Oil Update: Crude Awakening

We believe exports have been slow to clear the growth in US production, leading to muted crude draws this summer.

Yeah, we admit it, today’s EIA report was quite frankly a beast. One that we kind of saw coming, but didn’t really focus on it until it jumped out at us. Like most things in oil, inventory reports are a pointillist picture, one that’s never quite in focus because it’s based on incomplete information and estimates. So sometimes, getting blindsided by bearish inventory data is part and parcel of the journey. Just wish the road trip was more evenly paved and straighter.

Yet, as we always do, let’s step back a bit so we can move forward. Are we entirely wrong about the oil thesis? Does bearish US inventory data this summer mean we’re suddenly in a glut of oil, and prices will remain lower for longer? Well, we don’t think so, and we think most of this is temporary. Let’s dance through the numbers.

YOY Comparisons

This was US crude balances (based on weekly data) last year from the first week of June to the second week of August (basically summer to date). See that healthy draw per week?

This is the same time period this year. See the difference?

Much of today’s problem stems from higher US production. Since US production has increased so dramatically (#5) that’s creating some inventory pressure that needs to be released. Demand for US crude comes from two sources, refinery inputs and exports. Refinery runs have been higher this year, but they're largely being offset by incremental imported supplies (#4). This makes some sense because US refineries tend to process heavier oil, and we believe this is what's pulling imports higher (#4).

In addition, we further believe that Saudi Arabia is increasing imports to the US in an effort to tamp down oil prices (as part of a quid pro quo for the US to sanction Saudi Arabia’s rival Iran), and had it not done so, crude inventory would have drawn further.

Lastly, with higher refinery runs offset by additional imports, this means higher US production needs its own release value (i.e., exports (#5)), and while exports had obliged, it hasn't of late (#6). Here’s the month-over-month weekly average for exports. Notice the trend?

So if you’re wondering why US crude inventories aren’t drawing as strongly this summer, there’s your main culprit, lower exports. We can likely thank China for that because since June, exports to China have fallen to zero after peaking in March at around 442K bpd (per Kpler). A consortium of factors have facilitated that decline, and they include US/Chinese trade tensions, Chinese refinery maintenance and port closures in June.

Currently, end-user demand remains healthy in China (despite the trade tensions), which means without US imports, China is destocking its own crude inventory to cover foregone imports. Ultimately, this is why we believe this respite, albeit painful for oil longs, should prove temporary. When trade tensions ease, end-user demand should remain unaffected, and once again China would need to step into the market to acquire barrels to replenish its stores.

Whether China buys from the available floating storage or directly from the US matters little as any pull will inevitably be felt in the US. Eventually, if this occurs, the backlog will clear, and we'll awaken from this summer torpor. Although our summer plans haven’t gone exactly as planned, we believe we're still on the right path. As long-term investors, we just need to stay clear-headed and keep walking... one step at a time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.