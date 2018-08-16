Green Shoots At Avon

Sometimes when a company’s operating results have been in decline over a long period, investors give up and the stock is left in the trash heap. More often than not it is for good reason. But there are stocks that recover. When that happens, because the stock was down so far, the recovery can be explosive. I have written about three on Seeking Alpha in the past year. They are shown below.

What is important to note is that neither Destination Maternity (Nasdaq:DEST) or Stein Mart (Nasdaq:SMRT) are out of the woods. Yet both have rallied strongly on improved results. That shows the potential for these left for dead stocks if management can even start to turn things around. Even Charles & Colvard rallied, reaching a high of $1.46 before declining to its current price after a weak last quarter. The key is to buy AFTER there are clear signs of a turnaround.

Avon (Nasdaq:AVP), in my opinion is at that inflection point. In this article I will discuss the green shoots and continued risks.

Background

Avon is a multi-level marketing (MLM) company selling primarily beauty products, and also fashion and home products. Beauty is their biggest line representing 73% of sales currently. It has been in existence for over 140 years. The Avon lady was an iconic fixture in this country in the 1950s – 1970s. In recent years, MLM companies such as Avon have expanded around the world as sales in the U.S. stagnated or declined. In March, 2016, Avon sold its U.S. operations. Its sales are now entirely outside the U.S. Sales have declined for years from a peak of $11.1 billion in 2011 to $5.7 billion in 2017. Avon’s largest markets today are shown below.

(1) Adjusted for currency fluctuations.

Source: Avon 6/30/18 Form 10Q

As shown above, revenues declined last quarter, but only due to currency fluctuations, especially in South Latin America. The culprit there was primarily Brazil. Brazil is Avon’s largest market and where their full attention is right now.

While revenues were down 3% in the second quarter of 2018, operating income was up. It was 3.9% of revenues in the quarter, up from 3.2% in the first quarter and 2.3% one year earlier. Revenues in the second quarter were up in 3 of their 5 largest markets and 12 of 15. Management is guiding for modest revenue improvement in the second half of 2018. That is a change of direction from prior years. The improvement in the largest markets has come quickly after the new CEO came on board. More detail is below.

Source: Page 7 of last quarter’s earnings slides.

The Problem

So what was the problem? Well it is not the industry Avon is in. The cosmetics industry is doing fine as is the MLM industry. A look at other MLM’s of similar size with somewhat similar products is shown below.

All of the peers are trading above revenues, and two are well above revenues. Avon is trading at 13% of revenues less than 1/10 th the peer average. The peers are also all very profitable. Further, the peers have large international operations like Avon. Clearly, the problem is not the industry, its internal. That means its fixable with good management.

Catalysts

There are numerous catalysts or green shoots that didn’t exist until just recently. These are detailed below.

1. New management – After years of mediocre management under Andrea Jung and more recently Sheri McCoy, Avon hired Jan Zijderveld as its new CEO in February, 2018. Mr. Zijderveld has an impressive resume. He previously was president of Unilever’s European unit, where he led a turnaround resulting in new growth. Unilever is one of the largest consumer products company in the world. He was known for being innovative in introducing new consumer products. Mr. Zijderveld has made significant changes to senior management in his first six months.

2. New Products – This is a specialty of CEO Zijderveld. Approximately 200 new products are being introduced in the second half of this year. The development time has been cut in half. This was done in part by using suppliers to help with product development, something not normally done at Avon before.

3. More online activity – I have written about another MLM, Educational Development Corp (Nasdaq:EDUC). Revenues at that company, which sells children’s books, exploded after it started using “Facebook parties” to sell its books. Avon is moving in that direction. It now has a new mobile e-brochure, which is locally customizable and distributed via social media. It is increasing training in this area.

4. Better shipping – A big reason the company has struggled with revenues and keeping sales reps is problems with shipping. Shipping was slow, inaccurate and often damaged. New management has quickly changed that. New packing materials has reduced damage from 12% to 3% of items shipped. New boxes have reduced damaged boxes by 30%. More items are now kept adequately stocked. Less items are being returned. The fill rate for beauty has gone from 98% to 99% and for home and fashion from 93% to 96%. All of these improvements occurred in the past quarter due to management’s initiatives.

5. Cost savings – The company expects to reduce expenses by $65 million in 2018, with $15 million of that realized in the second quarter. This was part of the reason for the improved operating income that quarter, but much more is ahead. Avon is also looking at further expense reductions.

6. Sales Rep Engagement – Avon expects to resume sales rep training, especially for the new e-commerce initiatives. It also plans to revise incentives and have more events for sales reps. Full time and part time sales reps are now being treated differently.

7. Insider buying – The insiders have acquired significant stock since Mr. Zijderveld was hired. Here are the market transactions in the past three months. The last two are initial positions.

Source: SEC’s EDGAR site.

Concerns

1. The number of sales reps is still declining – Sales reps declined 4% year over year last quarter. Some of the bottlenecks causing this such as late or inaccurate shipments have been recently cleaned up. The truckers strike in Brazil also impacted last quarter.

2. Heavy exposure to weak economies – The biggest market is Brazil which has struggled in recent years, though it recently exited a recession. A decline in the Brazil Real is the main reason revenues declined last quarter. Russia is also a large market.

3. High leverage – Tangible net worth was negative $1.0 billion on June 30, 2018. Interest bearing debt totaled $1.6 billion and cash was $444 million. Liquidity is currently adequate. Almost no debt is due until March, 2020, when $408 million is due. The company currently has sufficient cash for that. After that, the next repayments are not until August, 2022.

Summary

Usually it takes a new CEO about a year to have a major impact on a company. CEO Zijderveld has in less time reversed the sales decline, improved shipping, generated cost savings, and refocused sales more online. The company expects to increase advertising in the second half, though by less than the expected cost savings initiative. Avon is not out of the woods but are many green shoots showing.

Valuation

Avon was a $24 stock as recently as 2013, and a $5.96 stock in 2017. It currently trades for $1.72 . The days of being a $24 stock are gone as revenues are now half what they used to be. However, if new management continues to execute, I see no reason earnings can’t be at least half that of the peers, or 4.5% of revenues, within 2 years. With a modest 5% revenue growth, that would put earnings at $270 million or $0.61 EPS. The three peers shown earlier each have a current PE ratio of 20 or more. Using a PE of 20 puts the two year price target at $12.20. My one year price target is half that, $6.10.

