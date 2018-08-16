Love To Sleep? Buy These REITs

To prove the point, I thought it would be an interesting experiment to compare 5 of my top SWAN (Sleep Well At Night) picks.

Companies that pay out most or all of their free cash flow in the form of dividends do better (other things being equal) than companies that are stingy.

As many readers know, I’ve been a real estate investor for over three decades, and have witnessed a number of economic cycles. As I reflect on my experience, I’ve become increasingly cognizant of the power of financial discipline.

Thousands of empirical studies have shown that companies don't tend to make good use of their cash - that is, when they have cash lying around, they tend to spend it on projects that don't benefit shareholders.

I’m not just referring to REITs here, but shareholders are better off when companies pay out their earnings in the form of dividends. When a company wants to make an investment, shareholders benefit if capital is raised by “going outside” – by floating a secondary equity offering or a corporate bond, or seeking private debt from a bank or other source, etc.

When companies do this, they get timely feedback as to whether or not it's a good investment: if “what they want to do” is a good idea, then the funding will be available - and on favorable terms. If it's a bad idea, then it will be harder to find the funding.

Plus, if they get it, equity analysts will downgrade their existing stock and bonds. That's called capital market discipline.

So if company managers are making good use of their cash, they don't need to hold onto dividends because the company will have consistently favorable access to capital. Photo Source

The most common reason for a company to avoid paying dividends is to avoid subjecting itself to capital market discipline--which means company managers preserve the ability to make bad use of their cash.

Here's how the legendary investor, Ben Graham would have framed this as follows,

“Paying out a dividend does not guarantee great results, but it does improve the return of the typical stock by yanking at least some cash out of the managers’ hands before they can either squander it or squirrel it away.”

The overwhelming weight of empirical evidence suggests that dividend policy DOES affect company management decisions: companies that pay out most or all of their free cash flow in the form of dividends do better (other things being equal) than companies that hold on to their free cash flow.

To prove the point, I thought it would be an interesting experiment to compare 5 of my top SWAN (Sleep Well At Night) picks - over the course of 5, 10, 15, and 20 years, with 5 randomly-picked non-REIT blue chips:

As you can see, my 5 hand-picked blue-chip REITs performed well over the years despite lackluster performance in the first quarter of 2018. In fact, when comparing the two-decade history of these REITs with the non-REIT blue-chips, four of the five REIT companies out-performed (and the average annualized price increase for all 5 REITs over 20 years was 24.3% vs. 7.3% for the non-REITs).

Love To Sleep? Buy These REITs

Notice below that all 5 SWANs went on sale in Q1-18 as a result of rate fears - and National Retail Properties (NNN) and Simon Property Group (SPG) have begun to claw back with price appreciation:

However, when comparing these 5 REITS over a two year period you can see that all of them except for Essex Realty (ESS) have under-performed (again, due to the fear of rising rates). Notably, all four of the others also have retail exposure.

Again, looking at these REITs over a longer horizon (5-10- and 20 years), we can see they have out-performed due to their powerful capital management discipline (i.e. extraordinary record of dividend growth). Note: I included Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) to compare the 15-year performance (VNQ’s line is colored “orange”).

Now let’s take a closer look at these 5 REIT SWANs (including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs):

BLUE CHIP SWAN REIT #1: Realty Income Corporation (O)

The Big WHY: Monthly payer, Div 4.6%, dominates in the power of scale and cost of capital categories. Realty Income’s investment strategy is rooted in high-quality tenants where over 51% of the portfolio has investment grade-rated tenants. It’s a common misconception that “real estate leased to investment grade tenants have rents that are well above those in the local marketplace.”

Feathers in its Cap: Given the continued strength and visibility in the investment pipeline and the current market environment, Realty Income is increasing 2018 acquisitions guidance to approximately $1.75 billion, from the prior range of $1 billion to $1.5 billion.

Downsides: Not many.

Performance YTD: 3.0%

Alpha Insider Management Update: Dividend Aristocrat that has 24 year record of dividend growth.

Bottom Line: BUY. Compared with other A-rated REITs, O has one of the most defensive risk-adjusted profiles. The management team is highly experienced and the SWAN status is a no-brainer.

Source: FAST Graphs

BLUE CHIP SWAN REIT #2: Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG)

The Big WHY: Simon has an impressive long-term track record in creating shareholder value. The management team provides investors confidence that it can navigate through a difficult operating environment with earnings growth and a rising dividend (more on that below). It's no simple feat to be able to grow the dividend during turbulent times and Simon has proven that it can manage retail risk and grow returns.

