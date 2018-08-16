Home Depot: Assessing Its Chances To Deliver Alpha

I propose reasons why Home Depot is a solid choice for good returns with limited downside risk for patient investors, and has reasonable chances to grow faster than expected.

Introduction - A beat and raise quarter receives a yawn

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) reported a beat-and-raise Q2 Tuesday, both for sales and earnings. The company guided EPS for the current fiscal year, 2019, to $9.42, but gave a broad hint that it will beat that when the CFO's prepared remarks included this comment:

... if there is a bias in our forecast based on the economic environment and our August performance to date, the bias is to the up.

With that and HD's general conservatism when guiding, consensus is at $9.55 by the close of trading Wednesday. These are GAAP earnings, so the earnings are high-quality, though helped by ongoing shrinkage of the share count via buybacks.

Aided by a 53-week fiscal year, the company projects sales to rise 7% yoy, and with an essentially unchanged store count, it projects same-store sales increase of 5.3% for FY 2019 versus FY2018. So it all looked good, and HD, which had been in a minor downtrend, traded up to the $197 range before the market opened. Then Mr. Market turned to the sell side, and the stock forgot about the good news and traded down almost all day.

What happened?

Did the Street simply want to sell the stock no matter what HD reported?

The first question and the preparation for the response told me something. Here is most of question #1 in the Q&A part of the conference call:

Nice quarter. I wanted to first ask about the macro - probably will be a busy topic on it this morning. Look - there’s a lot of noise out there, there’s a lot of healthy metrics but there’s also some cautionary ones. Curious, I guess the big one is home improvement demand and how it sort of disaggregates from declining existing home sales.

I view this as a bear's question. First, a perfunctory "nice quarter" comment - then, the bear thesis, namely that housing is the wrong sector in which to be.

Clearly, HD was prepared for this question. The CEO responded first:

... we feel very positive about the strength of the home improvement sector and the customer’s willingness to spend.

Mr. Menear then let the long-serving (and top-notch) CFO, Carol Tome, provide a detailed rebuttal. Two quotes:

... correlating our comp sales against housing turnover going back to that number, to your point, we’ve disconnected, and we think that really has to do with this housing shortage...



if only 4% of housing units are turning in a year, that means 96% of homeowners are staying in their home and they don’t care about rising interest rates...

HD's oft-stated argument is that the US housing stock is old and needs renovation, and that necessary repair work plus elective renovations drive the company's business much more than the semi-elective renovation work that comes so often when a house changes hands. In response to a question from Matt McClintock, Ms. Tome expanded on this point (emphasis added):

Let’s just look at the math of housing turnover. With 4% of units turning, that’s about 5 million households turning, and I’m looking at occupied households today - that’s 5 million units turning. The average spend is $3,500 a unit, so that means the market opportunity for housing turnover is $17.5 billion. If you use our NAICS market share of 28%, that gets you $5 billion-ish of sales, so $5 billion-ish of sales on our base of $100 billion suggests that turnover just isn’t that important. Just for fun, I modeled what could happen using that simple math if turnover were to decline 15%. No one is projecting that, but modeled it just for fun, and the impact on comps, because again it’s not very big, was less than 1%.

I'm persuaded. I buy the company's argument that it does fine when relatively few existing homes are put on the market.

Another key point to focus on is that 72% of the addressable current market is not served by HD. That's a lot of opportunity for what is clearly far and away the best operator in the space.

Additionally, there are numerous expansion opportunities for HD that it can address over time. Before getting to them, next I'll review some of the ways that the company is excelling in its current efforts.

HD pulls away from a very small pack

Many years ago, Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) was the leader in the home improvement field and HD was the challenger. Some years later, after HD had taken the lead, LOW made a strong comeback by softening the store and appealing overtly to female shoppers. But for some time, we see HD consistently outperforming LOW in same-store sales growth and profitability. (Note, I went long a lot of LOW on a surge some time ago, mostly took profits but kept a small position on the theory that being #2 in a duopoly provides almost endless opportunities to surge again.)

HD's intrinsically high-multiple, high-touch Pro business has risen to about 45% of its total business and is still growing faster than its general retail/DIY business, but that's growing as well. By catering to Pros, HD gives itself reliable, recurring business, and if it does a great job for one Pro, it gets free word-of-mouth references.

The company grew its online business at a 26% yoy rate in Q2, with 47% of online orders picked up in store. While improving its delivery speed, it prefers the pickup-in-store route as a way to sell more stuff to the customer. I see HD as succeeding on multiple fronts.

Why HD needs new growth drivers to deliver alpha

At approximately a 2:1 forward price:sales ratio, and given its status as primarily a provider of physical goods that the competition also sells, there are limits to how fast HD can grow, and do so while maintaining or increasing margins. This limitation of HD to investors is not trivial, in my view. I have to get quite aggressive with its projected long-term growth rate and still plug in a low 7% or so discount rate to get to any degree of theoretical undervaluation for the company in its very recent $190-195 recent trading range. Perhaps this underpins the consolidation and the mild sell-off on the latest upside quarter.

