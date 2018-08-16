3 Big 7% Yields From Invesco With One Clear Winner

When comparing IVR’s three preferred shares, we see IVR-C as being the best option.

The preferred shares also carry a material amount of risk, but can still be a good option for investors who are willing to trade.

This research report was produced by The REIT Forum with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) has 3 preferred shares which carry a material amount of risk. While we still believe they can make a good investment, conservative buy-and-hold investors should look elsewhere. IVR’s preferred shares are better suited for traders. For the investors who are looking for more conservative investments, we have covered low-risk preferred shares in past articles with companies such as Annaly Capital Management (NLY).

Source: IVR

As you can see above, the company’s portfolio is more complex relative to many of their peers. IVR is mostly invested in agency RMBS, but they also have a large allocation to commercial credit and residential credit.

Because of how the company is run, we believe the leverage and credit risk create a material amount of risk for the company. Therefore, the preferred shares carry a risk rating of “4”.

IVR preferred shares

For investors interested in The REIT Forum’s preferred share ratings, see my guide to preferred shares. I also have a guide for preferred share dividend captures.

For traders wanting to invest in IVR, we believe their preferred shares can be a good alternative to the common stock:

Source: CWMF’s subscriber spreadsheet (subscription required for 50+ preferred shares and baby bonds with comparing prices)

Our risk rating goes from 1 to 5 with 1 being the least amount of risk. Again, these securities are better for traders than they are buy-and-hold investors. While IVR-A does have the best stripped yield out of the group, it loses out on other factors:

IVR-A has no more call protection on the calendar. IVR-B and IVR-C both have call protection for several years. Further, both the B and C series of preferred stock have an FTF (fixed-to-floating) rate after call protection ends.

The risk of a call creates a soft ceiling on prices. Sometimes transactions will go materially above that on a price spike, but generally speaking the potential for a call limits the appreciation preferred shares can enjoy.

There are two major forms of protection from call risk. One is “calendar protection”. This applies when the shares are not eligible for calling yet. The second is “price protection”. This is where you buy the security at a material discount to the call value. That way, if a call happens while you’re still holding the shares it creates a capital gain on the position rather than a loss.

Allow us to point out that companies very rarely call securities trading under call value. They can simply buy those securities back in the open market. There is no reason for them to issue a call and pay a premium to the market price. This is an area many investors struggle with. Companies rarely call their preferred shares unless they are trading at a premium. Usually, they would do it when they think they can issue new shares at a materially lower rate.

Comparing IVR-B to IVR-C

IVR-C has better call protection. It’s not just that IVR-C has more call protection on the calendar. IVR-C also trades at a discount to call value which creates another form of call protection. For comparison, IVR-B trades significantly above the call value of $25.

IVR-C has a much higher stripped yield than B. Further, when the floating rates kick in, IVR-C has a better spread over 3-month LIBOR. Therefore, the only way in which IVR-B looks better over the long term is if we have significantly higher rates starting in 2025. That seems unlikely. Outside of the period from the start of 2025 to late 2027, IVR-C simply looks like a better security.

After call protection ends for both shares, the gap becomes even more substantial. Currently, IVR-B has a 7.75% coupon and IVR-C has a 7.5% coupon. The yield on IVR-C is only higher because it has a lower price. When they are both a floating rate, IVR-C will actually have a higher coupon in every period. It’s kind of funny that IVR-C is cheaper.

Final thoughts

When looking at the preferred shares, IVR-A and IVR-B are in the sell range. IVR-C is okay and we currently have it within the hold range. It does carry a high risk rating, but shares are worth it at the right price. We purchased shares of IVR-C on 4/13/2018 for $23.55. The current price is $24.90.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IVR-C, NLY-F, NLY-G.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.