Facebook: Valuation Update After Quarterly Results

The 20% drop in Facebook’s (FB) capitalization recorded in August indicates that the company might be undervalued. Therefore, in order not to fall into the trap of our own desires, let us take a closer look at what the numbers say.

I will traditionally start with the technical parameters of the stock price dynamics.

Starting from 2014, Facebook’s stock price has been following its long-term exponential trend (that always looks like a straight line on the graphs with log y-axis):

At the moment, the actual price of Facebook’s stock deviates from this trend by nearly 20%. It is interesting to note that in the current year, we’ve already observed a similar scenario associated with Cambridge Analytica incident. However, Facebook’s stock price managed to catch up with its trend after that, just before the publication of Q2 statements, followed by the new price collapse:

Cut a long story short, Facebook is extremely undervalued in the context of following its long-term trend. But this already has happened two times this year. And it really looks scary.

The return analysis generally confirms the conclusions of the first part of the article. The current annual total price return of Facebook is below the standard deviation, although above zero:

It is interesting to note, that for the fifth consecutive year, Facebook has been retaining the status of the company that has been consistently delivering positive annual price return to its investors.

Now, let's talk about the multiples.

To begin, let’s compare Facebook with its key competitors in the digital advertising market through the EV/EBITDA. I believe it is the most appropriate multiple for such comparison because it allows neutralizing the impact of the specifics of the national economics and accounting standards. This comparison indicates the moderate potential for growth:

Comparing Facebook with the companies on the FAAAMG list in the same way, we get an approximately similar result:

If we use the EV/EBITDA adjusted for the annual EBITDA growth rate in the previous assessment, the growth potential of Facebook will reach almost 100%:

Evaluating Facebook through the EV/FCF multiple, we can also conclude that the company has the potential to grow:

But all this doesn’t tell the whole story, because the listed multiples are based on the historical data. But an investor usually invests not in what the company has now, but in what, in his opinion, it will have in the future.

Therefore, let's now compare Facebook through the P/S and P/E multiples based on the expected revenue and earnings in 2019 and adjusted for the expected earnings and revenue growth (based on Yahoo! Finance).

This comparison of Facebook with its key competitors reveals that the company is overvalued:

Comparison with the FAAAMG companies gives approximately the same result:

In the last chart, I would like to draw special attention to the P/E to Growth (forward) multiple. Since May, this multiple has been steadily pointing to the undervalued status of Facebook compared to other FAAAMG companies. However, the situation has changed completely since August:

This means that the average analysts’ expectations of Facebook’s performance have deteriorated significantly in comparison to the performance expectations of other FAAAMG companies.

As you can see, Facebook is clearly undervalued based on the multiples that are based on the actual figures. But this undervaluation disappears if we start using multiples based on the expected indicators of the company’s performance in the analysis. Investors tend to believe in Facebook’s success less, and this is the problem.

Now in order to complete the analysis, let’s take a look at Facebook’s multiples in the context of the growth of the company’s key financial indicators.

The current capitalization of Facebook is extremely undervalued in the context of correspondence of the EBITDA growth rate to the EV/EBITDA:

The FCF growth rate also deserves greater value of the EV/FCF multiple:

We can make the same conclusion analyzing the long-term relationship between the EV/Revenue and the growth of the company’s revenue:

In Q2 Facebook's ROE amounted to a record 25.84%. But in the same time, the current P/BV multiple is below the median of the past 7 years. At my glance it is a quite unfair:

I believe we won’t witness the new wave of Facebook’s capitalization decrease in the current quarter. The company is already heavily undervalued. At the same time, the expectations associated with Facebook’s future have deteriorated, and it really reduces the value of the company. But perhaps this is a temporary phenomenon. If you're a Facebook’s investor, probably it's time to decide how long you want to be him. In case you are not going to stay with Facebook for a long period of time, probably it is worth looking for a company at an earlier development stage. On the other hand, if you have long-term investment plans, then you probably should not sell Facebook’s stock. It is obvious that the company is strongly undervalued. Therefore, the declining growth of the active audience is a very good reason for Facebook to use its additional reserves accelerating the monetization of WhatsApp and Messenger. This takes time but potentially will ensure the continued growth of the company at least in the horizon of the next few years.

P.S. In a couple of days, I will update my DCF-model of Facebook and will be able to tell more.

