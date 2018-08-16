Dropbox: Ripe Time To Buy

The primary issue at hand is not the results or guidance, but the departure of veteran COO Dennis Woodside.

The second quarter earnings release proved to be a wild ride for Dropbox (DBX), the file-sharing giant that went public earlier this year in March. After rising as much as 10% in the session prior to releasing earnings to nearly $35, Dropbox shares promptly plummeted after the earnings release included a note about the departure of its COO, Dennis Woodside.

Shares of Dropbox are now trading near their all-time lows. Note that, throughout its short life as a public company, Dropbox has rarely traded below $30. The fact that the company is trading poorly ahead of its upcoming lockup expiration could actually be a counterbalancing, stabilizing force for the stock - few insiders will leap to sell shares when the value of these shares is so muted.

DBX data by YCharts

Let's cut to the chase: I believe Dropbox has reached an excellent buy point. Though I'm not enamored by the company's high valuation, I'll acknowledge that the company deserves a premium multiple. Dropbox's strength and popularity lies not in its narrative or any promising technologies - in fact, its product and business model are almost perfectly replicated by its much smaller rival, Box (BOX), which is geared primarily toward the enterprise and has more AI-driven features in its product portfolio than Dropbox is.

Where Dropbox deserves its chops, however, is the pure strength of its financials. This is a company that is on track to reaching a ~$1.5 billion revenue run rate, making it one of the largest pure-play SaaS companies in the market, yet is still growing revenues at a 27% y/y pace. Add on top of that the fact that Dropbox also has one of the richest free cash flow margins in the SaaS sector.

Dropbox gave investors a treat in raising its guidance for the full year. From a previous revenue view of $1.343-$1.355 billion, Dropbox is now forecasting FY18 revenues of $1.366-$1.372 billion, representing 24% y/y growth at the midpoint and three points higher than the prior guidance range. There's still some opportunity in this guidance view if the company's high-20s growth rate holds in the back half of this year. Additionally, Dropbox also raised its operating margin guidance (on a pro forma basis) to 9.5% - 10.5%, 50bps higher than a prior range of 9% - 10%. Note also that, with Dropbox's free cash flow guidance of $340-$350 million, its FCF margin this year is guided at ~25% - an extremely juicy margin for any software company.

A quick check on valuation - at Dropbox's current share price, the company holds a market cap of $12.54 billion. After subtracting the company's $982 million of cash, Dropbox is left with an enterprise value of $11.56 billion. This gives Dropbox a valuation multiple of 8.4x EV/FY18 revenues, as well as 33.5x EV/FY18 FCF. Neither multiple is cheap, but given Dropbox's growth premium and track record for execution, I'm willing to bet that Dropbox can return to its average trading multiple of ~10x EV/FY18 revenues, implying a price target of $33 and 16% upside from current levels.

A note on the execution bit - what has investors rattled is that Dennis Woodside's departure will hamstring Dropbox's sales momentum. The COO position is an incredibly important role in SaaS companies - look at Keith Block, Salesforce's (CRM) former COO who just got tapped to be Co-CEO alongside Mark Benioff. COO departure at other companies have also led to selloffs, and Dropbox is no different.

However, note that Dropbox is primarily a consumer-facing business. Usually, COO or sales executive departures have an impact on sales because account teams shuffle and relationship managers get shown the door, disrupting client relationships and threatening renewals and upsells. With Dropbox, its enterprise business is still very small and there are no account execs handling consumer accounts. While Woodside's departure is certain to have an impact, it's certainly not one that merits a ~10% stock decline.

In my view, the misguided selloff has created a terrific buying opportunity, with shares likely to recover after the lockup expiration (which got moved up to the end of August) is in the rearview mirror.

Q2 download

Here's a look at Dropbox's Q2 results:

Figure 1. Dropbox Q2 earnings Source: Dropbox investor relations

Revenues grew at a lively pace of 27.2% y/y to $339.2 million, barely showing any deceleration from the 27.6% revenue growth that Dropbox achieved last quarter. With the company holding its growth rates so well from quarter to quarter, there's a good chance that it will continue to raise its FY18 revenue mark to 25% or 26% y/y growth, in keeping with the actual results. Wall Street, on the other hand, was expecting a much steeper deceleration. Analysts had penciled in a consensus target of $330.9 million, or 24.1% y/y growth.

There's a lot to like on the user front as well. Relative to the year-ago quarter, Dropbox added 2 million paying users, bringing the total up to 11.9 million, up 20% y/y from 9.9 million paying users in 2Q17. Dropbox's average revenue per paying user (quoted on an annual basis) also rose 5% y/y to $116.66, indicating that the company is doing a good job of upsetting customers to its more premium offerings. Management noted that the successful launch of Dropbox Advanced (for enterprises) as one of the key drivers here, as well as strong adoption of Dropbox Professional for individuals. Dropbox Professional also received a bump in storage cap from 1TB to 2TB, which management further thinks will be accretive to ARPU.

Equally impressive this quarter for Dropbox was on the profit side. Dropbox boosted its already-high gross margin to 74% this quarter, up from 65% in the year-ago quarter. Here's some further color on the subject from Dropbox's CFO:

The increase in gross margin was primarily driven by unit cost efficiency gains with our infrastructure hardware, including lower depreciation as a share of revenue. We expect depreciation to continue to decline as a percentage of revenue in the second half of 2018, offset by higher spend on network expansion as we grow our global footprint. We continue to expect gross margins to be approximately 74% across the remainder of fiscal 2018."

This gross margin boost translated into huge operating profit gains. Operating loss of -$7.2 million inched extremely close to breakeven with a -2.1% margin, 790bps better than -10.0% in the year-ago quarter. On a pro forma basis, which is how Dropbox quotes its guidance for the year, operating margin was 14.1%, 610bps better than 8.0% in 2Q17 and far ahead of the company's full-year guidance of 9.5% - 10.5%.

Pro forma EPS in the quarter of $0.11 smashed analyst consensus expectations of $0.07, and free cash flow advanced 24% y/y to $102.2 million:

Figure 2. Dropbox FCF results Source: Dropbox investor relations

Final thoughts

There's a lot of noise surrounding Dropbox right now with a COO transition and lockup expiration immediately ahead of us, but if we strip out these distractions and lay Dropbox's financial results bare, we find a company that has executed consistently against its targets and is poised to deliver upside results on both the top and bottom line. The recent pullback, in my view, is a great opportunity to buy shares in a hot IPO that is rarely cheap.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DBX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.