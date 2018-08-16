Sears: The Bleeding Won't Stop

If it weren't for the worries building around the globe about tariffs and currency movements, US investors might be more focused on the continued demise of former retail giant Sears Holdings (SHLD). As the back to school season starts and holiday season approaches, shares of the name are falling to new lows today. Unfortunately, things don't seem to be turning around soon.

In the latest series of moves that many consider to be rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic, ESL Partners has submitted an offer to buy Kenmore and SHIP assets for $470 million. The company continues to divest as many assets as possible in an effort to raise much needed cash, and this one seems rather critical from the statement below made in the SEC filing that details the offer (bold is mine).

We are prepared to move as quickly as possible to complete our due diligence for transactions involving Kenmore and SHIP and to enter into definitive agreements related thereto as early as August 24, 2018. We believe it is possible to finalize the Kenmore APA and SHIP APA, and commence the “go shop” process that they contemplate, in a timeframe that permits us to close on these acquisitions within 60 to 90 days. As we noted in our May 25, 2018 letter to the Special Committee, speed and certainty here are critical. We believe, therefore, that an expedited process is in the best interest of all parties involved.

If the company was trying to get the best offer, it likely would take several months to evaluate alternatives. However, Sears isn't in such a position where it can wait to try to squeeze a little extra out of the deal, which is why the language above talks so much about getting things done soon. Not only is the company in a very bad debt hole, but it needs inventory for the back to school and holiday periods. You can bet that suppliers will be even more cautious this year with Sears' situation continuing to worsen.

The timing of this announcement was in part due to the necessarily filing requirements for institutional ownership. However, it also probably was an effort to please investors ahead of earnings. Over the last four years, Sears has reported its Q2 results on August 21st, 20th, 25th, and 24th, respectively, so we should get that report either next week or the week after.

We know that Sears will report a large revenue decline thanks to massive store closures and dramatic comparable store sales plunges. The major questions will surround adjustments that potentially helped mitigate losses, and how expense trimming is coming along. Even if somehow the company reports a profit, it would likely be due to one-time items that aren't recurring. Then we will get to the balance sheet, which had these following highlights seen from the May 10-Q filing:

Cash of $186 million, not including restricted amount of $280 million.

Working capital deficit of $967 million, including short-term debt.

Long term debt and capitalized lease obligations of more than $3 billion.

Shareholder deficit of more than $4.1 billion.

Some may say it will be a miracle if Sears is able to survive through this year's holiday season, but I'm sure Eddie Lampert and management will do whatever possible to keep the company going. That means that we'll see more store closures and potential asset sales, but they won't change the long term narrative. Sears will continue to bleed revenues and report major losses and cash burn, sending shares further lower. Remember, once they lose $1.00 they will risk being de-listed, at which point a reverse split may occur.

