those wells will come online and how those flowbacks will look. But we do expect quarter-over-quarter growth. We anticipate continuing to - production continuing to grow in the first and likely second quarter of next year. And then we anticipate likely seeing the third quarter of next year probably being relatively flat versus the second quarter and then seeing production growth again in the fourth quarter of 2019 to hit the full kind of 21,000 to 22,000 a day. So we expect by the end of '19 to exit higher than what our full year numbers are for 2019. We haven't released that specific guidance at this point, but we'll do so as we get closer to that day.

John Aschenbeck

Okay, great. Appreciate it. It's great color. And then kind of keeping with that for my next one, just how should we think about CapEx both on an accrual and a cash basis? And then on the commodity mix, how should we think of that playing out? It seems like oil as a percentage of total should grow as you bring on new wells, but I'm not sure if there may be some other factors involved there.

Eric McCrady

Sure. We should - from a capital standpoint, we expect CapEx going forward to be - it shouldn't be significantly lumpy from quarter-to-quarter, at least for the next, call it, 6 by 12 months. We anticipate bringing approximately nine wells a quarter online. There might be some quarters we bring 11 on or we bring eight on, but it should be a relatively steady approximately nine wells per quarter. And so we should see capital pretty consistently, somewhere between, call it, $45 million and $55 million per quarter with maybe a little bit of variability. But I think - I don't think there'll be a ton of variability on the capital expenditure side going forward. And then from an oil mix standpoint, I think it should be relatively steady around 62% to 63%. If there's a period we bring some oilier wells online, it might jump to 65% or 66%, and there might be some periods where we're at 59% or 60%. But we should average that 62% to 63%, we anticipate, at least over the next 18 to 24 months and likely beyond that based on the reserve mix.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. And our next question comes from the line of Adrian Prendergast with Morgans.

Adrian Prendergast

Eric, just a couple of questions. Just on the new sand sources that you mentioned, I'm just wondering what the impact is likely to be on cost.

Eric McCrady

Yes, I think the potential upside is reducing well cost by plus or minus $200,000. So across, call it, a 35- to 40-well annual program, it could be a $7 million or $8 million annual savings, which - obviously, it's pretty material for well economics and can also reduce the total capital spend of the company on an annual basis.

Adrian Prendergast

Fantastic. That's great. And just on a similar topic, just in terms of the customer pricing that you're mentioning before, walking through how you're layering contracts to protect against that. Earlier in the year, we saw steel prices jumped up on the tariff changes, but where else are you seeing those pressures coming through specifically?

Eric McCrady

I think in our wells, looking back like six months when we were developing a plan for developing the acquired assets, I think drilling rig costs have increased slightly versus what our expectation was, and we've now locked those in. And so at least for the near term, we're not significantly subject to inflation there. And then I think completion costs have increased during that time period. I think last year, we averaged - I would say it's around $78,000 or $79,000 per stage. And I think this year, we have it pegged to like $74,000, $75,000 a stage. I think had we not executed a larger program, we would have seen more inflation on the completion side than we did. But we're also bidding out an 18-month program, which is going to cover somewhere in the neighborhood of 60 or 65 wells over the next 18 months versus bidding out a 14-well program last year. And so I think we gained some economies of scale in the bidding here that mitigated that inflation. But without those economies of scale, I think we would have seen more inflation on the pressure pumping side than we ended up seeing.

Operator

And we have a follow-up question from the line of John Aschenbeck with Seaport Global Securities.

John Aschenbeck

Eric, I wanted to follow up on a couple things here. First on liquidity, I would just love to get your thoughts around liquidity in general. You mentioned that you feel like it's adequate enough to handle the ramp. But I was wondering if there's anything you can do to get some more headroom on that front such as a borrowing base increase or perhaps a monetization of non-core assets. I believe with the last full financials I saw out there, you guys still had the Dimmit County assets listed as held for sale.

