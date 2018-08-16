5 Reasons This 12.8% Yielding REIT Could Deliver 420% Total Returns Over The Next Decade

But there are numerous risks investors need to be aware of before investing in this deep value, high-yield turnaround stock.

In fact, there are five reasons risk-tolerant investors might want to own this 12.8% yielder, which might be capable of 420% total returns over the coming decade.

Uniti Group is one of the few high risk stocks I own, thanks to what I consider to be a number of highly attractive characteristics.

The core strategy of my high-yield income growth retirement portfolio is focusing on stocks that offer the best combination of:

maximum safe yield

strong long-term payout growth potential

great valuations (high margin of safety)

maximum valuation adjusted total return potential

Given that I'm not eager to fall into "yield traps," 20 of my stocks are low risk dividend stocks and four are medium risk (meaning I'm confident dividends will be sustained or grow during a recession). However, I have made room for three high risk stocks. These I believe to offer extremely appealing long-term investing opportunities due to some combination of factors that might result in speculative but potentially eye-popping total returns.

Uniti Group (UNIT) is one of the few high risk stocks I own, which I purchased back in September of 2017 when Seeking Alpha's REIT Guru Brad Thomas pointed out that this speculative high-yield REIT might pose one of the best deep value opportunities around. During the February correction I managed to lower my cost basis to just $16.19 per share and so am up a healthy 16% (not counting dividends) in the past 11 months.

However, as with all the high risk stocks I own, I believe it's important to both limit my position size as well as keep a close eye on them each quarter. That's because such high risk/high-reward opportunities require careful monitoring to make sure the investment thesis continues to hold.

After carefully analyzing Uniti's latest results, I'm happy to announce there remain five solid reasons to buy this 12.8% yielding REIT today. Let's take a look at why risk-tolerant investors might want to take a small position in this speculative turnaround story, which has the potential from current valuations to deliver about 18% annualized total returns over the next decade (420% total return). Of course, that's assuming that management's turnaround strategy works. So we'll also examine the numerous risks that might break Uniti's investment thesis and which might make this a poor choice for conservative income investors such as retirees looking to live off dividends.

Great Core Business Model

Uniti Group was spun off from troubled regional telecom Windstream (WIN) as Communications Sales & Leasing, but changed its name to Uniti in February 2017. The REIT initially owned 80% of Windstream's fiber lines, which are essential to its daily operations.

Those initial fiber assets are under a 15-year master lease with Windstream which has the following terms:

duration: 15 years with four 5 years extension options

cash yield: 8.3%

annual escalators: 0.5% (below market rates mean Windstream getting great deal)

Windstream funds capital improvements (over $500 million since spin off)

(Source: Uniti investor presentation)

More importantly for UNIT investors is the very strong protections baked into this master lease. In the event of a worst-case scenario (WIN Ch 11 bankruptcy in 2023) Windstream's lease, which WIN has recently reiterated its commitment to, explicitly says that Uniti gets paid its rent in full. Best of all, a bankruptcy court doesn't have the authority to change the lease which means that Uniti investors have a very good chance of seeing WIN's cash flow remain intact even if it goes bankrupt.

But even if Windstream's stable rent is likely to be secure, it's still not a great idea to have one's future tied to a troubled tenant that might eventually go bankrupt.

(Source: Uniti investor presentation)

This is why Uniti has invested nearly $9.7 billion into diversifying its operations away from its troubled main tenant. As a result, Windstream's share of its revenue has fallen from 98% at spin off to just 68% today (accounting for recent acquisitions and deals but also Windstream's annual rental escalators).

(Source: Uniti investor presentation)

Uniti's diversification efforts have mostly been in dark fiber and telecom towers. The reason for this is because these assets have extremely favorable characteristics.

(Source: Uniti investor presentation)

For example, they typically have useful lives of 50 years, and come with very long-term fixed contracts (up to 20 years). And in its leasing subsidiary many of those leases are triple net, meaning that the tenant pays for maintenance, insurance, and taxes. Thus the REIT's $10 billion in revenue under contract is not just highly stable (including during recessions) but also very profitable with gross margins of 70% to 100%. In fact, EBITDA margins on leased fiber is 99% and the REIT's total maintenance capex is just $8 million in 2018, or less than 1% of revenue. Basically, this means that Uniti's assets are cash-rich, money-minting machines.

