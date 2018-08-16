Intrusion's Solid Rally Looks Like Continuing At Least For Now

We would really start to relax if its other product, Savant, would also start to gain traction but so far we're happy with the progress with TraceCop.

So far, it's high reward as orders are streaming in, but we still say it's not a company to go overboard with, despite the undeniable and impressive progress.

A while ago we noticed the improvements at Intrusion (OTCQB:INTZ), a small cybersecurity outfit. Since we wrote that article, improvements have continued and the stock price has recovered quite a bit:

Improvements on the ground are real, which is driving the stock recovery. Revenue growth has come back, as has profitability. In fact, things have so improved that management is already talking about hiring new people, up to 10 or even 12, as it happens.

Growth

From the Q2 10-Q:

There was substantial revenue growth of 53.5% y/y. And this looks like it's going to get significantly better, a couple of quotes from the Q2CC:

we have just booked a $5.5 million order for TraceCop related products and services. This new order is scheduled over the next 15 months and should result in quarterly revenue of nearly a $1 million. as we started this one, it turned out to be $5.5 million. I originally quoted the core piece of that at about $2.4 million and the customer came back and expanded the scope.

This party is a prime contractor for the DoD (Department of Defense). And the word of mouth is spreading (Q2CC):

Customers, if we are starting to see them introduce their friends to us and say, here once you try them on this, try them on that and that's where when Ward talks about the exciting pipeline.

And that seems to be working (Q2CC):

Our business pipeline includes approximately 25 customers, which we expect to do business with over the next 12-months and in addition additional 10 to 15 new customers that we are now developing a relationship with future business.

At least working well enough to start hiring additional people. As far as we could make out, this is all for its main product which is TraceCop; it has two products:

TraceCop is a suite of Internet monitoring and tracking products that provides unprecedented capabilities for the identification of malicious and illegal activities based on historical and current Internet usage data.

Savant is a purpose-built appliance that performs a unique, real-time, transparent data capture and analysis of all content across a company’s network, including the “who, what, when and where” of the data from any application.

It's all TraceCop at the moment, which seems to have been revived quite comprehensively. Savant is supposed to be the company's show-piece offering, but it has gotten little traction so far apart from one notable win a couple of years back (which got us interested in the company in the first place).

There wasn't really much for people waiting for Savant to take off to get enthusiastic about at the Q2CC either, although the company is still working at it and it also has hope to cross-sell it to its existing TraceCop customers.

We'll have to see. For us that would be like an added upside, not a necessary ingredient to sustain the company right now, as it seems to generate plenty of business with TraceCop alone.

This from the company website gives you an idea of what TraceCop does:

At the core of the TraceCop offering lays an unparalleled data collection process which continuously collects, processes and stores vast amounts of historical Internet usage and traffic data into the TraceCop Databases. With immense foresight, Intrusion began this invaluable and vast 24x7 data harvesting, analysis and management process in 2000.To unleash the power of the TraceCop Data, Intrusion offers a basic Web-based user interface (UI)with an easy to use approach to assist in your searches. For more targeted interest, Intrusion also offers customized UI development to meet your organization’s needs.

It is an instrument that allows the identification of threats, hackers, spies, etc., for instance through:

Exhaustive domain Whois information is collected daily to track any new domains and to collect ownership changes, trace routes are rerun monthly and forward and reverse DNS collections are updated quarterly.

In the present climate of internet threats and hacks and efforts to identify the perpetrators (even the Mueller investigation was mentioned on the CC), these are handy tools and it's not that surprising that we have seen a resurgence of its fortunes and most of its business (88.4% in Q2) is actually from the government.

Margins

From the 10-Q:

You see some increase in gross margin and a dramatic increase in operating margin, with R&D decreasing from 38.4% of revenue last year to just 8.5% of revenue in Q2 2018.

Part of this is merely optical as R&D expenses shifted to cost of sales, but the fact that this hasn't negatively impacted gross margins (these even expanded a bit) still makes this rather impressive.

The rising revenue and improving margins produced quite a turn-around in net income, from a loss of $438K in Q2 2017 to a profit of $474K in Q2 2018, a $912K swing in a year.

Cash flow

A pleasant surprise from the 10-Q:

That is, net cash from operations amounted to $1.24M. The company's cash position increased from $224K at the end of Q1 to $376K at the end of Q2; the increase wasn't bigger as the company has also been repaying its loan from its own CEO, from the 10-Q:

On February 9, 2017, the Company entered into an unsecured revolving promissory note to borrow up to $3,400,000 from G. Ward Paxton, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer (the “CEO Note”). Under the terms of the CEO Note, the Company may borrow, repay and reborrow on the loan as needed up to an outstanding principal balance due of $3,400,000 at any given time through March 2019. On March 2, 2017, the Company amended the CEO Note described above on the same terms, with the Company being able to borrow, repay, and reborrow on the note as needed up to an outstanding principal balance due of $3,700,000 at any given time through March 2019.

The company repaid $1.2M on this loan in Q2. There are some other liabilities, from the 10-Q:

During the quarter ended June 30, 2018, we accrued $13,000 in dividends payable to the holders of our 5% Preferred Stock, $14,000 in dividends payable to the holders of our Series 2 5% Preferred Stock and $8,000 in dividends payable to the holders of our Series 3 5% Preferred Stock. As of June 30, 2018, we have $520,000 in accrued and unpaid dividends.

These are not terrible figures in any case.

Valuation

INTZ P/E Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Valuations have gotten way more reasonable, the forward sales multiple is considerably lower with the inclusion of that $5M+ new order.

Conclusion

The last time we wrote about this company a couple of months ago, noting the progress it was making, the shares were below $1. The shares are up 85% in that short time span.

We are still cautiously optimistic about the company. Cautiously, because this is still a very small outfit with all the risks attached to that. One could win big with a position, but as we have seen a couple of years ago, one can also lose big.

However, the immediate future looks bright with the winning of its biggest order ever and a well filled order portfolio. The company also seems to gain from word of mouth, and there is tailwind from the internet security situation.

We would really start to rejoice if the company could increase the traction of Savant, but perhaps that's too much to ask at this moment, when all its resources are tied up with the TraceCop work that is inundating its offices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in INTZ over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.