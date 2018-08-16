Commerce Bancshares: Don't Miss This Stellar Performer

Commerce Bancshares is doing all the right things to boost earnings in the upcoming quarters.

Commerce Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) had a solid quarter beating EPS estimates, while growing revenue by over 12% since last year.

If you follow my articles, you know I've been driving the point home that there are some attractive regional banks, like Commerce Bancshares, that are correlating well with the growing U.S. economy, consumer spending, and business investment. Bank stocks are great indicators of economic growth because they're the companies financing the growth.

In this first of two articles, I'll explore what drove earnings, including revenue, and income. Also, I'll show why this bank is well-positioned for the strengthening U.S. economy and a rising 10-year Treasury yield.

Get To Know Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares operates in approximately 340 locations across Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, Oklahoma, and Colorado, and also has operating subsidiaries involved in mortgage banking, credit-related insurance, venture capital, and real estate activities.

Commerce provides consumer installment lending, personal mortgage banking, and debit & credit bank card activities. The Commercial segment provides corporate lending, including the small business banking product line within the branch network, leasing, and international services.

Highlights from Q2 Earnings

Commerce Bancshares: Q1 EPS of $1.01 beats by $0.12

Revenue of $335.81 million (+12.6% Y/Y)

Commerce Bancshares, announced record earnings of $1.01 per common share for the three months ended June 30, 2018. (Press release)

Stock Performance

Commerce has been flirting with $70 since July and has been hovering around the $69 area in recent weeks. A break higher through $70 would be very bullish if it's accompanied by a rise in the 10-year Treasury yield.

CBSH data by YCharts

CBSH is up ~26% since January 2017 and is one of the few banks that's holding onto its gains.

Below we see other banks with comparable revenue streams to Commerce Bank.

Commerce Bank is outperforming MB Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:MBFI) and First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI), while Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) has been keeping up with Commerce.

The graph demonstrates the growing trend of regional banks that lend to both businesses and consumers are the best performers. And two of the key reasons is that they're benefitting from U.S. economic growth and business investment.

CBSH data by YCharts

As with any regional bank, the stock moves in the direction of the 10-year Treasury yield, since the 10-year is used as a benchmark for loans.

And typically, earnings of regional banks are driven by revenue from spreads or margins on their loans. A rising 10-year yield widens the spread for Commerce, particularly on the bank's variable-rate credit products like credit cards and working capital lines of credit.

Any sustained rally above 3% for the 10-year should bolster the stock of CBSH, pushing it higher, as the tight correlation of banks to yields should continue, in my opinion.

CBSH data by YCharts

Please note, moves in Treasury yields are typically measured in basis points, but in the above graph, I used percentages to better demonstrate the correlation with the stock price.

Loans and Deposits

Commerce has put up solid loan growth, while deposits have declined somewhat.

Loans grew by $374 million since last year, while deposits have averaged approximately $20 billion over the last five quarters.

As with most regional banks, the loan-to-deposit ratio is tightly correlated, since the majority of the bank's earnings is driven by net interest income from loan spreads or margins.

Nevertheless, Commerce Bancshares' loan book has grown on a year-to-year basis but is down slightly quarter to quarter. Although I don't see a concern, we should watch loan growth in the next couple of quarters to make sure the steady trend higher continues, which I believe will be the case.

Data Source: Commerce Bancshares' Q2 earnings. Graph created by Chris B Murphy.

Deposits decreased by -2.59% on a year-on-year basis, while total loans grew by 2.76% over the same period.

With solid year-to-year loan growth, the bank is actively selling credit products. This positive trending sales behavior should lead to continued earnings growth in the coming quarters.

Data Source: Commerce Bancshares' Q2 earnings. Graph created by Chris B Murphy.

Revenue

With loans growing, we need to see if this is translating to revenue generation.

Revenue growth for Commerce is fueled by strength in net interest income from the bank's credit products.

For review, net interest income is the spread a bank makes from the rates it charges for credit products and the interest expense it pays on deposits. So, the wider the spread, the more attractive the bank's margins become and the more net interest income rises.

Revenue was up by $23 million, or 7.43%, compared to last quarter. See graph below.

compared to last quarter. See graph below. The all-important net interest income rose by $18 million, which equates to a 9.37% jump in Net-II since last quarter.

Data Source: Commerce Bancshares' Q2 earnings. Graph created by Chris B Murphy.

Revenue was up by 12.62% compared to last year. Most of that gain was from the 15.40% rise in net interest income.

Most of that gain was from the 15.40% rise in net interest income. Non-interest income or fee income rose by 7.59% since last year, but represents only one-third of the bank's overall revenue.

Data Source: Commerce Bancshares' Q2 earnings. Graph created by Chris B Murphy.

