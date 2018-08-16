The Latest Ticking Time Bomb(S) Hiding Within Under Armour

“Thank God we don’t design bridges and airplanes the way we do accounting” – Charlie Munger

A month ago, I wrote a piece detailing my thoughts on the various red flags and shenanigans going on within UA (more coverage here, here, here and here). In this note, I want to dig a little bit deeper into Under Armour’s (UAA) (UA) accounting - in particular, the $303m “customer refund liability”.

We know UA’s official explanation is this:

“On the second part of your question relative to the customer refund liability, you are correct. That's just an accounting standard change that we had to implement in Q1 of 2018 that's ASC 606, so not really any business change of any kind there. It's just a reclassification in 2018 and going forward. So we adopted that prospectively, so that used to be an amount relative to returns reserve, et cetera, that used to net down gross accounts receivable.”

But if there’s one rule any good investor should abide by, it’s to never trust management’s word – least of all UA’s.

The $303m Balance Sheet Question

I’m not the only one out there who has expressed concern over UA’s accounting. Hedgeye’s retail analyst tweeted this a few weeks ago:

And he’s spot on in, my view. Both on the accounting and on the demand-inventory mismatch.

First, the accounting.

As ASC 606 flows through to other sportswear companies, the magnitude of UA’s refund liability problem is jarring. Here’s a comparison – UA is ~2x the size of Columbia’s (COLM) revenue base but has >8x the refund liability.

(Source: Author’s Estimates, Macquarie)

UA’s method of accounting for these refund liabilities also differs greatly. Recall from here that UA’s accounting for its “customer refund liability” is offset by the A/R, prepaid expenses and to a smaller extent, inventory.

COLM’s refund liability of $37m on the other hand, was completely offset by $37m in A/R, with inventories completely offset by $11m in prepaid expenses.

Here’s how UA’s refund liability flowed in 2Q:

Account Type Debit Credit A/R 214,214 Customer Refund Liability 303,730 Inventory 3,270 Prepaid Expenses & Other Assets 92,476

(Source: Company Filings)

And here’s how COLM’s refund liability flowed in 2Q:

Account Type Debit Credit A/R 37,466 Customer Refund Liability 37,466 Inventory 11,068 Prepaid Expenses & Other Assets 11,068

(Source: Company Filings)

Another interesting tidbit from COLM’s 10-Q was that unlike UA, they were not required to provide a separate breakout:

“Wholesale sales returns reserves, estimated chargebacks and markdowns, and other provisions for customer refunds are now presented as accrued liabilities rather than netted within accounts receivable”

The $303m question is this – why is UA’s refund liability so big and so material that it had to break out a separate “refund liability” line item in the Qs? I’ve got some theories.

Theory #1a – UA May Be Channel Stuffing

For the uninitiated, channel stuffing is the practice of using discounts or incentives to induce distributors to pull forward demand for a prior period to chase the short-term incentive. This practice has the net effect of pulling forward sales growth from a future period into the current.

I like this analogy from the WSJ:

“Take the Girl Scout that comes to the door hawking cookies. I ordered three boxes of Thin Mints and paid her. But when she got home she tallied all the boxes she sold and realized that she needed 10 more boxes to win those free tickets to Six Flags Great Adventure. So what does she do? She doubles my Thin Mints order, along with a few other customers', unbeknownst to all of us. She just knows this won't be an issue since everyone loves Thin Mints. Two problems though. She's got to come back and sell more cookies and get more money from me -- and it could take me weeks to scrape up another $3 for the box. And if I do come through, by the time she shows up in March to sell me Easter candy, I'll still be eating Thin Mints and won't buy a thing from her. She stuffed the channel -- and my face for that matter.”

Now, I’m not saying the UA accountants are falsifying purchase orders a la Ms “Girl Scout”. But I do think they’ve taken some liberties with their revenue recognition policies. Here’s a snapshot of how UA recognizes revenue from the latest 10-K:

“Net sales are recognized… based upon shipment under free on-board shipping point for most goods or upon receipt by the customer depending on the country of the sale and the agreement with the customer”

The key here is not only that UA recognizes goods upon shipment, it’s also that“most goods” are recognized that way.

You see, when UA recognizes revenue when goods are shipped, it does not matter whether the products are paid for or not. Now, this is by no means illegal - most sportswear companies have similar recognition policies. The real question is how many of these companies make use of the loophole.

UA NKE COLM Revenue Recognition “The Company recognizes revenue … based upon shipment under free on board shipping point for most goods or upon receipt by the customer depending on the country of the sale and the agreement with the customer” “We record wholesale revenues … generally upon shipment or upon receipt by the customer depending on the country of the sale and the agreement with the customer “We record wholesale, distributor, e-commerce and licensed product revenues … upon shipment to or upon receipt by the customer depending on the applicable terms of sale with the customer.” “Most Goods” Disclosure? ✓ ✘ ✘

(Source: Company Filings)

Now, recognizing revenue in this manner is again, not illegal but at the very least, it’s indicative of a more aggressive accounting approach. But what gets my spidey sense tingling is the excessive provisioning for returns coupled with the disparity in UA’s disclosure. If one were to connect the dots, there’s a very good chance goods may have been shipped in excess of customer demand and subsequently recognized as revenue.

