PepsiCo And Gilead: 2 Very Different CEO Departures

For Gilead, John Milligan announced that after 2 years at the helm and 28 years with the company, he is retiring. No successor was announced.

In PepsiCo’s case, Indra Nooyi, CEO for 12 years and with the company for 24 years, has decided to retire. Her successor, an insider, was announced.

CEO transitions are times when new performance expectations and goals can be established more easily. If properly understood and managed effectively, CEO transitions are a unique opportunity to reset a company's focus and rhythms to the requirements of the future. During such times, there is a basic willingness within the company to listen, learn, act, and defer judgment, as well as to give the new CEO the benefit of the doubt.

But how the transition takes place matters. Planned CEO transitions with a clear and identified succession provide a sense of control and certainty. Unplanned CEO transitions without a successor named at the time of announcing the current CEO is departing raise a great deal of uncertainty and concern for employees.

For PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), we saw a clear CEO succession announcement, replete with timelines, and the company headlined it on its website.

For Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD), the announcement that the CEO was stepping down had no reference to succession, and exists among other public releases. Its brevity is obvious and its lack of insight revelatory: “Dr. Milligan will step down.”

CEO Succession Needs to Be a Planned Process

How a CEO transition is handled matters greatly, because it tells the investing world and stakeholders a great deal about the company’s board of directors and whether they are acting responsibly as regards the future of the company.

How so? The simple fact is that sometimes CEOs die in office and sometimes they need to leave to attend to health issues. And sometimes they both happen to a very good company - as it did with McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) in 2004 and 2005. In fact, from 2003 to 2005, McDonald's had four CEOs, and it is safe to say their strategic vision of the future was tenuous.

While no company can anticipate these events, they are something to be planned for, and it is the responsibility of the board of directors to manage the process and, ultimately, the selection of a new CEO. Since it takes about a year to work through the succession process and actually replace a CEO, it is imperative that the planning start early in a CEO’s tenure. Starting early and creating a comfortable interaction between the board and the CEO around executive development and long-term C-suite succession planning increases the chances that multiple strong internal candidates will be identified, assessed, given specific developmental job opportunities, and be ready when a transition is near.

This is important because the number of internal candidates are limited, by virtue of their positions and experience. The talent pool for internal CEO candidates most often comes from the top levels in the company, usually the C-suite (on average about 8 people). However, if you look one level below each of those 8 senior leaders, there are usually about 8 direct reports. So, 8 X 8 = 64. Add to the list of 64 the 8 supervisors, and that equals 72 people from which CEO candidates would be drawn.

But not all will be considered, due to the limitations of experience and success. This means it takes time to develop people for the CEO role, and it is not merely a switch to be flipped. The reality is the process should be constant and ongoing - allowing the board of directors to have several interactions with potential candidates over time, so they can observe patterns of performance and behavior, and gain deeper insights into candidates’ succession readiness.

This is a process that well-managed companies prize. Consequently, a clear transition to a new CEO can elicit confidence in the future and reduce fear of uncertainty. In fact, it is a planned process we see unfolding in the PepsiCo transition, as it seeks to ensure organizational continuity and strategic direction.

When CEO succession is an established process rather than a response to an imminent transition, it can reduce the chances that succession planning will culminate in an intense and potentially disruptive internal horse race and a need for an external CEO search which often leaves management talent racing to embrace "other opportunities."

Planning for CEO Succession is Hard But Necessary

According to a study by Korn Ferry, while 84% of board directors believe in the importance of a CEO succession plan, only about half of the boards actually have one in place. Companies that do not adequately plan for CEO succession leave themselves open to instability, internal politics, rumors, and the potential loss of their highest performers. Herein lies the concern for Gilead.

In fact, it was just announced that Andrew Cheng, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer, has decided to leave Gilead to pursue another opportunity. A harbinger of things to come? For Gilead, likely. Frankly, I would be surprised if the CFO was not replaced, because the new CEO will want their own CFO - a fairly common practice when an outsider enters a company. What more can be said?

No one outside the board room is privy to the strategic discussions that take place within, nor should they be. However, the board’s evaluation of a CEO’s performance usually includes an understanding of the CEO’s own expectations on tenure, as well as their view of who might be considered a successor and what might need to be done to prepare that person or those people for the role.

Gilead’s surprising announcement of John Milligan’s departure suggests an unplanned CEO succession process and gives evidence of poor planning by the board. It is made only worse with the announced departure of the executive chairman and principal architect of the company’s past success, John Martin.

The reality is that, short of misdeeds, illness, death, or something untoward occurring that requires the CEO to step down, such an unexpected move is not typical of a company that has a planned CEO succession process. And although a company might announce a CEO departure without a named successor, there is usually at least some signal of the people under consideration - as we can see in the recent CEO transition at Goldman Sachs.

Further, we can contrast Gilead’s announcement to that of the departure of PepsiCo’s CEO and Board Chair Indra Nooyi, which indicated that longtime PepsiCo executive Ramon Laguarta will take over the position after Nooyi resigns as CEO on October 3, 2018. Moreover, as Nooyi has been chairman, PepsiCo made it clear that she plans to stay on as chairman of the company until the early part of 2019; sufficient time to name a new chairman, even if not Laguarta. Without question, PepsiCo’s succession is measured and settled, something that ensures the company continues its strategic focus on executing and achieving its established goals.

A New CEO: Insider or Outsider?

As we have seen with both Nooyi and Milligan, internally sourced CEOs are most likely to have been COO, president, or executive vice president (often CFO) prior to taking on the top job.

When considering the CEO role, on average, those elevated to the position had been with their companies for 22 years before becoming CEO. Nearly three out of ten started their careers at their company. This matters when considering whether to hire a CEO from inside the company or outside the company, because research shows that two-thirds of CEOs hired from within succeed (success being based on a range of factors), versus only one-third of external CEOs. Perhaps this is the most compelling reason a company should have a succession process in place.

