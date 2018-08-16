Geron: Shifting Sands On The High Dunes

Geron's (GERN) pipedot, imetelstat, is undergoing critical scrutiny like never before. Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) subsidiary Janssen is giving it a thorough review preparatory to making a key continuation decision under its 2014 collaboration agreement with Geron.

Geron investors are flyspecking every nuance of their investment. Some second-guessing is afoot. Most of all, investors are renewing their best efforts to fully understand the situation.

This is one of a series of recent articles documenting this process.

We are getting deep into the data desert.

It's been only a little over two weeks since Geron's Q2 2018 earnings CC in which CEO Scarlett closed with the following:

We do expect that the next time we speak with you will be after the Janssen decision has been made. And so, I’m personally looking forward to that moment very much. It’s been quite a long story here and I think we’re looking for the clarity that comes with that.

Time is weighing heavy on some investors' minds. Some have been waiting decades for Geron to pan out, yet these current days are particularly excruciating. Decision time is coming. We are 45 days and counting... so near and yet so far.

With no new information expected, we must gnaw the desiccated scraps strewn about the dunes,

Resourceful folk are picking bones and refining answers.

Idle minds are often a devil's workshop, however, sufficiently resourceful people don't have to worry. Their minds are never idle. Comments to the recent Geron "Next In Line" article present a case in point. Interested Geron investors contributed over 1500 comments in ~12 days time.

The genius of the Seeking Alpha platform is that it is a true public forum. In the case of Geron, it is a particularly fecund public forum. Those citizens who populate Geron comment streams combine their voices to provide useful information that no single author could hope to match.

Some of these comments seem simply fretful. There were however a substantial number that truly advanced the conversation. I am learning a great deal as I review these threads. I will mention certain points that I have found particularly instructive; there are literally hundreds that I might have picked.

While I joke about Geron's pipedot, imetelstat, it is actually in two very serious clinical trials, IMerge for Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) and IMbark for Myelofibrosis (MF). In time, additional imetelstat trials are likely for additional indications. If all goes well an entire imetelstat ecosystem may blossom.

For reasons that are unimportant to this discussion, IMbark has been the trial on which many pinned their hopes. CEO Scarlett firmly refocused attention on both trials during Geron's Q2, 2018 CC when he said:

In their decision-making process, we believe that Janssen will consider the totality of the data from both clinical trials. For IMbark, we expect Janssen to focus on projected median overall survival, because patients eligible for IMbark have few other treatment options.

Lsv.Investing issued a series of comments to the "Next In Line" article that caught a lot of readers' attention and elicited some thought-provoking responses. I am reluctant to summarize for fear of mangling well-crafted statements. Nonetheless, I will do my best.

I will go back to CEO Scarlett's Q2, 2018 earnings CC to set the stage. As regards MF, he summarized the situation as follows:

... For IMbark, we expect Janssen to focus on projected median overall survival, because patients eligible for IMbark have few other treatment options. Since IMbark does not have a control arm, the assessment of overall survival can only be contextualized by looking at overall survival from other trials with similar MF patient populations, who have failed or been refractory to JAK inhibitor treatment. Janssen will make their own assessment, whether they believe there is an adequate improvement in overall survival to warrant further development of imetelstat in relapsed/refractory MF.

Geron bulls have generally been comfortable that imetelstat was solid in terms of MOS. Geron bulls dismissed Alpha Exposure's article questioning the solidity of MOS. They considered it as a transparently weak short raid on the stock.

Accordingly, the respect accorded Lsv.Investing's series of comments, casting doubt on the practical impact of IMbarks's MOS data on the FDA's decision making, caught me off guard. Making a long story short, at one point he concluded that the uncertainty surrounding IMbark was "huge."

Certainly, this is not the last word on the subject. I mention it because it shows that issues which some investors were starting to see as settled are not necessarily so. Geron steadfastly resists any thrusts towards certitude.

Right-sizing one's investment is a critical art.

I have elevated Geron to the first rank in my speculative biotech portfolio. If Geron fails, this portfolio will crumble, if Geron succeeds, as I so expect it will, this portfolio will shoot to the top.