(Source: Uniti investor presentation)

Today Uniti owns 112,000 miles of fiber optic lines representing 5.4 million strand miles (individual fibers) that serve 22 of America's largest 30 metro areas. The REIT also owns 767 telecom towers located in the US and Mexico. According to CFO Mark Wallace, Uniti plans to build about 300 towers per year over the next five years bringing its total in 2022 to about 2,300. In addition, it owns over 2,500 small cell nodes which will become extremely valuable in the coming years as 5G takes off.

But Uniti's strong core business model, consisting of high margin and highly stable cash flow, is just one reason to like the stock. A bigger one is the scalability of its wide moat and long-lived assets, which means they get more profitable over time.

Strong Long-Term Growth Potential From Highly Scalable, Wide Moat Assets

(Source: Uniti investor presentation)

The key to Uniti's organic growth opportunity is its small utilization rate on assets it already owns. Due to the high cost of laying fiber industry standard operating procedure is to overbuild capacity and then "lease up" spare capacity over time.

(Source: Uniti investor presentation)

In 2018, Uniti is working on expanding its fiber lines by 2,800 miles in 13 cities, and expects that it will obtain average lease up cash yields of 15% as new customers come online. But as you can see from the above example, lease up yields can end up being more than twice that high.

That's compared to about 6% cash yields on leases to anchor tenants that it starts with when a project is first completed. With its utilization rates ranging from 15% to 28% depending on type, Uniti has a lot of highly profitable cash flow growth baked in. More importantly, with a cost of capital of 6.4%, lease up yields would prove highly accretive to adjusted funds from operation or AFFO/share. That's the REIT equivalent of free cash flow and what funds the dividend.

Uniti also enjoys strong lease up potential on small cell nodes, which are cost-effective ways of transmitting wireless data between devices. That's because when a second tenant is added to a small cell node the lack of incremental cost means the cash yield doubles. Telecom towers offer similar economics, with a tower being constructed for about $325,000 and starting off with a single tenant. But as more are added the profitability of that asset soars from a cash yield of 5% to three or four times as much.

But what's going to drive Uniti's lease ups? That would be the coming switch to 5G which is kicking off in late 2018 and accelerating exponentially in 2019 and beyond. According to management, the rise of 5G is going to require 25,000 new telecom towers in the US alone. And remember that Uniti has a very strong presence in Mexican telecom towers, where about 55% of its current towers are located.

(Source: Nokia)

5G when combined with the increasing popularity of streaming video and the booming internet of things (IOT) means that the world is poised for massive data growth. And Uniti is very well positioned to cash in on that with its strong presence in the nation's top tier 2 markets.

That's because you need two things to make 5G work. The first is transmitters to relay data between mobile devices and internet connected objects (IOT including driverless cars). These can either be traditional cell towers or small cell nodes, which have shorter range but can be deployed very cheaply to cover a wider area and boost overall signal density. Uniti is well positioned with its 767 towers and over 2,500 small cell nodes. But the real crown jewel asset for Uniti is its 110,000 miles of fiber optic lines. That's because while towers and small cell nodes may relay data between devices, it's the fiber that ultimately carries the data to those transmitters.

Which ultimately means that Uniti's long-lived, wide moat, and highly scalable assets give it an excellent long-term organic growth runway. However, while that's great for the REIT's long-term AFFO/share growth, what investors are more concerned about is how its turnaround is going. Fortunately that appears to be on track, which bodes well for the REIT's short-term dividend safety.

Management Remains Confident In The Turnaround Plan

One of the biggest overhangs for Uniti is its continued heavy reliance on Windstream which as you can see is in the middle of its own turnaround. Specifically, Windstream has been struggling with a decline in its legacy landline business and despite numerous bolt on acquisitions its revenue over the past five years has struggled to remain flat. Free cash flow has recovered somewhat thanks to aggressive cost-cutting and less capital spending. In fact, in Q2 2018 Windstream's FCF came in at $112 million compared to -$43 million in Q2 2017.

WIN Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

Still the core of Uniti's turnaround effort is diversifying away from Windstream, which remains a struggling regional telecom whose credit rating is continuing to fall and dragging Uniti's rating down with it. In fact, Moody's has said that if Uniti can achieve its target goal of 50% of revenue from non Windstream sources then it will receive a credit upgrade.