Eric McCrady

Yes. So on the borrowing base side, our redetermination right now, I think, is scheduled for November 1. By then, we anticipate, versus the last borrowing base, having somewhere in the neighborhood of 15 or 16 new wells producing in the PDP base, and we'll have seen relatively significant EBITDA growth in the third quarter. And so I do think that there's an opportunity to increase the borrowing base in kind of the fourth quarter of this year. We're just starting to look at what the implications of that might be and just starting to talk with our lenders. So I don't really have a sense for what level of that will be, but there's an opportunity to increase it. And that we are actively marketing our Dimmit assets for sale. We actually engaged Seaport earlier this quarter to execute on that transaction for us. And so we anticipate launching a formal bid room and process on our Dimmit assets, I would guess, within the next 3 to 4 weeks here and doing a broad-based market test to generate value off of those assets.

John Aschenbeck

Okay, great. Appreciate that. And last one for me, the other side of A&D on the acquisition front. I'd just like to get your thoughts around what your appetite is for acquisitions, both short term and long term. It still seems like there's some consolidation that can take place in the base, and then I'm just curious how active you want to be in that process and how quickly. I guess specifically, since you have the Pioneer assets being integrated now, do you expect to remain active in larger M&A deals here in the near term? Or are those on hold for the foreseeable future?

Eric McCrady

Yes. I mean, especially in the near term, we need to see a return on the investment we just made for our shareholders before we look at more large-scale acquisitions. Our focus is on executing on the plan, driving production and cash flow growth in a capital-efficient manner. And so right now, that's the company's focus. Longer term, if the share price re-rates to a level that we think is reasonable, there are opportunities in the Eagle Ford to aggregate assets. And I think ultimately, Sundance either needs to continue aggregating, which is our strategy, or get aggregated. But we need to have rationally priced equity before we can do that. So really, it depends on the valuation we're getting in the market from an equity standpoint. It's going to drive our timing on looking at further M&A deals. So right now, it's not really something that's in the cards. But longer term, as we create value, yes, we'll certainly be active in aggregating, if that's feasible.

Operator

And we have another follow-up question from the line of Adrian Prendergast with Morgans.

Adrian Prendergast

Yes, sorry, just one more for me as well. Eric, just really keen on obviously the base has been very active around that Southern Atascosa and Live Oak area, which is your sweet spot. Are you expecting sort of further changes to well and spec designs? Or is it pretty maxed out now? Just any industry trends you're picking up that you might start to look to integrate next year?

Eric McCrady

Yes, and I think it'll continue to evolve. I think in particular, we've seen some operators that have good success switching to virtually 100% slick water design. We've been - we haven't switched to 100% slick water yet, and that's something that we're evaluating. I think we're evaluating total fluid loading. We're looking at proppant concentrations and probably a handful of other things in our completion designs. We've seen continued, I think, performance improvements from our wells and also from the offset operators around there. So I do think we can, over time, continue to drive better well results as we continue to tweak the frac designs.

Adrian Prendergast

Right. And just similar to an earlier question, just in terms of leasing. I know that you've got more than enough to digest for the time being, but any other big changes in the industry, either a big shift towards the Eagle Ford given the infrastructure concern from the Permian or up here a moving in or just any other general trends on the ground?

Eric McCrady

Yes, I think there has been some shift in capital from the Permian back to the Eagle Ford, although I don't think it's been real - it hasn't been as widespread as you might think. But guys like Carrizo certainly have shifted some capital back to the Eagle Ford where they're getting better economics just because of pricing today. And then from an acquisition standpoint, I think probably the most notable thing that we've seen is probably at TPG or Magnolia, which finished their deal up last month, came out. They bought EnerVest's position, which is in the Giddings Field in Karnes. I think that's the largest deal that's gotten done that was Eagle Ford focused, and I'm sure there's a handful of other things that are on the market. And hopefully, we see some good value markers coming up soon as those deals get done.

Eric McCrady

And I'm showing no further questions at this time. So with that said, I would like to turn the conference back over to CEO and Managing Director, Mr. Eric McCrady for closing remarks.

Eric McCrady

Thank you for everybody's time. If you have any follow-ups, please feel free to reach out to myself or John Roberts. Thank you.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's conference. This does conclude the program, and you may all disconnect. Everyone, have a wonderful day.