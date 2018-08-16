How Far Could Aetna Fall? (And When I'll Start Buying)

With the dramatic rise in prices of many stocks, I have been writing a series of articles examining how far popular stocks could fall if there is a downturn.

My research has mostly focused on finding the best way to profit from quality stocks near the bottom of the economic cycle.

Introduction

About a year ago, I wrote an article titled "How Investors Could Have Easily Avoided Chicago Bridge & Iron's Sell-Off." The article's basic thesis was that if investors would have looked back far enough in history, they would have known that Chicago Bridge & Iron (NYSE:CBI) was a highly cyclical stock and that they could expect sell-offs of the stock up to 80% to happen on occasion.

The most pointed critique of the article came from investors who were sitting on gigantic losses in their CBI stock. Several of them noted that my article didn't do them a whole lot of good now, and they wondered where the article had been a year earlier, before the stock price had dropped.

Even though I claim no ability to predict the top of any stock, I have been trying my best in a recent series of articles to examine some of these rapidly rising stocks from a different point of view; a point of view that examines how far they might fall, rather than simply examining how far they might continue to rise.

In January and February, I wrote about 11 cyclical industrial stocks, asking the question "How far could they fall?" if we were to have a market downturn. In March and April, I switched over to the service sector and asked the same question, examining 12 large-cap stocks in that sector. During May and June, I examined 5 stocks from the financial sector. In total, I've written around 30 "How far could they fall?" articles this year. Now, I'm moving beyond the confines of different sectors and simply writing about whatever large-cap stocks I find that: 1) have been publicly traded for over 25 years, 2) have a history of price cyclicality that I think could be informative about the future, 3) are high enough quality businesses - at least at first glance - that I might want to own them, and 4) are trading near all-time highs. Currently, Aetna (AET) stock checks all those boxes.

This article won't be a comprehensive examination of Aetna. Instead, it will mostly serve as a way to simply examine the value of the stock from a different point of view. Generally speaking, I assume most readers already own or are interested in owning Aetna and already find the business fundamentals attractive. This article serves as a sort of preliminary examination on my part to see if this is a stock I might want to buy during the next downturn.

Because I employ a medium-term investment strategy, that is the time frame I focus on in the article. That said, I think even if one is a long-term investor, knowing the history of a stock's price fluctuations can be very useful from a psychological standpoint. It can help an investor be mentally prepared for what is "normal" for a certain stock and potentially prevent selling near the bottom. Additionally, I think an article like this can be useful to anyone sitting on cash waiting for a good entry point for the stock.

Why examine Aetna?

Once I screen for stocks that have been publicly traded for over 25 years, the next thing I want to see is if the stock is trading near new all-time highs that are significantly higher than previous all-time highs and how the price of the stock has fared in relation to the S&P 500. The reason I look at this is because I want to make sure it is reasonable to consider how far the stock might fall from its peak. For example, if we had just experienced a bear market and the stock had just started climbing again, then it wouldn't make much sense to start questioning how far it might fall.

AET data by YCharts

The chart above begins around Aetna's highs before the 2008 recession. Since those highs, Aetna's stock has risen about 240% vs. SPY's 94%, so Aetna is currently trading near all-time highs that are significantly higher than its previous peak and it is also significantly outperforming the S&P 500 as a whole over this time period.

Keep in mind, just because a stock has outperformed the S&P 500 and is at new highs doesn't mean it's due for a drop. All I'm trying to establish here is that it is reasonable - especially since we are most likely in later stages of the economic cycle - to consider how far the stock might fall during a downturn. Since I measure movements of the stock price from the top down, I want to show that it's reasonable to think we might be within 2-3 years of a top for Aetna stock this cycle. The historical valuation using a basic P/E multiple adds some credibility to this assumption.

According to F.A.S.T Graphs, over the past 18 years, Aetna's 'normal' P/E ratio is about 13.9, while the current multiple is 18.1. Holding earnings steady, the stock price would have to drop about 23% to bring it back in line with historical valuations. In fact, the last time the stock saw valuations higher than 2018 was 2006, just before the sell-off preceding the Great Recession. During that time, the multiple reached a monthly peak of around 20.

For these reasons, I think it is reasonable to investigate how far Aetna stock might fall if we are to experience a bear market within the next 2-3 years.