Management remains confident that it can hit 50% non Win revenue by mid-2019 (on a pro forma basis). As part of that effort in mid-2017 it made two needle-moving acquisitions, Southern Light and Hunt Telecom.

Metric 2017 First Half 2018 Revenue Growth 18.9% 16.5% Adjusted Funds From Operation Growth 6.6% 8.0% Share Growth 10.8% 7.7% AFFO/Share Growth -3.8% 0.3% Dividend Growth 0% 0% AFFO Payout Ratio 92.0% 96.3%

(Source: earnings release)

Those acquisitions helped to drive strong top line growth as well as modest growth in its AFFO. Unfortunately the high price Uniti paid for those deals (cash yield just 6.5%), as well as the fact that it used its last dilutive equity issuance to fund them, means that AFFO/share actually declined in 2017. The REIT is no longer tapping equity markets (cost of equity 13.4%) and instead relying on its cash and revolving credit facility to fund its diversification efforts.

How are those going? Well, there's good and bad news on that front. The bad news is that due to delays in some of its latest deals management lowered its AFFO guidance for the full year by $0.05 per share.

(Source: earnings release)

The good news is that Uniti has pivoted to being very disciplined with its latest acquisitions. For example, last quarter's TPx leaseback acquisition had a cash yield of 9.3%. Similarly Uniti recently announced a small bolt-on acquisition with CableSouth.

Cost $31 million

assets acquired: 607 miles of fiber (43,000 strand miles) across Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi

Triple Net Lease contract term: 20 years with 4 five year extensions

Annual rent: $2.9 million with 2% annual escalators

Cash yield: 9.4% initially rising to 10% over lease term

(Source: Unit Group Investor Presentation)

For context, the lease Uniti has with Windstream had an initial cash yield of 8.3%. This means that the REIT is saving its dry powder for just the most profitable deals it can find. The downside of course is that $2.9 million in annual rent is not exactly need moving, but rather represents a 0.3% increase in its overall revenue. However, as CEO Kenneth Gunderman explained the triple net lease nature of this deals means that adjusted EBITDA margins are nearly 100%.

There is also some good news in terms of the REIT's efforts at leasing up its spare fiber capacity. It recently agreed to lease 9,900 miles (41,000 fiber miles) of dark fiber (not currently in use) to a cable company for 20 years. Annual rent on this deal (closes Q4 2018) will be $5 million. While the boost to the top line isn't much, because Uniti already owns these assets that $5 million should drop directly to its bottom line. That should translate into a 1.1% boost to AFFO next year, when analysts expect UNIT's AFFO/share to jump 4% to $2.64 (91% payout ratio). As things stand now, the REIT's current assets are expected to generate pro forma (when all deals close) AFFO/share of $2.59 representing a payout ratio of 93%.

(Source: Unit Group Investor Presentation)

And with Windstream now generating $694 million in annual rent for the REIT, this means that Uniti's pro forma Windstream concentration is 67.7%. In addition, thanks to Uniti being on track to achieve $17 million in total annual cost savings this should help drive modest AFFO/share growth in the future. That's thanks to steadily rising margins on its fiber (non WIN) business.

Uniti has $351.5 million in remaining liquidity, consisting of $76.5 million in cash and $275 million remaining on its revolving credit facility. This is the capital Uniti has to execute on its diversification plan.

Approximate Weighted Average Cash Cost Of Capital 6.4% Cash Yield On Recent Investments (Last 12 Months) 6.5% to 9.4% Gross Investment Spread 0.1% to 3.0%

(Sources: FastGraphs, Morningstar, earnings release)

That's not a lot but the good news is that the CableSouth deal represents a cash yield that's 3% above the REIT's current cost of capital. This shows that Uniti is on the right track with its capital allocation.

However, with about 68% of the REIT's pro forma revenue still coming from Windstream, it remains a long way off from its 50% diversification target. So how exactly does Uniti plan of achieving that when its remaining liquidity, even if invested 100% into 9.4% yielding acquisitions, would only boost its AFFO/share by $0.06? Well, as management explained in previous quarters, the 50% diversification by mid-2019 guidance takes into account the REIT's current liquidity struggles. Here's what CEO Kenneth Gunderman recently told analysts at the Q2 conference call:

We also continue to see increasing interest in OpCo/PropCo structures. These structures allow Uniti to use our unique REIT structure to acquire valuable fiber infrastructure and retain usage lease up rights, while our operating partner continues to provide service to customers including residential customers. This structure greatly expands our opportunity set for attractively priced fiber acquisitions."

