Artisan Partners Asset Management: A Compelling Risk Adjusted Buy With An Attractive 7.4% Dividend Yield

The firms benefits from the lower 2018 corporate tax rates and some of those savings should, eventually, get passed through to APAM shareholders in the form of higher dividends.

As an avid Seeking Alpha contributor and reader, I noticed that many SA readers love stocks with outsized dividend yields (yields of 7% to 10%+). It appears that the thought of earning a juicy dividend yield is just too alluring and often the inherent risk of that yield gets overlooked. As a contrarian and someone who has closely followed markets for the better part of the last fifteen years, including five years of institutional buy side experience, I've worked out that more often than not outsized yields that look too good to be true tend to be priced that way for a reason. In other words, some of the companies operating in the MLP and high yield REIT spaces very well might prove to be bad bets and their high yields offer fair warning. That said, instead of writing a negative piece about a popular high yielding dividend stock, instead I write to share and discuss an attractively priced dividend stock that I own in my Conservative PA. That company is Artisan Partners (APAM) and it currently sports a 7.4% yield based on its August 15, 2018 closing price (however, please note its traded ex-dividend tomorrow).

Artisan Partners (APAM) is an active equity management investment management firm that has a very strong track record of investment performance. As of June 30, 2018, assets under management are approximately $115 billion and the blended average annual management fee was 73 Bps (FY 2017). Unlike some investment management firms that operate using a top down approach, Artisan is a collection of different and independent analyst teams (think Portfolio Managers and a team of research analysts supporting the mission and mandate of each team). The firm currently has eight different investment teams and runs 17 different strategies (for context, some groups are located in Milwaukee, and other team are located in Chicago or New York).

In terms of the economics of this business, they are good and Adjusted operating margins are around 37% to 38% as this is a relatively simple business to understand. In order to manage institutional capital, you need a an office, technology, some sales, distribution, and marketing folks, lots of back office folks, and the highly paid money management teams (PMs and Analysts).

Artisan is 100% focused on delivering alpha and outperforming its well defined benchmarks and risk management mandates. In terms of performance, on a ten year and since inception basis, 97% to 100% of its funds have outperformed their well defined benchmarks. In fact, some its best funds, with the best track records, are closed to new investors (they aren't excepting new capital).

From a macro standpoint, what I like about this investment, other than its 7.4% current yield (the annual dividend is $2.40 or 7.4% as the stock is trading around $32.60), is that I think the lowest fees ETFs arms race may have peaked with Fidelity's bold move towards zero fees for certain ETFs.

So even though 96% of APAM's assets under management are directly or indirectly managed on behalf of sophisticated investors, APAM's stock price gets dinged and can trades down on fears that the ETFs revolution will continue to win market share from active money managers.

In the world that Artisan Partners moves in, the people who are the stewards of capital (pension funds, endowments, family offices, mutual funds, etc.) select active equity asset managers, like an Artisan Partners. And these stewards of capital are most concerned with risk adjusted total returns after fees. Moreover, and this is more nuanced, but these sophisticated stewards of capital don't get paid to buy ETFs. And let face it, once you cut your fees to zero, your fees can't get any lower. So Artisan simply steps aside and let's Charles Schwab (SCHW), Fidelity, Vanguard, and BlackRock (BLK) slug it out for ETF market share. In the meantime, Artisan is laser focused on managing risk and picking good stocks that outperform their benchmarks.

From a micro standpoint, the new lower corporate rate has a dramatically positive effect on Artisan, so (in 2019) this should translate into a higher dividend, as those tax savings get passed through to shareholders in the form of dividends instead of to Uncle Sam. In fact, on the past two conference calls, APAM's management floated the idea of moving to a quarterly dividend payment based on 80% of cash generated (see the quotes below in Exhibit A from the Q1 2018 conference call).

