The Chaos Abroad

At the same time, these policies also increase the risk of an emerging market crisis, and the trade tensions make this more likely.

The pro growth policies at home create rising US interest rates and yields, a higher dollar and tend to increase the US trade deficit.

US policies to boost domestic growth are not compatible with the trade policies the US pursues abroad.

So Donald Trump became President of the US and set out to make America great again. For our purposes that means two things:

Increasing economic growth and job creation.

A more aggressive and less multilateral trade policy.

To achieve higher economic growth, he introduced a large program of mainly corporate tax cuts, arguing that this will boost business investment, hence productivity growth, wages and jobs.

Adding to that, a wholesale program of deregulation was added from the start and regulation in fields like finance, education, healthcare and especially the environment ensued.

It's too early to say anything definite about the success (or lack of it) about this program in terms of higher economic growth. One 4%+ quarter growth (Q2 this year) is too small a basis to form any judgment, in our view.

But what has happened is that the stock market has been with Trump from the start and produced a rather impressive rally. It is true that stocks were rallying before, but the Trump rally, at least until the beginning of this year clearly accelerated things:

But this year Trump has started his second plank of Making America great again, a multi-pronged attack on the trade front, and that hasn't been digested all that well on the stock exchange.

The president, upset with the large US trade deficit (especially the deficits with China and the EU) has instigated a great many tariffs against the EU, Canada, Mexico, Turkey, China and a host of other countries (with tariffs on aluminium and steel).

Vicious cycle

The problem is that the two strains of policies have a tendency to bite one another:

The tax cuts, insofar as these are successful in accelerating the growth of the US economy, will also lead to increased import growth, widening the US trade deficit.

The tax cuts, insofar as these are successful in accelerating the growth of the US economy, will tend to put upward pressure on US prices, reducing US competitiveness and tend to increase the US trade deficit.

The tax cuts, insofar as these are successful in accelerating the growth of the US economy, will tend to increase capital inflows and hence put upward pressure on the dollar, reducing US competitiveness and potentially widening the US trade deficit

The tax cuts increase the US public sector deficit, leading to an increase in supply of US bonds (adding to those that the Fed is selling), putting upward pressure on yields and hence capital imports and the dollar, further eroding US competitiveness.

The tax cuts, insofar as these are successful in accelerating the growth of the US economy and put upward pressure on prices, it risks producing a more aggressive Fed increasing interest rates, which produces a further boost to capital inflows and tends to strengthen the dollar, and further reduce US competitiveness.

And perhaps most of all, by opening up so many trade fronts at the same time, it is scaring international investors in a climate where US interest rates and the US dollar are already rising and many emerging markets are vulnerable.

These investors then pull their money out of emerging markets to the safe haven of dollar investments, which tends to, well you know by now.

Those emerging markets which have gorged on USD and EUR denominated debt which we warned about a little over a year ago (here). Several of these, like Argentina, Turkey, Brazil, and South Africa are already feeling the pressure, and lots of it.

If you want to put it in simple terms, one could argue that the Trump administration's policy of America first is constructing a high growth economy at home, and more or less chaos abroad.

And the funny thing, this is a recipe for further dollar appreciation, which only tends to worsen US competitiveness and likely increase the trade deficit and further enrage the president's trade policies, a bit of a vicious cycle.

In the meantime, that chaos is now threatening to come home to roost as well. In the highly interdependent world, economy stuff never really stays local.

For starters, the combination of lower growth in many emerging markets struggling with the higher US interest rates and higher US dollar, especially those with large dollar denominated debts, has the danger of is slowing the world economy, reducing US export growth which is already suffering from the ever stronger dollar.

Conclusion

The order at home, chaos abroad policy mix of the US administration is internally contradicting as both tend to increase US interest rates and the dollar, thereby increasing, rather than reducing the US trade deficit.

Apart from the contradiction, it is also rather risky as this could spread into a general emerging market crisis, which will surely spread back through developed economy through reducing world growth, commodity prices, financial markets and the potential of banking crisis.

We are not there yet, but looking for instance at the Chinese stock exchange and the yuan slide, this doesn't produce much comfort, to put it mildly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.