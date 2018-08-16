Wafer Worries Weighing On Shin-Etsu

Meanwhile, Shin-Etsu's other businesses (that generate 70% of operating income) are seeing healthy revenue growth, though margins are a little sluggish outside of PVC.

Shin-Etsu shares have weakened on growing worries that NAND will lead a downturn in chip production volume that will sap the strong volume and pricing that wafer producers have enjoyed.

When the stock of a well-run company that you’ve long admired gets to a point where the apparent annualized returns are in the double-digits, it’s a good time to refresh your due diligence. Such is the case with Shin-Etsu (OTCPK:SHECY) (4063.T), where management continues to execute at a high level and where the company’s core markets are healthy, but where recent fears relating to the semiconductor market seem to be having a disproportionate impact on the share price.

The risk of a sudden drop in semiconductor demand is not trivial, as Shin-Etsu’s wafer business generates about 30% of total operating profits today, but I also don’t think it’s particularly likely given the tight current supply situation and the relatively constrained capacity expansion plans across the industry. I also don’t think my modeling assumptions are all that ambitious, as I’m looking for long-term revenue growth of 4% and high single-digit FCF growth from a company exposed to global construction growth, semiconductor production, and EVs.

Solid Results Across The Board In Fiscal Q1

Looking back at Shin-Etsu’s fiscal first quarter (Shin-Etsu is one quarter off of a calendar year), there was little to fault in the reported results. Revenue rose 14%, with high single-digit or better growth across the businesses, and operating income rose 29%, exceeding expectations by about 5%. While management was cautious on guidance, some of that was due to pretty significant forex assumptions as well as a long-earned reputation for caution from this management team.

Shin-Etsu’s largest business, PVC/Chlor-alkali saw over 8% revenue growth on a year-over-year basis, though sequential results were hurt some by weather-related volume declines and weaker caustic soda pricing. Lower feedstock costs, including low ethylene prices in the U.S., are supporting margins, and the company reported 49% operating profit growth and almost six points of margin expansion.

The next-largest business is the semiconductor wafer business (Semiconductor Silicon), where revenue grew 27% on price and volume expansion. With the business basically running all-out, profits rose about 52% and margin expanded more than five points to 33%.

The other businesses also performed well, with Silicones revenue up 11% and the company raising prices as this business is running at capacity. Specialty Chemicals saw 8% growth on good demand for pharma-grade methylcellulose, and strong demand for magnets used in auto motors, photoresists, and optical fibers pushed revenue in Electronics and Functional Materials higher by 14%, but margin leverage was weak in these businesses, with the company seeing year-over-year contraction in margins.

Whither (Or Wither?) The Wafer Business Goes?

Given the recent weakness in Shin-Etsu, SUMCO (OTCPK:SUOPY), Siltronic (OTCPK:SSLLF), and Globalwafers, I don’t think I’m going out on much of a limb in assuming that worries about the semiconductor market are the main reason for Shin-Etsu’s share price weakness.

Between improving production yields and weaker customer sell-through, NAND inventories are stacking up, and that could well lead to double-digit price erosion for NAND chips in the third quarter, and there are growing concerns that the weakness will stretch into the fourth quarter. DRAM pricing seems to be faring better, but there are growing worries about meaningful slowdowns in the chip sector, including possible volume contraction.

So far that’s not showing up in the wafer numbers. The most recent data for wafer shipments from Japan (June) showed 10% growth, with pricing up 17% in U.S. dollars. Moreover, most industry sources seem to believe that industry demand is running about 6% above supply, and wafer inventories are depleting pretty quickly. Shin-Etsu has contracted basically all of its capacity through March 2020 and quite a lot of its anticipated capacity through 2021, and basically every player in the market has commented that pricing remains very healthy. Given those trends, I don’t think it’s ridiculous to think that even if NAND production declines noticeably, there will be opportunities to shift wafers toward other markets and perhaps rebuild a little inventory.

There are capacity expansions planned for the industry, with roughly 2.5% capacity growth in 300mm wafers in 2018, followed by roughly 5% additions in each of 2019 and 2020, but they seem relatively moderate compared to past cycles. This has been a boom/bust industry in the past, but so far the trends in semiconductor equipment orders and semiconductor/foundry company guidance aren’t pointing to a big enough volume curtailment to really throw the wafer supply/demand situation out of whack. Then again, I would note that wafer producers like Shin-Etsu and SUMCO aren’t the totality of the market – some individual companies can and do produce their own wafers and there may be more “shadow” capacity growth than is otherwise apparent, and that could have a bigger impact upon demand and pricing if semiconductor volumes should really start contracting significantly.

The Opportunity

In terms of controlling what it can control, Shin-Etsu continues to do a very good job. The company is seeing good capacity leverage across its businesses and hasn’t been shy about leveraging that for better pricing. Meanwhile, global construction demand remains healthy (important for the PVC and methylcellulose businesses), EVs and hybrids are creating new growth opportunities in the magnets business, and Shin-Etsu has been gaining share in other semiconductor businesses like photoresists. Shin-Etsu also recently announced that it would spend $1.5 billion to build a new PVC facility in Louisiana that should initially add close to 300Ktpa of PVC capacity starting around the end of 2020.

Assuming that we’re not seeing the beginning of a deep cyclical downswing for the semiconductor industry, I still believe that Shin-Etsu can generate high single-digit revenue growth in FY 2019, roughly 5% revenue growth over the next five years, and closer to 4% growth over the next decade. I expect FCF margins to lever up from here into the high teens, though I do expect some subsequent retrenchment back toward the mid-teens, leading to long-term FCF growth around 8%. Those assumptions support a fair value of around JPY 11,650 or $27.50/ADR, and I believe Shin-Etsu is priced for a double-digit annualized return from this level.

The Bottom Line

Good companies don’t generally sell off for no reason (apart from market-wide declines), and I don’t want to be too cavalier about dismissing the risk of a serious deterioration in the semiconductor wafer market. I just don’t see it yet, though, and I’m not hearing anything from the chip companies, foundries, or chip equipment companies that suggests that a serious correction is looming. Given those considerations and the totality of Shin-Etsu’s business, I think this is a name to reconsider at these levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.