Historical Cyclicality

I have three main factors I use when trying to determine good entry points for stocks: historical price cyclicality, historical P/E ratios, and where I think we are in the business cycle. There are many more factors I consider before actually buying a stock, but when it comes to estimating price, these three factors really help narrow my research down to a handful of potential purchases.

Those readers familiar with my research will recognize the table below. It contains historical data on all of the downturns deeper than 35% Aetna stock has experienced over the past 40 years. The table shows the approximate year the downturn started, how long the stock took to bottom, how long the entire downturn lasted before the stock fully recovered, and how deep the drawdown was from peak to trough. While it's important to keep in mind that companies change over time, I've found that past price cyclicality, when placed in the proper context, can be a good guide for what to expect in the future. At the very least, it lets investors know what sort of downside is possible for a stock.

~Year ~Time Until Bottom ~Duration ~Depth 1982 2 years 3 years 42% 1987 4 years 9 years 57% 1997 2.5 years 6 years 66% 2006 6 months 1 year 41% 2008 6 months 5 years 70%

The first noticeable thing about this price history is that Aetna experiences low-frequency cycles. For the most part, Aetna only has large sell-offs in the face of economic recessions. However, those cycles tend to be deep and tend to have slow recovery times. It's the slow recovery times that lead to the long duration. Now, at first, if I read "It's the slow recovery times that lead to the long duration" in someone's article I would think "Duh," but let me explain.

A great many of the stocks I've researched which experienced the 1987 crash fully recovered before the 1990 recession. But since Aetna had a slow recovery from that crash, it was still trying to recover its previous highs when the recession struck, turning the slow recovery into a long, 9-year, recovery. A similar thing happened in 1997. Aetna sold off along with the rest of the market in 1998 due to the Asian Crisis, Long-term Capital Management, etc. But because Aetna stock was slow to recover, the stock still hadn't recovered its previous high when the 2001 recession hit, turning a slow recovery into a long, 6-year, recovery.

Moving to 2006, Aetna broke with its history of narrowly missing a full recovery and actually did make a full recovery for a few brief months, before the 2008 recession.

AET data by YCharts

This chart starts near Aetna's 2006 highs. As you can see, after a 41% dip, the stock fully recovered and made new highs for a few months in late 2007. With some stocks, these patterns are clear and consistent. In my recent article "Buying Cummins for a Bounce" I provide an actionable example of one. But Aetna is the opposite of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) in that, while Cummins very consistently stages a late-cycle recovery, whether Aetna fully recovers from its initial drop, or just rallies and falls short, is largely unpredictable using my methods.

But if we consider the pattern if Aetna would have fallen short of a full recovery in late 2007, we get a clearer picture of Aetna's price action through the last three recessionary periods.

~Year ~Time Until Bottom ~Duration ~Depth 1987 4 years 9 years 57% 1997 2.5 years 6 years 66% 2006 3 years 7.5 years 67%

To me, this gives us a clearer picture of what to expect during a downturn, so long as we keep in mind that there might be a period where the stock sells off and then makes a possible recovery before the 'real' recessionary period begins.

Risk/Reward

The goal of the risk/reward analysis is to try to compare Aetna's potential for price appreciation over the medium term (3-5 years) with its potential if the company were to have a downcycle during that time period. My goal is to find the most optimistic, yet realistic, forecasts and compare them with the historically pessimistic, yet realistic, numbers I presented earlier. I have chosen to use the F.A.S.T. Graphs forecasting calculator in order to produce a consistent methodology and one that is independent of my own psychological biases. Let's take a look:

What the F.A.S.T. Graphs forecaster does is estimate future price appreciation of a stock. It allows you to attach a wide range of P/E multiples to the earnings forecast and calculates future dividends as well. I chose to use a future P/E of 21.0 since that is close to the highest multiple Aetna has seen in recent decades. Using this P/E, and adding in expected growth and dividends, we get an expected price gain of $95.66. If we add that to the current price of $194.71, we get an expected price 2.5 years from now of $290.37.

If at that point in time we were to experience a recession, then based on the historical data, we could expect, over the course of the next 2.5 to 4 years, for the price to drop around 60%. That would give us a price around $116.15 about 5-7 years from now. Overall, that doesn't seem like a good risk/reward to me at today's prices.