This basically means that UNIT will be taking partial stakes in larger assets in the future. Private equity partners can use the REIT tax structure as a shield to lower their tax burdens, while Uniti will be able to not just collect rent but also own valuable fiber it can lease up in the future. This will be helped by a favorable private letter ruling or PLR that Uniti recently received from the IRS about what assets will qualify under its REIT status.

Meanwhile, CFO Mark Wallace also told analysts that

Our confidence has certainly increased that will be able to successfully partner on one of more investment opportunities in the future...I think it’s very realistic that we’ll be talking about at least 1, if not more than 1 this year."

Such private deals are the cornerstone of the REIT's plan to hit its 50% diversification target over the next year. So the fact that management is confident that one or two deals are coming in 2018 bodes well to the REIT delivering on its turnaround efforts. In fact, according to Gunderman:

These private capital discussions have also led to focusing on more transformative type transactions where we can move the needle in a big way in one transaction or a couple of transactions."

Meanwhile, what of Windstream, the main risk factor hanging over Uniti like a sword of Damocles? Well there's some good news there as well.

Windstream Update

Windstream recently completed a $1.4 billion bond refinancing as part of its bond swap deal that it was forced to undertake when Aurelius Capital tried to bankrupt it. Aurelius, a vulture capital fund, bought a major stake in Windstream's debt (as well as credit default swaps) and claimed that that the 2015 Uniti spin off violated the debt covenants. That gave it the right to immediately call in the loan which Windstream could not afford to repay. Thus Aurelius was effectively taking out insurance against a Windstream bankruptcy and then simultaneously attempting to trigger one to ensure it got paid off quickly.

This resulted in a long legal battle that has now wrapped up. While the judge has not said when he'll rule most analysts expect a decision to come soon. And since Windstream's refinancing was in the form of a bond swap deal in which creditors agreed that the Uniti spin off was not a covenant violation, it's highly likely that WIN will win its case against Aurelius which will decrease uncertainty for both it and Uniti.

According to Windstream, the refinancing means that it's lowered its total debt by $227 million but more importantly has no major debt maturing until 2023. And for now Windstream's operating cash flow is covering its Uniti rent 3.3 times over, meaning there is little short-term default risk. And with Windstream having pushed off any potential bankruptcy by two years, this has given Uniti additional time to diversify its revenue away from the troubled regional telecom.

All of which means that Uniti's turnaround remains on track for now, which bodes well for the current safety of its dividend. That dividend ultimately makes up the core of this stock's investment thesis, and when combined with Uniti's ultra-low valuation, is the reason it might be able to generate about 420% annualized total returns (18% CAGR) over the next decade.

Dividend Profile: Sky-High Yield, Safe (For Now) Dividend, And Exceptional Long-Term Total Return Potential

The most important part of any income investment, and what ultimately drives total returns over time, is the dividend profile. This consists of three parts: yield, dividend safety, and long-term growth potential.

Stock Yield 2018 AFFO Payout Ratio 10 Year Projected Dividend Growth 10 Year Potential Total Return Potential Valuation Adjusted Total Return Potential Uniti Group 12.8% 95% 0% to 2% 12.8% to 14.8% 16.6% to 19.2% S&P 500 1.8% 38% 6.2% 8.0% 2% to 5%

(Sources: management guidance, FastGraphs, Gurufocus, Morningstar, BlackRock, Vanguard, Multpl, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, Yardeni Research)

Let's be honest the only reason any of us own this stock is that mouth-watering yield. At 12.8% it's seven times the paltry payout of the S&P 500. However I'm not one to recommend "yield traps" meaning sky high-yielding stocks with dividends likely to get cut. This is why it's important to make sure that Uniti's dividend is well covered by its highly stable cash flow. With a 2018 payout ratio of 95% the dividend remains covered by not well. But that's still higher than the 85% max I like to see for low or medium risk REITs (depending on the business model).

The other half of the safe dividend equation is the balance sheet. This is especially important for REITs which by their nature are highly leveraged and capital intensive.