In addition to limits to growth, as short-term interest rates rise, HD benefits that much less by forgoing interest income while shrinking the share count.

My base case for HD is that it can deliver a solid 7-8% CAGR to investors (with normal volatility) by pursuing its current business operations. For example, it can grow revenues as fast as the economy and perhaps somewhat faster, and can increase EPS further via buybacks. Offsetting this might be a reduction in the P/E as it gets ever larger.

However, the reason I think of HD as having a good chance to deliver alpha is that it has several ways to expand beyond its current businesses. To begin with, it is going the route of other dominant retailers and growing margins with...

Proprietary brands

In its prepared remarks, HD mentioned new products within its Husky brand of hand tools and with other proprietary products. Unless a retailer is also at its core a product development company, such as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), which then retails its products, in general a retailer has to be the leader in the field, or close to it, to succeed in this effort. It needs to have such market clout that the incumbent brands continue to treat it well even as it competes with them.

One can think of Costco (NASDAQ:COST) and its Kirkland brand, the old Sears business model, Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and a few other retailers that have differentiated themselves and gained profit margin by selling their own branded products.

I see good opportunities to increase margins, and possibly sales, in this effort. Companies and inventors with new product concepts or less-costly manufacturing methods now can come to HD (and LOW) and give it more or less the first option to take the product or not. HD has been doing this for a while, and can expand it so long as it works.

It can also get exclusives and other differentiators. In so doing, it can...

Expand vertically if it wants to

The nature of selling, delivering and installing stuff is that margins are not necessarily much different from the margins of HD's suppliers. So, if the business opportunity arises, HD could own certain manufacturing facilities, or even forests from which it could supply some of its own lumber. COST has begun doing this, with one or more poultry farms and other efforts to supply some of its needs internally.

HD could also get more into controlling its own logistics, as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has done some of and wants to do more of.

Then we should think about horizontal expansion, perhaps out of the big box.

Ways that HD can expand horizontally

This has begun to occur. The Interline acquisition brought HD deep into the MRO (maintenance, repair and operations) parts of the economy. There is massive potential in this sector, if the company runs it well. Interline represented capital-lite horizontal expansion, and I liked the concept from the start. I also like that HD is not saying a lot about it publicly.

HD mentioned on the conference call that it is going more into home furnishings. Presumably this is higher-margin and is suitable at least for some prominence on the website. Once it's in furnishings (small stuff), the company can then think about furniture (large stuff). Just as AMZN was first a bookseller, or books and CDs, then sold more stuff, then everything, no law limits HD from selling different types of merchandise.

Thinking out of the big box, HD runs superstores, but it could move to a small store format for more crowded areas. To do so, it could show most of its product line but not have shelves bulging with inventory. Rather, those stores could be inventory-lite and geared for home or business delivery. WMT and Target (NYSE:TGT) have added small-store formats to their big box dominant format. Why not HD?

Next, there is possible geographic expansion.

HD can move south, east or west

The company is #1 in its sector in Canada and Mexico. It might be able to move south from Mexico.

Or, HD has the example of COST and TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) in moving into the developed countries of the EU and elsewhere, and it will have the example of the successes and missteps of WMT as an early mover in big box chains going across the pond.

The nature of HD's business does not require heavy upfront costs to enter new geographies organically, and it could make a small acquisition as a way to enter carefully.

Technicals: Positive

I like the HD chart. It has moved up strongly over the past 1-2 years, and has had healthy consolidations in its powerful multi-year move up from its Great Recession lows. This latest 7-month pause looks to me like one more interruption of a bull market star that is showing almost no operational weaknesses.

Over many years, I trust stocks of companies that are operating at a high level even if the stock price is not doing anything; eventually, new highs tend to appear. No guarantees!

Concluding comments - HD as average at least, with reasonable chances of upside profit surprises

I've been saying good or better than good things about HD since after the 2016 elections. The stock had been consolidating in the $120-140 range, and the incoming administration was pledging to stimulate what appeared to be an economy that was emerging from a slowdown. Now I propose that between HD's growth in H1 of this year and general strength in the US economy, its valuation is reasonable, though not cheap, at Thursday's closing price of $193.99. Whether a 7-month consolidation has been "enough" to allow a breakout is going to simply have to wait for Mr. Market to act.

My view is that HD is so strong - the leader in a basic industry with recurring sales and a very strong franchise - that acceptable long-term returns are quite likely. The question I pose is what are the chances of upside due to either expansion efforts that are not priced in or possibly other upside surprises. For one, perhaps LOW will not improve operations; perhaps it will fade. That and other possibilities could allow HD to gain market share in its current sector to higher levels than the Street expects. I cannot answer the question, but I'm impressed enough with HD's execution that I want to own the stock with the goal of steady returns and the optionality that it will find ways to provide excess returns (alpha).

Thus, I stay long a healthy position in HD with the primary goal of capital appreciation and the secondary goal of dividend growth.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HD, LOW, TJX, AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.