Diamondback Energy: Energen Tie-Up Creates Permian Giant

Quality deserves a price and Diamondback is certainly quality, as I am looking to add on dips from here.

I am attracted to the sell-off as the deal makes sense, yet recognise that while earnings multiples are reasonable, free cash flows will remain negative.

Diamondback Energy (FANG) has a stock symbol which represents the hottest technology names, but itself is really making a lot of progress to become a huge player in the key Midland and Delaware basin. This follows the acquisition of Energen Energy (EGN) in a huge $9.2 billion deal, driving consolidation in the Permian.

The deal makes perfect strategic and financial sense, as I am attracted to the reasons behind the deal, relative valuation multiples, strong track record of the management team and disappointing share price reaction.

Deal Terms

Diamondback has reached an agreement to acquire its smaller peer Energen in a $9.2 billion deal. By far the largest component of the deal exists out of an exchange offer for the stock, with the company offering 0.6442 shares of Diamondback to shareholders in Energen, as Diamondback will furthermore assume $830 million in net debt as well.

Given that Diamondback itself is valued at $17.8 billion ahead of the deal, the combination will be valued at around $27 billion, as Energen is valued at 34% of the pro-forma valuation of the company.

That share might look a bit low as Energen will add 179,000 net acres in the Permian, representing 46% of total prof-forma acreage of 390,000 net acres. So-called tier one Permian acreage contributed by Energen amounts to just 89,000 net acres, or 33% of total acreage. The 90,400 barrels of BOE produced each day by Energen represent roughly 42% of pro-forma production of 215,100 BOE produced each day. Energen will furthermore more than double the number of drilling locations to more than 7,000 going forward. Given all this, the contribution of Energen seems pretty good, more than 34% of the pro-forma enterprise valuation, although one can argue that Energen's production mix is more focused on gas.

With much of the acreage being located in close proximity, there are real advantages to be achieved in terms of midstream assets as well as drilling, among others.

A Major Step

Diamondback has been an acquisition play since the start, that is when the company went public at levels in the teens back in 2012. Unlike many competitors, shares have kept on moving higher as even the slump in oil prices hardly impacted shares of the firm, in part because the company focuses so heavily on buying quality assets with leading return profiles.

While most of these deals comprehended just a few hundred million in the early years, this changed when the company bought Brigham for more than $2.5 billion in 2016 and following the recent $1.2 billion purchase of Ajax.

The latest deal is in an entire different league as both the strategic and financial rationale makes a lot of sense. Furthermore, not that financial arguments are quite convincing as well with synergies pegged at $200-300 million per annum, mostly in the form of actual drilling and completion costs. This is despite the fact that both companies are regarded as very efficient operators already.

Market Reacts Cautiously

Despite the excellent track record of Diamondback's management team, the market is reacting with caution in response to the deal announcement. Shedding roughly $10 per share, the 99 million shares of Diamondback now represent a billion less in value. Given the exchange ratio, investors in Energen will obtain roughly 62-63 million shares in Diamondback, for a combined $1.6 billion in value going up into smoke. This is somewhat surprising as the premium of $12 offered for shares of Energen amounts to just $750 million and sizeable synergies are anticipated to be achieved as well.

The surprise is that the combined market value drops, real synergies are being delivered upon, leverage will not increase further, Energen seems to make a more than fair share in terms of contribution of acreage, reserves and production, and that Diamondback has a great track record in M&A.

Difficult To Value - Earnings Vs. Cash Flows

Problem with high-quality regarded oil companies is that it is very hard to value these businesses as these companies typically reported very elevated capital spending, which results in low or negative free cash flows, as investors have to make real assumptions about future oil prices and production profiles.

Diamondback itself posts very strong results as second-quarter production rose by 46% to 112,600 BOE/d and that is before the recent purchase of Ajax. The company reported great operating margins with operating profits totalling $281 million on $526 million in sales. Gains on asset sales were greater than the drag "provided by" hedges in place as GAAP profits totalled $2.22 per share. Adjusted earnings of $1.59 per share amount to $158 million in actual dollar terms, running at a rate of >$6 per share, as these margins are excellent by all means.

This is not to say that free cash flow picture is similar. This comes as the company is guiding for capital spending of $1.4-1.5 billion in 2018. In comparison, depreciation and amortisation charges totalled just $130 million in Q2, running at $520 million per annum. Net capital spending of $930 million is equivalent to 150% of current annualised earnings, resulting in negative cash flows, of course being the result of investments being made in order to grow production by an estimated 45% this year.

Knowing that Energen posts adjusted earnings at a rate of $300 million per annum, the combination is generating profits to the tune of $900 million ahead of synergies, as synergies could boost this number to $1.1-$1.2 billion. With the share count increasing to roughly 160 million shares, current earnings power of $5.50-6.00 might increase to $7.00-7.50 per share upon realisation of those promised synergies.

Quality Has A Price, Deserves A Price

With shares having fallen from $133 to levels just below $123 per share, earnings multiples have compressed quite a bit to 21-23 times current earnings and 17-18 times if synergies are accounted for.

Note that the same cannot be said for cash flows which are actually negative. Unlike other players which have reported huge impairment charges in the past, and thereby have reduced depreciation charges to the extent that capital spending being equal to depreciation charges is not enough to maintain production, negative free cash flows by Diamondback and Energen really represent funds tied to expand production meaningfully. Furthermore, realisations in the Permian are pressured given the lack of enough infrastructure in the region, although this should improve over time, therefore reducing differentials versus benchmark prices.

Given the quality of the business and the impressive track record, I am attracted to buy in small in case the dip in reaction to the deal announcement pushes shares down a little further, to perhaps the $110-120 region, as I am willing to buy a modest allocation at such levels.

Please subscribe to Value In Corporate Events - Marketplace. Check out to obtain premium research on all the latest IPOs, M&A activity and other corporate events. Reviews of situations will be made upon request!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FANG over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.