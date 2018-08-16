Will Red Dead Redemption 2 Be Take-Two's Next Big Catalyst?

It’s fairly rare that I get really excited about videogames these days. Maybe I’ve become pickier as I get older, but in general, I’ve been underwhelmed with many of the popular titles in recent years. I’ve grown cynical, unwilling to try new titles due to unimaginative gameplay and redundancy. With that being said, I am extremely excited about Take-Two Interactive’s (TTWO) upcoming release of Red Dead Redemption 2. Grand Theft Auto V, fueled by the sticky Grand Theft Auto Online universe, was a major breakthrough for TTWO, catapulting it into the upper echelon of the video game producers because of a title with unique staying power. Will Red Dead 2 be the next major blockbuster in the video gaming industry?

This question is especially pertinent right now as video game companies sell off in response to news that Chinese regulators revoking Tencent’s (OTCPK:TCEHY) approval for one of its recent big releases and reports of an approval freeze nationwide due to turnover in the government licensing agency. Gaming companies across the board are down on this news because of the size and strength of the Chinese market. It’s probably too early to tell if this change in sentiment toward the gaming companies is justified or not, but either way, having a big-time blockbuster coming down the pipe could help to sway investors back into Take-Two’s good graces.

GTAV was released on September 17, 2013. TTWO shares closed trading on September 16, 2013, trading for $16.99/share. Flash forward nearly 5 years and shares are trading for nearly $129/share. Simply put, the impact that GTA5 has had on TTWO’s share price and balance sheet is amazing. I think one could argue that no other game in history has had such impact on a company’s share price.

The majority of these gains have come in the last couple of years as investors really latch on to the long-term growth potential of the gaming industry. TTWO has proven itself a leader in this space in terms of its ability to extract value from its gaming titles long-term. Other companies, such as Electronic Arts (EA), have struggled with the optics of game purchases/microtransactions. This is a sensitive issue these days with parents and child advocacy groups comparing gaming microtransactions as sanctioned gambling and even child exploitation. Against all odds, it appears that TTWO has navigated these muddy waters better than their peers, staying out of the negative spotlight while pulling in the most dough (an impressive feat).

While details regarding RD2’s online multiplayer mode have been scant, I have a really hard time believing that TTWO isn’t going to attempt to tap into the same formula that worked so well for them with GTA Online. The initial release of the Read Dead Redemption franchise back in 2010 is widely considered to be one of the best games of all-time and while it took TTWO a while to produce a sequel, I think the brand still holds a lot of cache with gamers. There appear to be similarities regarding the customized hide-outs, outfits, weapons, and horses. Gameplay videos from RD2 were recently released and the graphics look great. The map appears to be spacious, offering the same sort of variety and ongoing storylines that GTA5’s online experience created.

Now, just because I’m excited about playing RD2 doesn’t mean that I can let the game cloud my judgment when it comes to potentially owning shares of TTWO. Long-term, I like the gaming industry a lot, but the value investor in me doesn’t allow for speculative bets. TTWO’s recent share price performance has been amazing. This stock is a 10-bagger in the last 6 years. If you were already long, it doesn’t get much better than that. But, if you’re not (like me) and thinking about buying shares, it’s important to note that EPS growth has not kept up with share price appreciation and therefore, TTWO is not trading with an elevated P/E multiple.

TTWO produced EPS growth of 34% in 2017. Analysts expect the company to finish off 2018 with year-over-year EPS growth of 28% and follow up that stellar performance with 34% growth in 2019. Although I don’t put as much faith in estimates looking out more than a year (it’s hard enough to make accurate predictions in the short term), analysts remain extremely bullish on TTWO over the medium term, expecting growth of 11% in 2020 and then 30% in 2021.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

If the consensus estimate is correct and TTWO does manage to follow through with all of these double-digit earnings years, TTWO would earn $6.50 in 2021. Investors buying shares today at ~$129/share are paying ~20x 2021 EPS expectations. That’s quite a large premium looking out 3 years.

One argument for a higher premium on TTWO shares is the company’s transition into the high margin, reoccurring revenue stream business. Now, I don’t think TTWO is a perfect example of this because it doesn’t have the same sort of streaming service that other tech names like Netflix (NFLX), Apple (AAPL), or even Microsoft (MSFT) in the gaming space, but it does have such a sticky ecosystem with its major gaming titles, namely Grand Theft Auto Online, that have proven histories of microtransactions and in-game purchases. The margins on these in-game purchases are extremely high and this is starting to show up in TTWO’s fundamentals.

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Gross Margin 39.80% 26.60% 42.40% 43.50% 49.90% Net Margin 15.40% -25.80% -0.60% 3.80% 9.70% Operating Margin 17.70% -23.90% 4.30% 5.10% 8.40% Free Cash Flow (millions) $670 $163 $224 $310 $332

As you can see, since 2015, which was a bit of a down year after the major release of GTA5 that inflated numbers across the board in 2014, TTWO’s margins and free cash flow have been on the rise. What’s interesting is that this performance comes without the release of any major games. Sure, every year TTWO drops its NBA2K game and well-known franchises such as BioShock or the Sid Meirer’s suite of offerings remain popular, but in general, there hasn’t been a major splash made since the release of GTA5.

TTWO has experienced incremental growth across a variety of its portfolio, but the way I see it, the long-term success of GTA5 is the true superstar here and the most noteworthy formula of success from an investor’s standpoint. Frankly put, I can’t believe that fans are still paying for GTA5 related content nearly 5 years after the game’s initial release. This is unprecedented in the gaming space (especially on console where the gaming life cycles are so short).

Because of the enormous success of GTA5, I think it’s impossible to predict any one game filling its shoes. Now, thankfully for TTWO, RD2 doesn’t have to fill GTA5’s shoes because GTA5 is still going strong (the company just recently released new downloadable content to further the storyline). However, TTWO can’t rely solely on the Grand Theft Auto franchise and I think it’s important for it to continue to grow its other brands.

I’m all for paying a premium for a company that provides sustainable growth. However, I think one has to be extremely bullish on TTWO’s prospects to pay the current ~35x P/E that the market has slapped onto shares. This is well above the company’s long-term average multiple of ~19x earnings. It is also well above the company’s short-term average P/E multiple (since 2013, when GTA5 was released, TTWO’s normal P/E ratio has been ~21x). If one feels confident about the growth out to 2021, then I suppose that a purchase at today’s share price could be rationalized, but as for me, I’m not willing to make that bet.

I’ll do my part contributing to revenues/earnings as a buyer of Red Dead 2, but for now, I’m staying away from Take-Two shares.

