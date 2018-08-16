Transocean: Well Positioned For The Industry Recovery

This fleet boasts some of the most desirable equipment among E&P companies, which should give the company an advantage when competing for contracts.

On Tuesday, August 14, 2018, ultra-deepwater drilling major Transocean Ltd. (RIG) gave a presentation at the Susquehanna Energy Conference. In this presentation, Transocean discussed some of the current trends affecting the offshore drilling industry and its own competitive advantage in the industry. As is always the case, I recommend that readers peruse the entire presentation to further their understanding of Transocean's value proposition but I will discuss the high points and share my own thoughts below.

Transocean, although significantly smaller than it was a few years ago, is one of the largest offshore drilling companies in the world, boasting a fleet of 46 floating rigs, 85% of which is split between harsh-environment and ultra-deepwater designs. A few years ago, only 45% of the company's fleet was an ultra-deepwater or a harsh-environment unit.

This is important because, in general, harsh-environment and ultra-deepwater units are among the most capable ones in operation today. These are also the floating rigs most in demand today due to their technical and safety characteristics. It is therefore very nice to see that Transocean has streamlined its fleet to focus on these units throughout the downturn as the older rigs may have had difficulty securing contracts and thus been a drag on the company's performance.

Transocean expands on this same idea itself and claims to have the most capable fleet in the industry:

The company does indeed make a certain point as it does indeed have the largest fleet given the criteria that it states, although some of the other companies listed have more advanced technical capabilities in their fleets, such as Pacific Drilling's (OTCPK:PACDQ) dual-gradient capability. Regardless, the sheer size of Transocean's fleet is likely to make it a go-to contractor for any oil company needing a rig for an offshore project. This alone gives the company a significant competitive advantage in the still oversupplied offshore drilling market.

The company does have an advantage over its peers with certain pieces of equipment that are in demand among many E&P companies:

As we can see here, Transocean does boast the most rigs that have some pieces of equipment that the oil companies that comprise the customer base for the industry have been asking for. This should also prove to be a competitive advantage for the company as it increases the probability that Transocean will have a rig available to meet the needs of any specific contract being tendered. As already mentioned, there are some jobs, such as those requiring the aforementioned dual-gradient drilling that competitors can better fulfill but these specific contracts are fairly rare.

One of the more important metrics for investors to consider with regards to drilling companies is their contract backlog. This tells us how much forward revenue the company can expect to see based on its current contracts. Thus, this improves our ability to predict the company's future financial position. Investors will therefore likely be pleased to learn that the company currently boasts an $11.7 billion contract backlog, which is the largest in the industry by a significant margin:

It is a common practice to consider this revenue as guaranteed to come in. This is because it is a rare occurrence for an oil company to cancel an offshore drilling contract due to the provisions that it contains that are designed to protect the drilling contractor. Thus, we can assume that the company will most likely receive this revenue. The fact then that Transocean's backlog is so much larger than any of its nearest competitors then should give us some confidence that the company has a higher level of financial security than any of its peers.

As many industry watchers are no doubt well aware, the offshore drilling industry has been mired in weakness for quite some time. In fact, rig contracting activity began to decline in late 2013 when oil and gas companies, facing increasingly constrained cash flows, began to cut back on their offshore exploration activity, which weakened the demand for drilling rigs as they are most often used in exploration activity. This problem was exacerbated when oil prices began to decline in July 2014, putting even further pressure on the cash flows of the world's oil companies. The offshore drilling industry continued to be depressed for quite some time following this but the recent boose in oil prices has begun to revitalize it. As Transocean notes in its presentation, the number of new offshore contract awards has been slowly but steadily increasing since the second quarter of 2016.

As is usually the case, certain areas around the world are much more active than others when it comes to drilling activity. In previous articles, I have discussed how various oil majors have been aggressively acquiring drilling rigs offshore Brazil. While there are a large number of development programs going on in the area, many of them are long-term programs that may not result in any near-term contracts. There are many other such programs taking place all over the world, which are expected to result in more than 89 rig contracts being awarded over the next eighteen months for a total duration of 59 rig years.

There are a few reasons why oil and gas companies have been increasing their offshore exploration, one of the most significant of which is the fact that the industry as a whole has been failing to replace the oil and gas that it has been extracting from the ground.

As the fossil fuels industry is, by its very nature, an extractive one, it is necessary for companies to replace the resources that they pull out of the ground. If the industry fails to do this then it will ultimately run out of oil and gas to sell. When we consider that a large quantity of oil and gas is believed to lay offshore, it is logical that oil and gas companies would pursue offshore exploration in order to replenish their reserves.

In conclusion, Transocean appears to be very well positioned to benefit from the recovery in the offshore drilling industry. The company boasts the largest and one of the most capable fleets in the industry, with rigs equipped with some of the most desirable features today. This should help the company bolster its already considerable backlog and by extension its financial performance going forward.

