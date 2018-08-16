Tracking Glenn Greenberg's Brave Warrior Advisors Portfolio - Q2 2018 Update

The largest three positions are Alliance Data Systems, Alphabet, and Charles Schwab, and they add up to ~43% of the portfolio.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Glenn Greenberg’s 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Greenberg’s regulatory 13F Form filed on 08/14/2018. Please visit our Tracking Glenn Greenberg’s Brave Warrior Advisors Portfolio series to get an idea of his investment philosophy and our previous update for the fund's moves during Q1 2018.

This quarter, Greenberg’s 13F portfolio value increased ~7%, from $2.28B to $2.44B. The top three holdings represent ~43% of the portfolio, while the top five is at ~64%. The largest position is Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS), which was established in Q2 2017 and now accounts for ~17% of the portfolio.

New Stakes

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX): ESRX is a ~4% of the portfolio position established this quarter at prices between $67.50 and $82, and the stock currently trades above that range at $88.65. It is a merger arbitrage stake: In March, Cigna (NYSE:CI) agreed to acquire Express Scripts in a cash-and-stock deal ($48.75 cash and 0.2434 shares in the combined business for each share of ESRX held).

Stake Disposals

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM): BAM was a 4.38% of the portfolio stake established in Q2 2015 at prices between $34 and $38.50 and increased by ~57% the following quarter at prices between $29.50 and $36. Q1 2016 saw an about-turn: a ~23% reduction at prices between $27 and $35. Q2 2017 saw another ~30% selling at prices between $36 and $40, and that was followed with an ~18% reduction in the following quarter at prices between $38 and $41. The stock currently trades at $43.34. Last quarter saw another one-third reduction at prices between $38 and $44, and the disposal this quarter was at prices between $38 and $42.

Note: The prices quoted above are adjusted for the spin-off of Brookfield Business Partners that closed in June 2016.

Stake Decreases

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW): SCHW stake was first purchased in Q3 2012 at prices between $12.50 and $14.50. Through 2015, the position had seen incremental purchases at higher prices. The last nine quarters have seen a combined ~38% selling at prices between $23 and $58. Greenberg is harvesting huge gains. The stake is still the third-largest position at ~12% of the portfolio. The stock is now at $50.24. There was marginal trimming this quarter.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA): HCA is a large (top-five) ~11% portfolio stake established in Q3 2016 at prices between $74 and $81 and increased by ~45% the following quarter at prices between $69.50 and $82. Q1 2017 saw a ~14% reduction at prices between $74 and $91. The stock currently trades at ~$130. There was a ~6% reduction last quarter and marginal trimming this quarter.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR): AR is a large ~10% of the portfolio position established in Q2 2015 at prices between $34 and $45.50 and increased by ~85% the following quarter at prices between $20 and $34.50. Q1 2016 saw another ~20% increase at prices between $19.50 and $28. The following quarter saw a whopping ~120% further increase at prices between $24.50 and $30. The stock currently trades below those ranges at $17.66. For investors attempting to follow Brave Warrior, AR is a good option to consider for further research. The last seven quarters have seen only minor adjustments.

Nielsen Holdings NV (NYSE:NLSN): NLSN is a large 8.27% portfolio stake purchased last quarter at prices between $31 and $38.50, and the stock currently trades well below the low end of that range at $26.15. For investors attempting to follow Brave Warrior, NLSN is a good option to consider for further research. This quarter saw a ~12% selling.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA): CMCSA is a minutely small 0.04% position that saw a marginal reduction this quarter.

Stake Increases

Alliance Data Systems: ADS is the largest 13F position at ~17% of the portfolio. It was first purchased in Q2 2017 at prices between $235 and $263 and increased by ~50% the following quarter at prices between $210 and $265. There was another ~20% stake increase in Q4 2017 at prices between $220 and $254. The stock currently trades at ~$231. Last quarter also saw a ~4% increase, while this quarter saw a marginal further increase.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG): GOOG is a large (top-three) ~14% stake established in Q4 2017 at prices between $952 and $1077 and increased by ~12% last quarter at prices between $1001 and $1176. This quarter also saw a ~14% increase at prices between $1005 and $1175. The stock currently trades at ~$1214.

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK): LBTYK is a large ~10% of the portfolio stake purchased in Q1 2016 at prices between $30 and $41 and increased by ~50% the following quarter at prices between $26.50 and $38.50. The stock is now at $25.97. Q2 2017 saw an ~11% trimming at prices between $27.50 and $35. There was a one-third increase this quarter at prices between $26.50 and $32. For investors attempting to follow Brave Warrior, LBTYK is a good option to consider for further research.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM): JPM is a fairly large ~8% of the portfolio stake established in Q3 2014 and built up over the next two quarters at prices between $54.50 and $63. Q2 2016 saw an about-turn: a ~40% reduction at prices between $57 and $66. Q1 2017 saw another one-third selling at prices between $83 and $94. The pattern reversed in Q3 2017: a ~20% increase at prices between $88 and $96. The last two quarters had seen a combined ~25% selling at prices between $95 and $119, while this quarter saw a ~20% increase at prices between $103 and $114. The stock currently trades at ~$114.

Primerica Inc. (NYSE:PRI): PRI is a ~6% of the 13F portfolio position established in Q3 2011 at a cost basis in the low $20s. H2 2016 saw a two-thirds reduction at prices between $53 and $72.50. The stock currently trades at ~$117. There was a ~15% further trimming in the last year. This quarter saw a ~13% increase at prices between $93 and $103.

Kept Steady

The minutely small 0.02% portfolio stake in Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) was kept steady during the quarter.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Greenberg’s 13F stock holdings in Q2 2018:

Disclosure: I am/we are long AR, BAC, NLSN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.