Alternative Investment Idea

When I began writing the "How far can they fall?" series, I wanted to make sure that I did my best to offer some alternatives for current shareholders other than moving to a cash position for those investors who wanted to remain fully invested or for those who already have a large cash position in their portfolios.

My suggested alternative for Aetna shareholders who want to get more defensive is a 50/50 mix of the Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSE:SPLV) and the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP). Let's begin with why I like SPLV. What SPLV does is take the least volatile 100 stocks of the S&P 500, rebalance them quarterly, and weight them more heavily toward those stocks that have demonstrated the least volatility over the previous 12 months. The idea behind this is that quite often, near the top of the market, the most overvalued stocks can become battlegrounds and create higher volatility. For example, if we look at stocks like Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), which has a beta of around 1.31, or Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), which has a beta of 1.47, or even Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), which have betas of 1.18, they will be excluded from SPLV's holdings as long as volatility remains high. (Just a side note here that this beta measurement isn't exactly what SPLV uses to determine inclusion, but it's a good proxy. My understanding is that SPLV measures a stock's volatility against itself rather than against the market. Nevertheless, it generally selects very low-beta names and is currently weighted heavily toward utilities.)

Here are the top ten holdings:

(Source: Invesco product page)

Interestingly, the ETF doesn't exclude growth stocks. You will find stocks like Visa (NYSE:V), Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) and Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) in the mix of the top 100 right now. Inclusion is based purely on volatility. Overall, I expect SPLV to capture a good portion of potential gains in the market over the next couple years, while falling far less than Aetna during a potential market downturn, and falling up to 20% less than the S&P 500 during such an event. At that point in time, near the bottom of the cycle, one could rotate back into Aetna stock and own significantly more shares at no extra cost.

The RSP reasoning is a bit simpler. There are a small number of stocks that have been lifting the market higher in the past year or two (think FAANG). In a cap-weighted S&P 500 index like SPY, those stocks can occupy a disproportionate amount of space in the index. This can add concentration risk to the index because if anything negative happens to one of the heavily weighted stocks, it can disproportionately drive that index lower. Since RSP is equal-weighted, it largely avoids this danger. By combining RSP with SPLV, one should be able to still enjoy a great deal of the potential gains of the market over the next couple years, without taking on the risk associated with Aetna stock right now.

Buying Strategy

Personally, with a slow-recovery stock like Aetna, I might be a buyer during a really deep drawdown like 65% or so, but I would probably be more inclined to buy the stock a little later in the recovery period following a recession, perhaps after I was already taking profits in more cyclical, fast-recovery stocks.

AET Total Return Price data by YCharts

One could have waited until January of 2011, nearly two years after the stock market bottomed during the last recession, before purchasing Aetna, and still made over a 100% return before the stock recovered its previous highs from 2008.

RSP Total Return Price data by YCharts

The chart above illustrates the strategy well using one of the suggested alternatives, RSP, beginning in 2006 (it would look similar if we started in 2008 as well). We see first how RSP fell significantly less than Aetna during the recession. Next, we see how much faster RSP recovered. What I am suggesting is that, in a world where I am likely going to be fully invested by late 2008, there are going to be lots of opportunities in the market that will likely recover much faster than Aetna will. There will likely be time to take medium-term profits in those stocks, and then, later in the recovery, use those profits to invest in the slower recovery of Aetna.

History is always a little different each time around, so this isn't a game of precision by any means, but I do think it's a reasonable strategy for buying Aetna stock at the best valuation and relative price.

Conclusion

Aetna is a low-frequency, deep cyclical stock that generally experiences slow recovery times coming out of a recession. It is currently trading near all-time highs during what is likely late-cycle conditions for the economy. Rotating out of the stock and into something more defensive has a high probability of allowing shareholders to own more shares by rotating back into Aetna during a deep sell-off or a couple years after the next recession has subsided.

I will follow up with monthly updates on how Aetna performs compared to my suggested alternatives. For an example of those updates, check out my article "Tracking How Far They Fell: July Industrials Edition" and the article "Tracking How Far They Fell: July Service and Financial Sector Edition." Thanks for reading, and I would be happy to answer any questions in the comment section.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.