Stock Debt/ Adjusted EBITDA Interest Coverage Debt/Capital S&P Credit Average Interest Cost UNIT 6.1 2.5 132% CCC+ 6.7% Sector Avg 6.0 3.6 48% NA NA

(Sources: earnings release, Gurufocus, CSImarketing, Fastgraphs)

This is where the high risk nature of Uniti shines through. One of the reasons Windstream spun off Uniti was so it could off load a lot of its debt onto the REIT. That, plus lots of debt funded investments, have left the REIT with nearly $4.7 billion in total debt.

Management has said that it wants to maintain its leverage ratio at about 6, meaning it is already slightly over its limit. Meanwhile, its interest coverage ratio is substantially below the REIT average and it recently received a credit downgrade to CCC+ meaning Uniti has fallen even further into junk bond territory. As a result, its borrowing costs are very high, which explains its high cost of capital and liquidity problems.

(Source: Unit Group Investor Presentation)

The one bit of good news about the balance sheet is that Uniti doesn't have significant debt coming due until 2022. This gives management plenty of time to diversify away from WIN, achieve that promised credit upgrade, and hopefully grow its way into a safer dividend over the coming years.

What about potential Uniti dividend growth? Well, management has said that it eventually would like to return to payout growth and analysts currently expect its 10 year CAGR dividend growth rate to be 2%. However, with a yield this high and given the speculative nature of the turnaround, I'd be more than happy if Uniti were to merely maintain the dividend over the long-term. After all, those of us who bought at much lower prices ($16 or below) are sitting on 15+% yield on cost shares which means we achieve market crushing total returns even without any dividend growth.

What about new investors today? Well, the good news is that at a 12.8% yield you would earn great returns from dividends alone, even if the stock never went anywhere. That's compared to the S&P 500's historic 9.2% CAGR total return. What's more Morningstar, BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) and Vanguard only expect the market to generate 2% to 5% annualized returns over the next decade from current valuations.

And speaking of valuations, thanks to Uniti's highly undervalued nature, investors buying today could likely expect to get 17% or 18% annualized total returns over the next 10 years. That's assuming of course the turnaround succeeds.

Valuation: Despite Strong Rally Uniti Is Still 27% Undervalued

With high risk turnaround stocks margin of safety is everything. Or to put another way, if a quality income producing asset is cheap enough, the risk of permanent loss of capital is low, barring the wheels completely falling off.

UNIT Total Return Price data by YCharts

This is where some investors might be a bit leary of Uniti, which has rallied 36% off its October 2017 lows. But despite that impressive recovery the stock remains highly undervalued, which is why I can still recommend it for risk tolerant investors.

How undervalued is Uniti? Well, there are dozens of ways to value a company, but history has shown us that for stable business model stocks like REITs a few are more useful than others. I use a combination of these to maximize the chances of not overpaying (or recommending) a dividend stock at a bad price.

The first one I use is the Gordon Dividend Growth Model or GDGM from the dividend profile. Since 1956 this has proven relatively accurate for dividend stocks as long as three assumptions hold:

stable business model (which Uniti definitely has)

stock begins at fair value and ends at fair value (multiples revert over time)

fixed payout ratio (dividend grows in line with cash flow)

If these assumptions hold then the GDGM estimates that total returns will approximate yield + dividend growth over time. Thus my first value screen is to make sure that any stock I recommend can realistically beat the market over the next 10 years. And to personally own it myself I need at least a 13% long-term valuation adjusted total return potential. Uniti's yield is so high that even if I were buying it today and assumed no multiple expansion ever, it would pass my first requirement and come very close to passing my second. And at my yield on cost of 15% Uniti literally can go nowhere forever and I'll hold it as long as the dividend remains covered.

But if Uniti is indeed undervalued right now, then as it executes on its turnaround, its multiples (yield and P/AFFO) are likely to improve which would mean greater total returns than the GDGM projects. This is where my other valuation methods come in, to determine just how undervalued a stock is.

For stable business model investments I like to look at the price/AFFO which is the REIT equivalent of a P/E ratio. That's because we can plug this into a formula derived by Benjamin Graham, Buffett's mentor and the father of modern value investing. This formula is a way of determining the fair multiple for a stable business model stock. The formula is: (8.5 + 2X long-term EPS growth (AFFO/share in this case))/discount rate (decimal form).