The incentives to do so are certainly there at any company, but the growth stakes at UA are far higher.

Driver Challenge Incentive to Stuff Channel? Slowing growth Boosting revenue ✓ Aggressive management Meeting sales targets ✓ Lofty valuation Meeting Wall St targets ✓

(Source: Author)

Looking back, UA has had a problem with refund liabilities for a long time. Extracting the “reserves for customer returns, allowances, markdowns and discounts” disclosure from the yearly 10-Ks reveal an interesting trend. Pre-2016, UA maintained an ~2% reserves/ sales ratio but in 2016, this rose to ~3% and ~5% in 2017.

(Source: Company Filings)

Mapping this out against sales, UA’s reserves have consistently outpaced sales growth since 2014. The decoupling in growth rates in 2016 and 2017 are especially telling – in 2016, the differential was 34%pts and in 2017, this widened to 68%pts.

2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 Reserves for customer returns, allowances, markdowns and discounts ($ ‘Millions) 8.3 25.2 27.1 40.7 43.8 68.9 94.5 146.2 246.6 Reserves Growth YoY (%) 204% 8% 50% 8% 57% 37% 55% 69% Sales 848 1,039 1,446 1,794 2,288 3,015 3,869 4,679 4,735 Sales Growth YoY (%) 22% 39% 24% 28% 32% 28% 21% 1%

(Source: Company Filings)

The increased provisioning is reflected in UA’s working capital crunch. Since FY15, UA’s cash conversion has been a problem and recent trends are not a pretty sight - all three working capital metrics are looking very stretched.

The corollary is this – where might all the refunds be coming from? Which channel is UA stuffing and how?

Theory #1b – Dumping Wholesale Today, DTC Tomorrow

There’s two key channels UA sells through – wholesale and DTC. Wholesale, which covers national, regional, independent and specialty retailers and distributors is by far the larger channel (~61% of FY17 sales). DTC (~36% contribution) covers the brand and factory house stores as well as online.

DTC is often labelled as a growth driver while wholesale is a source of many headaches. Here’s why – post-2015, wholesale DSO has materially decoupled from overall DSO.

(Source: Author Estimates)

Although UA does not break out the inventory split, rising wholesale DSO is indicative of an increasing reliance on off-price and mid-tier channels.

Contrary to what management says, I don’t believe this is about to stop anytime soon. The mass discounting at Amazon’s Prime Day is case in point.

(Source: Men’s Health)

Here’s Susquehanna’s Same Poser with his take on UA’s Prime Day:

“Our checks indicate that UAA product, particularly footwear, sold well during Amazon's Prime Day. However, we believe the reason for the robust sell-through was due to steep discounts on some of UAA's best-selling sneakers. We noted 40% off the Micro G Pursuit, the Assert VII, and the newly released Bandit 4 (UAA's #1 running sneaker).”

This issue has been in the works for some time now – UA, simply does not have the range to tier its product the way Nike does. As a result, a lot of their premium products become exposed to discounting. Some channels (hint: Amazon) expect discounting and push for more. This has the added effect of decreasing UA’s appeal for shelf space at full price retailers like Dick’s and Foot Locker. Which exposes UA to more discounting. Rinse and repeat.

The numbers speak for themselves - UA has moved from having an 11.5% contribution from Dick’s (DKS) in FY15 to ~6.5% today, with the offset coming entirely from Kohl’s (KSS), Family Footwear and department store channels etc.

Here’s the estimated wholesale split in North America:

Channel % Contribution to total revenue (2Q18) % Contribution to total revenue (2Q17) Dick's Sporting Goods 6.5% 7.0% Kohl's 1.9% 2.0% Family Footwear Chains 2.0% 0% Department Stores 2.8% 3.0% Other (incl FL, FINL and independent retailers) 21.8% 26.9%

(Source: Citi)

What may not be well understood however, is that DTC may also be turning into another dumping ground. Contrary to popular perception, DTC is far from a bright spot at UA.

While DTC grew ~14% in FY17 (vs wholesale’s -3%), most of it was unit growth. As the yellow line below indicates, pulling out unit growth from the equation yielded a -10% YoY decline in the DTC channel in FY17.

The productivity decline has really been in place since FY15. Yet, UA pushed forward with new stores in the name of growth. The result - sales/ store declined from ~$4.8m/ store to ~$4.2m/ store in FY17.

(Source: Author Estimates)

Now, this is a big problem because UA has been leaning on DTC buildout for a while now – DTC contributes ~35% of UA’s revenue and consistently pulled 20+% growth pre-FY17. But to achieve those numbers, UA has relied on an unsustainably rapid store buildout and is now stuck with excess capacity - hence the $155m one-off charges on lease and contract termination.

With North American wholesale already flooded with UA inventory and DTC suffering from excessive capacity, the outsized refund liability should thus, come as no surprise.

But why does UA have >8x the refund liability vs COLM? From a North American perspective, I think the answer may lie in off- balance sheet inventory.