As Dr. Paul Winum, head of RHR International’s Board and CEO Services practice, stated:

There are many studies that show better performance over time for companies who promote insiders to the CEO role.

Except in situations requiring a turnaround or change in strategy (and we might argue both exist within Gilead), inside successors are usually the preferred option and are able to leverage their knowledge of the company, its culture, and the talent base to build on past performance. At least this is what PepsiCo is betting on.

Then, there is the issue of actual CEO performance.

A 2011 study by the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University and management consultants A.T. Kearney looked at Standard & Poor’s 500 companies that promoted CEOs exclusively from within their own ranks between 1988 and 2007. The companies included Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), Nike (NYSE:NKE), FedEx (NYSE:FDX), Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), McDonald’s and DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP), among others. The study found that insider-only CEO companies outperformed other companies broadly in terms of profitability and growth. Moreover, not a single non-financial S&P 500 company with an externally recruited CEO generated 20-year performance numbers equal to, let alone surpassing, those of insider-only CEO companies.

Of further note, from 2014 research, internal candidates hired as CEOs at S&P 500 companies saw an average share price growth of 5.2% in their first six months, compared to 2.5% for their externally hired counterparts.

Still, this does not mean outsiders cannot be successful, it is just that there are some narrow parameters for that success.

Outsider CEOs Can Be Successful, With Certain Caveats

The caveats are clear: 1) The new CEO arrived as part of a planned succession; 2) The company is struggling or has a history of poor performance; and 3) The new CEO cleans out the C-suite.

In a 2012 MIT Sloan Management Review article, Ayse Karaevli and Edward Zajac studied insider and outsider CEO successions in the U.S. airline and chemical industries between 1972 and 2002, concluding that outsider CEOs outperformed insiders at companies with a recent history of poor performance or growth.

However, beyond the industries compared, that success comes with an additional qualifier, as the authors found that outsider CEOs outperformed insider successors when they replaced the senior management team with new executives. This finding suggests that wielding a new broom makes a difference in the outsider’s ability to drive major change and achieve winning business results.

In all fairness, the new CEO coming from the outside wants their own team, and it makes sense, because they want to win or lose on their own terms, with their own senior management teams. So, it would not be a stretch to imagine that, with the naming of an outsider as new CEO (and perhaps chairman), beyond Dr. Cheng, there will be additional “retirements” amongst the Gilead's senior management.

In addition to the MIT study, research by the consulting firm PwC found that a growing number (though still a notable minority) of top global companies are turning to outsiders in their planned succession processes. In a survey of the 2,500 largest public companies around the world, PwC found that 22% of CEOs were hired outside the company, in a planned succession over the previous four years. This is double what was found in the years 2004-2007. In truth, an external hire, with experience in different competitive landscapes and unburdened by a long history and tangled relationships within a company, can have an easier time driving major changes.

Still, as noted business consultant Noel Tichy has observed:

Despite years of failures, far too many boards and activist investors continue to desperately try to land outside superstar CEOs. Driven by preventable succession crises, they bring people in at enormous costs who are often completely ill-equipped to run the businesses they’re supposed to rescue.

As a prime example, there was the hiring of Ron Johnson as CEO by J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP). Johnson had success as the executive behind the growth of the Apple Stores (OTC:APPL), and his rockstar persona implied success in turning around Penney’s struggling retail business. Except, he did not. After the company reported a $985 million annual loss for the year on revenues that had declined 25% from the previous year to $13 billion, prompting a 50% decline in the stock price, Johnson was replaced.

Beyond trying to bring in a superstar, the bigger point of bringing in an outsider (even an outsider who goes on to succeed) is that it is evidence the board of directors, its chairman, the current CEO, and the chief of human resources did not perform a key strategic responsibility of their jobs, ensuring a planned CEO succession. When companies get it right, it is usually because there has been effective collaboration among these roles to enable preparation of internal candidates for the CEO job by providing them with tough assignments to manage real business operations.

Exactly what PepsiCo has done. But it appears Gilead has not.

Summary

Indra Nooyi was CEO/Chairman for 12 years and will leave behind a legacy to serve as a guideline that Ramon Laguarta can follow until he decides to put his own fingerprint on PepsiCo. But, if years of tenure are any indication, the company’s process for CEO succession has met with success. Nooyi was the sixth CEO/Chairman in the company’s 42 years since Pepsi merged with Frito Lay to form PepsiCo, Inc.

For John Milligan, the two years he spent as Gilead’s CEO is far less than the average tenure of CEOs (depending on whom to believe, 6-9 years), and his legacy, to be charitable, is less clear - other than to say his successor may not find it a hard act to follow.

In comparing the PepsiCo and Gilead CEO transitions as a means to suggest success in the short term, the clear advantage goes to PepsiCo, as the company knows who is to be CEO after Nooyi departs in October 2018. This does not mean there are no challenges, as this article by Herding Value points out. However, Nooyi will remain chairman for 6 months thereafter to guide, inform and enable the effective transition of the new CEO and ensure the strategic initiatives underway do not get lost in transition. That alone gives comfort to employees, as it also reduces investor uncertainty.

For Gilead, with the surprising departure of John Milligan and the announcement of the departure of the long-time chairman of the board, John Martin, even if investors are as sanguine about their prospects as is Motley Fool, there must be a great deal of uncertainty within the company about its future direction - as this article by the redoubtable DoctoRx makes clear.

Nonetheless, as Gilead searches for its CEO of the future, the evidence that there is no planned succession gives rise to the concern that rather than simply looking for an outsider, the new CEO only currently exists in the minds of the board of directors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEP; GILD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.