The discount rate is your target rate of return. Since the stock market has historically generated 9.2% returns, to be conservative I use a 10% discount rate for these calculations. Note that for my own portfolio I use a 13% discount rate since that's my target rate of total return.

P/Pro Forma AFFO Implied 10 Year AFFO/Share Growth Rate Historical P/AFFO Conservative Graham Fair Value P/AFFO Conservative Graham Fair Value Discount To Fair Value 7.3 -0.6% 9.1 10.5 $27.20 31%

(Sources: management guidance, FastGraphs, Benjamin Graham)

Based on management's most recent guidance Uniti's price/AFFO (factoring in all recent deals) is 7.3. For context anytime you can buy a quality stock with growing cash flow at a multiple under 10, you're likely to make money over the long term.

Uniti's cash multiple of 7.3 is much lower than its historical average of 9.1, which itself shows that this REIT has been perennially undervalued thanks to its association with Windstream. Using the Graham fair value formula we can plug in that multiple and estimate the Uniti is pricing in -0.6% AFFO/share growth over the next decade.

Given the REIT's liquidity troubles it's not impossible that Uniti will experience negative growth. But given how the turnaround has been going the last two quarters, including the highly profitable deals management has struck, I think the REIT should easily be able to exceed that extremely low hurdle rate. Ok so far it appears the stock is undervalued, but by how much? What's the margin of safety at this price? This is where the Graham Fair Value formula comes in.

Let's be super conservative and assume that Uniti grows AFFO/share at just half the rate analysts expect, 1.5% CAGR. Using a 10% discount rate that implies a fair value cash flow multiple of 10.5 or a fair value of $27.2. Thus this conservative model indicates Uniti is about 31% undervalued right now.

To confirm this I also like to compare a stock's yield to its historical yield. This is because most REITs have mean reverting yields that cycle around a relatively fixed point that approximates fair value over time.

Yield Historical Average Yield Historical Median Yield Discount To Fair Value (Average Yield) Discount To Fair Value (Median Yield) 12.8% 10.9% 9.1% 17% 41%

(Sources: Gurufocus, Simply Safe Dividends)

Now Uniti is just three years old and has been an extremely volatile stock. This means that its yield has been far more volatile than most REITs and we're working with a rather small data set. However, by this method it appears the stock is anywhere between 17% and 41% undervalued.

Of course it's important to note that yield reversion to either of those historical levels assumes the turnaround continues to remain on track. If the wheels come off the Uniti bus, then the yield could soar much higher as the market prices in a likely dividend cut.

So assuming, as all current and potential UNIT investors do, that Uniti succeeds in its diversification efforts, taking into account all of these valuation methods I estimate the stock to be worth about $25.75 per share today.

Estimated Fair Value Discount To Fair Value Recommended "Buy At Or Below" Price $25.75 27% $20.60

(Sources: management guidance, FastGraphs, Benjamin Graham, Gurufocus, Simply Safe Dividends, Gordon Dividend Growth Model)

That implies a margin of safety of 27%. For a high risk turnaround stock like this I only feel comfortable recommending it at a margin of safety of 20% or higher. For Uniti that means a max buy price of $20.60. Since the price is currently just under $19, this means that Uniti is still a potentially good, long-term speculative buy. That is of course, assuming you're comfortable with its risk profile.

Risks To Consider

I can't stress this enough. Uniti is a high risk dividend stock. While its core assets and highly stable cash flow are supporting the dividend today, there remain numerous ways the investment thesis could fail.

First, it should be pointed out that while Uniti is no longer funding growth through equity (it can't until share price reaches $28 or so) management continues to receive share-based compensation. This amounts to about 0.6% annual increases in the share count. For most REITs that isn't significant. But for a turnaround REIT expected to grow its AFFO/share by only 3% over the next 10 years this is a potential major growth headwind.

Another risk to consider is that while management is confident that it will hit 50% diversification in non Windstream revenue in 2019, it could potentially see more delays in deals and lease ups that could push that target date back a few quarters. As Gunderman told analysts at the CC "we’ve said 50% in 2019 and we still, that’s still our target, still working towards that, and still feel confident in our ability to get there." Note that Unit's CEO didn't specifically mention mid-2019 as he has in the past.

