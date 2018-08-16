Presenting 62 August 10%+ Yield Top Dividend Gainers

$5k invested 8/10/18 in the lowest-priced five 10%+ top-yield dividend stocks showed 12.52% LESS net-gain than from $5k in all ten. The high-price big stocks continued to dominate August's 10%+ yield pack.

62 stocks displayed 10%+ forward yield, $5+ prices, and $100M+ market caps as of 8/10/18. Yields above 11.66% narrowed the list to 30 for comparison.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Calculate 23.6% To 59.2% Net Gains For Ten 10%+ Dividend Stocks By August, 2019

Five of ten top 10%+ Dividends by yield were among the top ten gainers for the coming year (based on analyst 1-year targets). So, this yield-based forecast for 10%+ Dividends, as graded by Wall St. Analysts, was 50% accurate.

Projections based on dividends from $1000 invested in the highest yielding stocks and aggregate one year analyst median target prices of those stocks, as reported by YCharts, created the 2019 data points. Note: one-year target prices from one analyst were not applied (n/a). Ten probable profit-generating trades to August, 2019 were:

Sanchez Midstream Partners (SNMP) was projected to net $591.96 based on dividends, plus a median target estimate from four brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 27% opposite the market as a whole.

Mobile Telesystems (MBT) was projected to net $586.32, based on on target price estimates from sixteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 11% over the market as a whole.

CVR Refining (CVRR) netted $421.88 based on on target price estimates from seven analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 50% more than the market as a whole.

Golar LNG Partners (GMLP) was projected to net $417.66, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from eleven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 2% less than the market as a whole.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A (BBVA) was projected to net $393.49 based on a median target price estimate from two analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 1% less than the market as a whole.

Garrison Capital (GARS) was projected to net $344.72 based a median target price estimate from seven analysts, plus the estimated dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 73% under the market as a whole.

Cia de Transmissao de Energia Eletrica (OTCPK:CTPZY) was projected to net $298.57, based on dividends only, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 49% below the market as a whole.

Green Plains Partners (GPP) was projected to net $281.89, based on a median target price estimate from six analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 39% less than the market as a whole.

THL Credit (TCRD) was projected to net $247.40, based on a median target price estimate from eight analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 7% more than the market as a whole..

NetEnt (OTCPK:NTNTY) was projected to net $235.98, based on estimated annual dividends, less broker fees. No Beta number was available for NTNTY.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 38.2% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 12% more than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

62 10%+ Dividend Top Yield Dogs

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Ten Top 10%+ Dividend Stocks By Yield

Top ten 10%+ Dividend stocks selected 8/10/18 by yield represented six of eleven Morningstar sectors.

First place was secured by the lone Utilities representative, Cia de Transmissao de Energia Eletrica (OTCPK:CTPZY) [1]. In second was the lone technology representative, NetEnt (OTCPK:NTNTY) [2] based on broker projections its first dividend ever paid.

Three from the energy sector placed third, fifth, and tenth, PT Medco Energi International (OTCPK:MEYYY) [3], Sanchez Midstream Partners (SNMP) [5], and Awilco Drilling (OTCPK:AWLCF) [10].

Fourth place went to the first of two from basic materials, Kumba Iron Ore (OTCPK:KUMBF) [4], the other basic materials representative placed eighth, Acerinox (OTCPK:ANIOY) [8].

Two industrials firms placed sixth, and seventh, Golar LNG Partners (GMLP) [6], and China Merchants Port (OTCPK:CMHHY) [7].

Finally, one communications services firm placed ninth, Mobile Telesystems (MBT) [9], to complete the 10%+ Dividends top ten for August.

Actionable Conclusions: (21) Top Ten 10%+ Dividend Stocks Showed 13.55% To 46.18% Upsides To August, 2019; (22) Lowest Downside Of Two Was -4.15%.

To quantify top yield rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Cast A 12.52% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced 10%+ Dividend Stocks To August, 2019

Ten top 10%+ Dividends stocks were culled by yield for this monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YahooFinance did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten 10%+ Dividends stocks selected 8/10/18 showing the highest dividend yields represented six of eleven sectors in the Morningstar scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Projected 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield 10%+Dividends (25) Delivering 24.78% Vs. (26) 28.32% Net Gains From All Ten By August, 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten 10%+ Dividends collection by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 12.52% LESS gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The sixth lowest priced 10%+ Dividend top yielder, Sanchez Midstream Partners (SNMP), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 59.20%.

The five lowest-priced top yield 10%+ Dividend stocks as of August 10 were: Awilco Drilling (OTCPK:AWLCF); Acerinox (OTCPK:ANIOY); PT Medco Energi International (OTCPK:MEYYY); Mobile Telesystems (MBT); NetEnt (OTCPK:NTNTY), with prices ranging from $5.76 to $7.95.

Five higher-priced 10%+ Dividend Stocks from August 10 were: Sanchez Midstream Partners (SNMP); Kumba Iron Ore (OTCPK:KUMBF); Golar LNG Partners (GMLP); Cia de Transmissao de Energia Eletria (OTCPK:CTPZY); China Merchants Port (OTCPK:CMHHY), whose prices ranged from $10.30 to $20.03.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your 10%+ Top Yield Dividend stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance. Dog photo: petsworld.in

