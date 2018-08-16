3 Things In Biotech, August 16: Adaptimmune Lines Up Its MAGEs And Makes Some Progress

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep pace with the fast-moving world of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research.

CytoDyn gives a look at a potential future direction for its CCR5 antibody

Company: CytoDyn (OTCQB:CYDY) and Progenics (NASDAQ:PGNX)

Therapy: Leronlimab

Disease: Colorectal cancer

News: CYDY announced preclinical findings demonstrating potential activity in a cell model of colon adenocarcinoma, with growth reduction over control of over 50% being achieved. CYDY guided that these findings will be the basis for submission of an IND in the near future, which would potentially enable testing in humans for this indication.

Looking forward: This is good news for the burgeoning leronlimab pipeline, which is currently focused on the treatment of HIV infection. I highlight the potential impact on PGNX of any movement for this agent because CYDY acquired the drug from the company in 2012, entitling PGNX to milestone payments and royalties if it is approved. For sure, this is early news for leronlimab in cancer, but it's an important step nonetheless. Soon we may be discussing CYDY in the context of other developmental oncology companies.

Adaptimmune marches forward in its MAGE study

Company: Adaptimmune (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Therapy: SPEAR T-cells

Disease: Various

News: ADAP announced that its safety review committee has completed a favorable review of the safety findings from the second dosing cohort of the company's ongoing basket study investigating the MAGE-A4-targeted SPEAR T-cell therapy. This is an ongoing effort to escalate the dose of cells, representing an injection of 1 billion T-cells into patients. The next step is the third dosing cohort, which will take the dose up to 6 billion cells.

Looking forward: It's inches in a course that lasts miles, but every bit of progress is good news for a fledgling program. The big question is whether targeting MAGE-A4 has any benefit for patients with cancer, and that we won't have any clue for until at least later this year, at which time ADAP has guided that it hopes to present initial findings from this basket study.

Actinogen presses on through a biotech graveyard

Company: Actinogen Medical (OTCPK:ATGGF)

Therapy: Xanamem

Disease: Alzheimer's disease

News: ATGGF announced that enrollment in its phase 2 XanADu study has now reached 75%, with 131 patients being treated so far with its cortisol-blocking drug Xanamem. The company guided that it expects to complete enrollment in the study in the 4th quarter of this year, with initial data readouts coming in Q2 2019. XanADu is a randomized, placebo-controlled study investigating the safety and efficacy of Xanamem in patients with mild dementia due to Alzheimer's disease.

Looking forward: No matter how you shake it, Alzheimer's is a tough row to hoe, as we've seen dozens of drug suspensions over the years, including high-profile failures from Big Pharma outlets. Will this tiny company be able to pull out some kind of useful forward momentum? That remains to be seen, but I'm sure shareholders appreciate the relatively prompt update on trial enrollment that we're seeing here.