Feathers in its Cap: Simon has ownership interests in over 230 retail properties totaling over 190 million square feet located across North America and Asia. Additionally, the company has an expanding footprint in Europe with its 29% interest in Klepierre (OTCPK:KLPEF) (a leading European mall operator based in France) and a joint venture with McArthurGlen (a leader in European designer outlets).

Downsides: Store closures and most recent Macy’s results. JC Penney reports today and that could add more pressure.

Performance YTD: 5.1%

Alpha Insider Management Update: Simon is the only mall REIT with an A and A2 rating, and the company's balance sheet is as strong as ever providing it with superior operating financial flexibility to continue to create long-term value for shareholders.

Bottom Line: STRONG BUY (the only Strong Buy of this group). Simon shares trade at $17.59 with a P/FFO multiple of 14.9x. The dividend yield is 4.6%.

Source: FAST Graphs

BLUE CHIP SWAN REIT #3: Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

The Big WHY: FRT has a highly diversified portfolio with no one tenant that represents more than 3% of ABR and no single category is greater than 9%. The company owns flexible real estate purposefully positioned to be the real estate of choice for the widest selection of tenants.

Feathers in its Cap: FRT is not solely focused on power centers (12%), super-regional centers (25%), mixed use (31%) or grocery-anchored (26%). The company maintains tactical exposure within its retail portfolio, focusing on underlying demographics and high-quality tenants.

Downsides: Relatively low 3.2% dividend might turn off some investors, but cannot overlook that FRT is a 50-year dividend king increaser.

Performance YTD: -3.5%

Alpha Insider Management Update: FRT entered 2018 extremely well-positioned from a capital prospective and as a result there was not a significant amount of activity in the quarter. At quarter end FRT’s net debt to EBITDA ratio improved from 5.9x at year-end to 5.7x.

Bottom Line: FRT shares are trading at $125.64 with a P/FFO multiple of 20.7x. FRT has increased its annual dividend by an average of 5.4% over the last 10 years and we maintain a BUY rating.

Source: FAST Graphs

BLUE CHIP SWAN REIT #4: National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN)

The Big WHY: Unlike most of the larger net lease REITs, NNN focuses exclusively on "small-box retail", and the company maintains a consistent strategy of owning relatively smaller (around $2-4 million investments) transactions (like the ones below). NNN’s primary lines of trade in the portfolio focus on customer services, customer experiences, and e-commerce resistant consumer necessities, with little exposure to apparel or other more mall-based concepts that are struggling and getting negative headlines.

Feathers in its Cap: NNN has very modest rollover, with only about 1% of leases coming up for renewal. The overall health of the company's tenants continues to be good, and most restaurant tenants are performing well, with many of them experiencing same-store sales growth, which helps with their ability to pay out rents.

Downsides: Retail exposure and casual dining operators.

Performance YTD: 7.4% (best of this bunch)

Alpha Insider Management Update: One of the attractions with NNN is its declining AFFO Payout Ratio, the dividend is much safer as a result of the increased dividend cushion.

Bottom Line: BUY, 4.4% div yield, least expensive share price of the bunch (at $45.10). The company expects to grow AFFO/share by around 4.5-5% per year. Remember, there are just a handful of REITs that have successfully grown their dividend for over 25 years in a row.

Source: FAST Graphs

BLUE CHIP SWAN REIT #5: Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS)

The Big WHY: ESS is the only public multifamily REIT dedicated exclusively to the coastal markets of California and Washington with high barriers to entry, favorable demographics, and diverse demand drivers. The company's unique footprint sets it apart from the peers and has led to the highest total return of all public REITs since the initial public offering in 1994.

Feathers in its Cap: ESS is dedicated to coastal markets of California and Washington with high barriers to entry. The portfolio consists of ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising more than 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 7 properties in various stages of active development.

Downsides: Reliance/concentration on west coast markets and new supply.

Performance YTD: 0.0%

Alpha Insider Management Update: ESS has an investment grade rated balance sheet (BBB+, Baa1, and BBB+) with favorable leverage.

Bottom Line: In Q1-18 ESS declared a quarterly common dividend of $1.86 per share, which is a 6.3% year-over-year increase. This represents 24 consecutive years of dividend growth and keeps the company on track to become a dividend aristocrat in 2019.

Source: FAST Graphs