Exhibit A - Evaluating moving to a variable quarterly dividend

While we are not currently reconsidering our fundamental policy of distributing the majority or if not all of the cash we generate each year, we are considering revising the way in which we distribute that cash during the year. The current $0.60 quarterly fixed dividend is set at a level that should enable us to weather considerable market volatility without the need to majorly cut the fixed payout. We believe transitioning to a policy that sets our quarterly dividend rate at 80% of the cash generated each quarter would result in a more timely and consistent payout over the course of the year and in line with our fundamental payout policy. For instance, this quarter's dividend would have been substantially higher under the 80% variable quarterly policy than the current fixed policy. We will continue to assess our policy and expect to make a decision later this year after digesting the impact of tax reform and feedback from our shareholders.

In terms of risk to this investment, my key concern is that the overall compensation for front line investment management teams is pretty high and APAM is very generous about granting company stock. Although these grants have long vesting periods and are designed to be golden handcuffs to retain top talent, they are very expensive and dilutive.

Here is what that dilution looks like over the past five years.

Outside of this and the high payout ratios to the front line investment folks, this business is all about performance as they full recognize that they can't compete on a business model of having the lowest cost, the best distribution or marketing. Knowing this enables Artisan's management team to focus on their competitive advantage in this rough and tumble and fiercely competitive landscape. Simply put, this is a stock picking shop that strives to create meaningful alpha relative to its benchmarks over a one, three, five and ten year period.

The second risk is that if the stock market has a correction or enters a period of decline, assets under management can and will decrease and as the value of securities held in the portfolios declines in concert with the overall stock market, holding new asset inflow and outflows constant. Artisan is a long only shop, so AUM change with the level of the overall market. So this mean that 73 Bps x lower average assets under management in the event of a market correction translates to lower revenue.

That said, when the tide goes out, stock pickers should be more apt to outperform an index than industry peers, such as those ETFs shops. Also, the firm has alluded to the fact that its cost structure is much more variable and performance based, but markets has done very well since 2009, and APAM has only been public since 2013. So it is hard to know how truly variable its cost structure really is in period of market declines.

Here is what CEO, Eric Colson, said on the Q2 2018 conference call.

And Rob this is Eric. We've always viewed our business that we're going to be heavily tied to the markets and we're looking to build a very durable and sustainable business. So we've opted to have a high variable expense so that we can handle downturns better than most firms and when we look at the dividend we think the variable dividend has always been in place when we were private and we think it fits our philosophical belief better and that's been the primary driver and then secondary there will be thoughts around the capital allocation that was just discussed but we just think it aligns better to our business philosophy.

More Detailed Reading

Here is page 3 of APAM's FY 2017 10-K. As you can work out, the lion share of the assets are run by three teams: Growth Team (about $30 billion), Global Equity (about $30 billion), and Global Value (about $40 billion). So the other team combined managed only about $15 billion. Of which, Developing World and Thematic are really, really new.

If we look at the P&L, you quickly see that they make a lot of money and about 50% of expense are associated with "salaries, incentive compensation and benefits".

As this slide articulates, 60% of operating expenses at APAM are tied to investment management whereas the back office and sales are marketing staff earns a small piece of the overall pie.

Here is where I got the 73 Basis Point figure

If we want to get more granular, at year end 2017, APAM had $57.35 billion of capital managed in its Artisan Funds and Global Funds and $58.1 billion managed in Separate Accounts. Management fees for the funds business were $502.6 million (92.1 Bps) and $292.7 million for the Separate Accounts (54 Bps).

Takeaway

I really like Artisan Partners because they have a great long term track record and I am betting the ETF craze may have crested. Artisan should be able to outperform in a stock pickers market. As I noted, outside of the shift away from the ETF craze, the 2018 tax reform should eventually lead to higher dividends and specifically the FY 2019 shift to a variable dividend (if approved by APAM's board) measured at 80% of cash flow could also lead to a higher all in dividend payout in 2019. On balance, despite the generous equity grants, I view APAM's 7.4% dividend as attractive and a less riskier way to own a stock with 7%+ yield (compared to some MLPs and high yield REITs).