We also can't forget why Uniti is specifically targeting 50% diversification away from WIN. That's to boost its credit rating which for a highly leveraged junk bond rated REIT is a top priority. This means there is a risk that management will agree to private deals that have far lower cash yields than the recent TPx and CableSouth acquisitions. For example, as long as the deals have cash yields of 6.5% they would boost non WIN revenue, but be neutral to AFFO/share. Analysts are indeed worried about this with the 2020 consensus for AFFO/share being just $2.65, which represents essentially no growth over 2019's estimate of $2.64.

Year AFFO/Share Analyst Consensus Projected AFFO Payout Ratio 2019 $2.64 90.9% 2020 $2.65 90.6% 2021 $2.70 88.9% 2022 $2.78 86.3% 2023 $2.86 83.9% 2024 $2.95 81.3% 2025 $3.04 78.9% 2026 $3.13 76.7% 2027 $3.22 74.5%

(Source: FastGraphs)

While long-term analyst forecasts must always be taken with a grain of salt, if these prove accurate it means that Uniti won't achieve "medium risk" status (payout ratio under 85%) until 2023. And keep in mind that these estimates do not include a potential Win Ch 11 bankruptcy, in which the strength of Uniti's all-important master lease with its top tenant might be tested. Remember that lease holding up is the cornerstone of Uniti's investment thesis, because it's what's supposedly going to maintain the dividend even in a worst-case scenario. My colleague Trapping Value recently did an in depth article explaining why even if Windstream doesn't challenge the master lease, its bond holders might.

Meanwhile, between 2022 and 2024 the REIT has nearly $4.4 billion in debt coming due. This potentially leaves it highly exposed to credit market conditions at that time, meaning potentially higher interest rates and an inability to refinance its loans at attractive terms.

Ultimately, this means that Uniti is facing its own ticking clock, regardless of whether or not Windstream actually goes bankrupt. In order to execute on its growth plan the REIT needs to exit its equity liquidity trap, in which its share price is too low to be able to issue accretive equity growth capital. That's because Uniti plans to spend $237 million on capex this year investing in its business. At its current payout ratio of 95% (2018 guidance) that leaves it with just $33 million in retained AFFO after paying its dividend. This means that, assuming similar capex budgets in the future, 86% of Uniti's growth spending must be funded externally either with debt or accretive equity capital. With its revolver likely to become tapped out by the end of the year, and its leverage ratio now rising above management's long-term goal, investors will need to closely watch how management structures these promised private deals in late 2018 and 2019.

And to become a safer income stock Uniti's share price needs to rise to a level at which management can fund new investments with equity while still growing AFFO/share. Today that level is about $28 but in the future it will rise slowly along with the REIT's AFFO/share. For example, in order to have a cost of equity below 9% in 2027 the REIT would need to only issue new shares at $36 or above. That's roughly twice what it trades at now meaning that Uniti's growth potential is at the mercy of fickle equity markets. Fortunately, if Uniti can execute on its diversification plan and the Aurelius case comes out in Windstream's favor as expected, this should help provide both long and short-term catalysts to lift the share price.

That being said, there remains plenty of headline risk for this stock, including any future troubles that Windstream may face (such as further business deterioration and credit downgrades). Ultimately, this means that Uniti is going to remain a wildly volatile stock. One whose dividend safety, while improving slowly, remains far below levels that I can recommend for most conservative income investors.

Bottom Line: For Risk-Tolerant Investors Uniti Remains A Speculative High-Yield Buy

Let me be very clear that Uniti Group is a speculative, high-risk turnaround play. This means that it's only suitable for risk-tolerant investors, and even then should only make up a small part of a well-diversified income portfolio. That's because there remains significant risk that Uniti may not be able to obtain sufficient reasonably priced capital to execute on its diversification and long-term growth efforts.

That being said, for now Uniti's core business model remains highly attractive, with lots of wide moat, cash-rich, and extremely profitable assets. More importantly, those assets have significant scalability, which means that the REIT could potentially grow its cash flow faster than analysts currently expect.

When you combine the mouth-watering 12.8% yield with its 27% margin of safety, that indicates that should the turnaround succeed, this speculative REIT might be capable of 18% annualized total returns (420% in total) over the coming decade. That's enough for me to continue holding this high risk turnaround stock and to recommend it for certain high-yield investors who are comfortable with its risk profile.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNIT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.