Why Mastercard Is Not Overvalued

Mastercard (MA) has long been known for a simple business model: Every time someone uses a debit card or credit card with the Mastercard logo on it, Mastercard is paid a small percentage of the amount. This has led the company to achieve extremely high share growth since their IPO, while maintaining an operating margin above 50%.

However, Mastercard is also expanding their business model. Their latest Letter to Stockholders focused almost solely on services being provided outside of payments, such as their Early Detection System, Decision Intelligence Tool, Safety Net, etc. Although their main revenue still comes from transactions, Mastercard is beginning to diversify from transaction revenue, and become a software as a service (SaaS) provider.

As Mastercard’s SaaS offerings continue to build capabilities, they will be able to continue to grow revenue even if transactions begin to lag. Because of this, I believe Mastercard should not only be compared to Visa (V), but also PayPal (PYPL) and Square (SQ) as well. Below, I plan on discussing Mastercard’s SaaS offerings, their current success of diversifying beyond transactions, as well as why I don’t believe a relative valuation shows Mastercard as overvalued.

Business Model Expansion

The core revenue driver for Mastercard is still transaction fees. In an effort to diversify away from this, and take advantage of their ability to collect payment data, Mastercard has begun offering SaaS products as well. Revenues from their SaaS offerings are labeled as “Other Revenue.”

Source: Mastercard IR

Although their SaaS revenue is relatively small compared to their other sources, the expansion beyond transactions is the focus of Mastercard’s diversification. This is also what is separating Mastercard from Visa, as Mastercard has been more aggressive in acquisitions and SaaS offerings. In the last few years, Mastercard has added offerings for financial institutions, governments, merchants, and advertisers. Although it is difficult to track the progress of the individual offerings, we can assume these solutions make up most of the $785 million in "Other Revenue." "Other Revenue" is all revenue that is made from consulting and analytics, safety/security, as well as other sources that aren’t directly related to their transaction revenue.

If we compare the revenue made by their SaaS offerings with their competitors, we begin to see how successful Mastercard’s business model expansion has been. Below, I will compare the non-transaction revenue (labeled differently for each company) from PayPal’s and Visa’s last quarter, as well as Square’s "Subscription and Services-Based Revenue." As a disclaimer, PayPal, Visa and Mastercard don’t break down their SaaS revenue from their other revenue category, so we will need to assume that SaaS revenue makes up a high percent of “Other Revenue” (or similar name), which is where the SaaS revenue is booked.

Company Non-Transaction Revenue YoY Growth MasterCard $785 million 13% Visa $229 million 10% PayPal $539 million 49% Square $134 million 127%

Source: Gathered by Author from each company’s 10-Q

From a revenue perspective, we see Mastercard match up favorably with similar offerings from PayPal and Square (these companies use different names for where their SaaS revenues are recorded, with Visa labeling "Service Revenue" as revenue obtained from transactions as an example). Although Mastercard is seeing smaller revenue growth compared to PayPal and Square, we still see the possibility that Mastercard may be generating more revenue from their SaaS offerings than the other two, with the assumption that most of “Other Revenue” comes from their SaaS offerings.

As mentioned before, growth of their SaaS offerings was the main takeaway from the latest annual letter. Mastercard also believes that expanding their SaaS offerings will help maintain their current contracts, as well as gain new deals. This will lead to higher transaction revenue growth as well. These beliefs Mastercard holds appear to be confirmed so far, as CEO Ajaypal Singh Banga stated in the last earnings call, “We're also running our services through them, which gives us scale, be it safety and security, be it other kinds of data analytics. What that does is it gives us a much broader, wider relationship, as that is what we're investing our money into is to create a stable system of having a broader, wider relationship beyond just the core payment transaction revenue stream that used to be in this company the primary source of revenue 8, 9, 10 years ago.”

Investors won’t be able to accurately track how much revenue is generated purely from their SaaS offerings, or the indirect transaction revenue growth. However, investors should begin to see the SaaS offerings bring in higher levels of revenue growth as it expands, as they focus on growing this aspect of their business and directly competing with Square and PayPal.

Relative Valuation

Because of their business model expansion, simply comparing Visa and Mastercard should not be enough to deem Mastercard as overvalued. Mastercard’s focus and success in their SaaS offerings should lead investors to compare Mastercard’s metrics with PayPal and Square as well, although we have limited information on Square due to their inability to make a profit yet. Below, we will compare Mastercard with their traditional competitor Visa, as well as PayPal.

Company Market Cap EV/EBITDA Trailing P/E Forward P/E PEG Operating Margin Mastercard $211.62 Billion 25.4 45.7 27.21 1.40 55% Visa $313.22 Billion 23.24 34.37 26.41 1.60 67% PayPal $103.68 Billion 35.74 52.17 30.95 1.93 15% Average 28.13 44.08 28.19 1.64 46%

Source: Yahoo Finance

I believe that Mastercard should see valuation metrics above Visa, and below PayPal. PayPal has been more aggressive in growing their SaaS offerings, but Mastercard is seeing success in this area as well. The focus on growing their SaaS offerings leads to the disparity in operating margin compared to Visa. Beyond this, we do not see any signs that Mastercard is overvalued on a relative valuation measure. PEG ratio for all three companies is above 1, but this is likely due to optimism of the growing fintech sector. Both trailing and forward P/E ratios suggest Mastercard is fairly priced, acting as the middle ground between Visa and PayPal.

I believe that Mastercard shows no signs of being overvalued relative to their peers. In fact, if Mastercard were to be more transparent with their SaaS revenue and revenue growth, the company might see a slight undervaluation possibility. However, PayPal and Square have been more aggressive in growing their ecosystem and SaaS offerings, so their valuations are rightly above Mastercard’s. But if Mastercard is able to become a successful SaaS competitor, investors should expect Mastercard’s valuation to continue to be above Visa’s, but slightly below PayPal’s. Due to Mastercard’s future business model plan and their transaction fee platform, I do not believe Mastercard is overvalued.

Investor Takeaway

Mastercard shares have seen excellent growth over the last year, as they expand beyond transactions. Mastercard has made several acquisitions over the past five years, and investors are beginning to see the positive effects of this expansion. Mastercard also appears to have SaaS offerings that are close to PayPal’s and Square’s offerings as well, in terms of revenue.

Comparing Mastercard to their traditional competitors presents an overvalued case. But with their SaaS offerings growing and adding an extra component to their revenue and business model, I believe Mastercard does not appear as overvalued relative to their peers. Investors should follow Mastercard’s SaaS expansion, as this will likely allow Mastercard to diversify their business offerings and revenue sources, and provide better long-term growth prospects for investors.

Disclaimer: The above references an opinion and is for information purposes only. This information is general in nature and has not taken into account your personal financial position or objectives. It is not intended to be investment advice. Seek a duly licensed professional for investment advice. Past performance is not an indicator of future performance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SQ, MA, PYPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.