We can see that Commerce Bank's assets are improving through increases in loans leading to rising net interest income. Also, the bank's 7.5% growth in fee income is a great sign, since it helps diversify CBSH's revenue stream, making the bank less reliant on rising yields. Fee income could be from credit cards, checking accounts, and loan service fees.

This is precisely what we want to see from a regional bank. In other words, Commerce is performing each quarter where it needs to, cross-selling products and engaged in business and consumer lending. I believe this trend will continue and lead to an attractive earnings picture well into next year.

Loan Portfolio Breakdown

Below is a percentage breakdown of Commerce Bancshares' $14 billion loan portfolio by each division.

Business loans make up the largest percentage of the overall loan portfolio with a 35.77% share.

The total percentage of business credit jumps to 62% of the bank's loan book when we include CRE loans, or commercial real estate, and construction and land loans.

when we include CRE loans, or commercial real estate, and construction and land loans. Consumer credit, which includes credit cards, real estate, and consumer loans, makes up ~35% of the total credit for the bank.

Data Source: Commerce Bancshares' Q2 earnings. Graph created by Chris B Murphy.

The reason the credit product percentages are important is because the economy can impact each of those divisions separately.

For example, with the recent print of Q2's 4.1% GDP (gross domestic product) growth, we're likely to see increased business investment. Any type of business expansion will need to be financed, providing loan demand to banks like Commerce.

The link between economic performance and loan demand is why banks are a great leading indicator for the overall economy.

Also, as consumer spending rises, so too will credit card debt, adding to CBSH's bottom line. The diversified credit portfolio of Commerce is one of the key reasons why I believe the bank is very well-managed and should benefit from the growing economy. Here's what Mr. Kemper said on this topic:

The U.S. economy remains strong, and our credit environment continues to be very favorable.



- CEO David Kemper from CBSH's press release

Revenue Drivers

Total loans came in at $13.954 billion (see table below), up by ~$330 million from a year ago. Here are the key areas of performance for the bank for Q2:

Business loans grew by ~$140 million year-on-year to ~$5 billion.

Personal real estate grew by $100 million.

Consumer credit cards grew by $35 million.

The performance of credit growth for the three products above was very solid on a year-to-year basis. Again, I believe the bank is focusing on the right credit offerings to take advantage of the hot U.S. economy.

However, these areas will be key to watch in the upcoming quarters as we look for sustained growth. Any declines in the real estate market, for example, might dampen the earnings picture.

Nevertheless, I believe the long-term outlook for CBSH is very bright, and one reason for my optimism is the bank's widening margins.

Table from Commerce Bancshares' Q2 earnings.

Loan Profit Margin or NIM

Net yield on the above interest-earning assets was 3.65%, versus 3.18% last year and 3.37% last quarter.

Loan growth going hand in hand with a wider net interest margin, or NIM, is a great indicator of earnings growth.

Asset Quality

One of the key aspects of managing a bank is balance sheet risk. Sales and revenue growth must be balanced with managing default risk from the credit products that are generating the revenue.

Loan loss provision represents a bank's expectation of future losses from its loan portfolio. LLP provides insight as to whether the bank expects loans to default in the coming months. If LLP rises, the bank is expecting more losses and would allocate more capital to the provision. A falling LLP is a sign that defaults are expected to decline.

As the graph shows, the loan loss provision for Commerce Bancshares has hovered around $10 million over the past two quarters.

Data Source: Commerce Bancshares' Q2 earnings. Graph created by Chris B Murphy.

On a percentage basis, the bank's loan loss provision declined by -3.40% since last quarter and -7.12% since last year.

Data Source: Commerce Bancshares' Q2 earnings. Graph created by Chris B Murphy.

A declining loan loss provision indicates the bank's assets are of high quality. In other words, its loan book is not expected to see any significant increases in defaults or non-performance in the coming quarters.

Going Forward

If you're an email-alert follower of my articles on Seeking Alpha, you know that I've been beating the drum saying banks should benefit from improving economic growth and the resulting rise in Treasury yields.

Commerce Bancshares should perform well, as GDP is expected to remain elevated and bolster credit demand.

Companies are expanding buying fixed assets, technology upgrades, and expanding their operations, which should all lead to a need for capital. Banks like CBSH should outperform in that environment.

Watch the 10-year yield and ultimately for any changes in net interest income. I'm looking for a sustained push higher in the 10-year over 3% to widen the bank's margins. A widening spread is a positive sign, since it boosts the bank's net interest margin and, ultimately, earnings. Typically, commercial lines of credit are variable-rate lines, so any rise in rates should allow the bank to charge higher rates and boost NIM.

Of course, no single article can do justice to a company's performance. For that reason, please become an email-alert follower below to receive an email of my second article on Commerce and its peer banks that focuses on the incredible profit growth, the stock's valuation, and cost controls.

Good luck out there.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.