Theory #1c –Off-Balance Sheet Inventory

Let’s return to the refund liability shift. We know that through a messy set of debits and credits, UA offsets this item with an outsized impact on AR and prepaid expenses & other assets, with a small credit to inventory.

Account Type Debit Credit A/R 214,214 Customer Refund Liability 303,730 Inventory 3,270 Prepaid Expenses & Other Assets 92,476

(Source: Author’s Estimates)

Prima facie, the inventory line gets impacted insignificantly. This is misleading. Per UA’s latest 2Q, the value of the “at-risk” inventory is actually recorded within the “prepaid expenses and other current assets” line. From the 10-Q:

“On the Company’s consolidated balance sheet, reserves for returns, allowances, discounts and markdowns will be included within customer refund liability, rather than accounts receivable, net, and the value of inventory associated with reserves for sales returns will be included within prepaid expenses and other current assets.”

In effect, we not only have a $303m provisioning for receivables (bad debt), we also have a <$93m provisioning for expected inventory returns (<7% of current inventory balance).

This line item, like the refund liability, had been off-balance sheet prior to ASC 606. And much like the refund liability, the inventory return asset is >8x that of COLM.

I suspect these anomalies may be the result of UA flooding retail channels with discounted inventory, aggressively recognizing revenue to artificially inflate growth. But with ASC 606 changing how companies recognize revenue, we are starting to more clearly see the key drivers behind the North American growth machine.

It’s important for investors to be cognizant here - growth stocks may deliver great numbers, but the quality of the numbers matter just as much as the quantum. UA’s growth is not only non-existent, but it may well have resorted to channel stuffing to create an illusion of it. UA’s underlying North American trajectory is likely that of steep decline.

Theory #2 – International Blow-Up

The key driver of the prevailing UA bull case is “international”. While the North America segment has slowed, International is supposed to pick up the slack with >25% growth rates. Of its international segments, Asia Pacific is the key driver. From the 2Q call:

“And so our largest driver within international is the Asia Pacific region, which is also our highest gross profit region”

But Asia Pacific isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. News of trouble in Hong Kong was first surfaced by Macquarie in September last year. From a recent note:

“During our September 2017 Asia Sportswear tour we observed that the Under Armour flagship store recently shut down. On our most recent Asia sportswear tour in April 2018 we observed that all the Under Armour stores in Hong Kong stores were shutting down.”

A quick survey on Google Maps confirms this claim – of the five HK stores with reviews listed on Google Maps, four had feedback claiming the respective stores had closed and one was non-responsive.

Location Open/ Closed? Shop 08-09, Level 7, Langham Place Shopping Mall, 8 Argyle Street, Mong Kok, Hong Kong Closed Shop 124, Level 1, Phase II, Pacific Place, 88 Queensway, Admiralty, Hong Kong Closed Shop 528, Level 5, New Town Plaza, Phase 1, Sha Tin, Hong Kong Closed Shop 012,G/F, Cityplaza,18 Tai Koo Shing Road, Tai Koo Shing, Quarry Bay, Hong Kong Closed L1-02, Festival Walk, Kowloon Tong, Hong Kong NA

(Source: Author, Google Maps)

This isn’t an isolated case. The Japan unit is also showing signs of sharp deterioration. In the latest 10-Q, UA specifically calls out Japan as a source of licensing weakness:

“License revenues decreased $1.8 million, or 3.7%, to $47.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018 from $49.3 million during the same period in 2017 driven primarily by decreased revenue from our licensing partners in North America and Japan due to softer demand.”

The 10-Q also disclosed that Dome (the Japan licensee) - 1) operated at a loss, and 2) that UA recorded $4.8m in license revenues for the quarter. Using a 10% royalty rate, that works out to ~$192m in wholesale equivalent revenue. Relative to 2015, this works out to an ~48% decline.

FY15 FY18 Licensing Revenue (@10% Royalty Assumed) NA $4.8m Implied/ Disclosed Wholesale Equivalent Revenue $300m (9M) $48m (2Q) Annualized $400m $192m

(Source: Author, Macquarie)

One can’t also help but wonder if the UA Chinese growth miracle is sustainable – unit growth has far outstripped sales growth. That cant be good for productivity.

FY15 FY16 FY17 China Store Growth 844% 135% 50% China Sales Growth 167% 88% 50%

(Source: Under Armour, Press Releases)

With all the slowdowns and shutdowns internationally, I believe there’s a possibility that a portion of UA ‘s off-balance sheet inventory could be sitting at international retailers, waiting to be impaired.

If it looks like a duck…

There’s an old saying that probably applies here – “If it looks like a duck, swims like a duck, and quacks like a duck, then it probably is a duck.” Here’s what we do know about UA – 1) unusually inflated refund obligations, 2) unusually inflated (off-balance sheet) inventory provisions, 3) pressure to meet lofty sales targets, 4) mass wholesale discounting, 5) excess store capacity and 6) mass international closures. Duck test, anyone?

With all that (and more) on the board, it is very likely, in my view, that UA is resorting to channel stuffing by excessively discounting its products to boost sales. The problem with channel stuffing however, is that one fine day, you have to pay.

And on that day, UA just might get caught swimming naked.

