Weekly Edge: Trouble May Not Be Over For Turkish Lira

By Troy Tanzy

Co-authored by Daniel Rangel

Following several bad days for the Turkish lira, the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency in Turkey has begun taking steps to reduce volatility in the currency by shielding it from foreign speculation, according to the CNBC. The currency, amid political and economic pressure, is down more than 30% this year. Historically, efforts to curb volatility during currency routs work but are short-lived, as volatility creeps back into the picture quickly in most cases.

The central bank's move reduced the number of swap contracts possible for overseas banks to hold, reducing the nominal value and volume by which outside banks and investors can speculate on the currency's path. "The agency has stipulated that banks can no longer run swap contracts above 25 percent of the equity that they hold. The figure was previously 50 percent," says CNBC.

The following chart from Bloomberg shows the foreign exchange value of the U.S. dollar to the Turkish lira. The value has skyrocketed in 2018 but dropped sharply on Wednesday when the lira rose in value. In addition to the central bank's news that it would curb foreign speculation, Qatar announced Wednesday that it will be investing $15 billion in Turkey, according to MarketWatch. The regulatory and foreign investment news has contributed to the lira's 10%-plus spike relative to the dollar compared to its high on Monday.

Turkey's currency crisis follows several developments that together have contributed to weakness and concern about the lira. These include the current account deficit, tensions with the United States, large foreign debts, high inflation, and persistently low interest rates. Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan has vehemently opposed raising interest rates as an effort to rein in currency weakness, further pressuring the lira.

Turkey's economic and political instability is not changing despite Wednesday's announcements, and the country's currency will continue to falter unless more severe measures are taken. Wednesday's news may simply be just that - today's news.

Sectors: Among the Sector Benchmark ETFs, the average momentum score decreased from 16.91 to 12.55. Sector scores were mixed for the week. Telecom increased the most, up 16. Financials fell the most, down 21. Health Care continues to be the leading sector at 27, followed by Consumer Staples at 24 and Utilities at 19. Defensive, cyclical, and sensitive sectors were all down for the week. Energy and Materials reside at the bottom of the rankings. Ten sectors are still "in the green."

Factors: Among the Factor Benchmark ETFs, the average factor score decreased from 16.36 to 12.18. The scores were mainly down for the week. Yield, Value, Dividend Growth, and Fundamentals contributed to the decrease in the average. Small Size increased the most, up by 10. Value, Growth, and High Beta are at the bottom of the ranks with scores of 12, 7, and 2, respectively. All 11 factors are "in the green."

Global: Global Benchmark ETF momentum scores decreased sharply last week. The average score by global area decreased from 7.64 to -11.73. All of the global areas were down. The top position is now the United States, followed by Canada and World Equity. Latin America plummeted with a decrease of 70 points. The main reason for this decline is the devaluation of Turkish currency and overall financial status. This has affected emerging markets. The United States lost the least, down 4 points. The Eurozone, Emerging Markets, and China are at the bottom of the ranks. Only three of the 11 global areas are "in the green."