I have definitely compartmentalized my exposure, for good or for lll. If Geron realizes my fondest hopes, I will happily excoriate myself for my short-sighted timidity and parsimony. At the same time, I will celebrate a substantial but well-measured win.

Bitter experience over the years has taught me to measure risks carefully. This is a balance that I recommend. Whenever I have invested in a stock from a "can't lose" or "too good to be true" perspective, things go awry. My decisions start to become emotional.

When an investment in a speculative stock stops being fun and interesting, when it starts to weigh on me, that's when I know I have overcommitted. I urge others to seek a balance in their investing, sometimes to an objectionable degree. No one likes a killjoy. I apologize to those who I may offend. I persist in hopes that some will benefit from the cautionary commentary.

While thoughtful questions come up as to whether or not IMerge and IMbark will satisfy FDA muster, investors are evaluating whether or not they have overcommitted. Some are concluding that they have.

I regard such evaluation as a healthy process, better done sooner rather than later. It will help ensure that as this quarter draws to a close, shares rest in strong hands. Price discovery for Geron will likely be ferocious.

With Geron's towering short interest, as the time for a continuation decision draws ever closer, trading patterns seem destined for excess. This will be a time when panic exacts a particularly cruel burden. The following "Next In Line" article comment on this subject was particularly telling.

... I have been too certain about this investment, too confident. I have under-appreciated the risks and have not adequately understood them, the latter being especially important. So I took profits this morning and substantially reduced my position. Yeah, after all of this time, all of this effort, after all of the excellent dialogue on this board I substantially reduced my position! Why? Because I reluctantly came to the conclusion that it was the right thing to do. For me, personally. That is to say I came to the conclusion that I was carrying too much risk w/ this particular investment. Which probably means the stock will soon soar on a positive continuation decision. And that will not be the first time I will have made such a conspicuous, ill-timed and costly mistake! So it goes… - Sargasso

The last paragraph says it all. Rightsizing one's investment to match one's comfort level is not easy; rather, it is painful. Nonetheless, I consider it one of the most essential components of investing.

Management managing dilution is disheartening but real [common].

Who is guarding shareholders' stake in Geron? Under America's corporate format, senior management directed by a board of directors are running the show. In a private corporation, where the directors are often major shareholders, this model can work quite well.

In a public corporation, particularly one like Geron with a large percentage of non-institutional shareholders, management's and shareholders' agendas can diverge dramatically. In Geron's case, this issue is drawing increased focus in comments to the "Next In Line" article at this very moment.

Leviek, a long time source of multiple highly considered Geron comments, heightened Seeking Alpha commenting board attention to this issue when he posted a copy of Geron's May 2018 S-8 to the "Next In Line" article.

The extent of the potential dilution from the millions of shares subject to Geron's 2018 employee compensation plan as revealed by the S-8 is discouraging. From a shareholder perspective, outsized management share issuance unduly reduces their percentage stake in the company.

It also raises an overwrought concern of a conflict of interest in buyout negotiations. Some fret that it raises the risk that management will accept a deal that shareholders find inadequate. This risk is ever present; it is not unique to Geron.

There has long been an undercurrent of concern about Geron's highly paid staff of 18 souls. Many have lamented that their duties were nominal insofar as Janssen is primarily responsible for running the imetelstat trials. I have not joined in this because I attribute value to Geron's management role in monitoring the collaboration agreement.

I also value qualified personnel interacting with Janssen on Geron's behalf. The qualifications I want would be equal to the qualifications of Janssen's own top employees. Such qualifications are very dearly bought; they cannot be acquired on the cheap.

As a general proposition, I consider management compensation at public corporations in America as highly excessive. This is particularly true in biotech. From what I know now, I do not view Geron as being a biotech outlier in this sphere.

Summary

Geron is an incredibly exciting story. How often do we face a binary event, following the close of a nearly three-decade saga, scheduled to occur within weeks. Such is Geron's destined course

For those who imbibe of this wine it can be heady stuff. The return may be phenomenal. What heights might this little $3.00, now nearing $4.00, wonder not scale? I have followed my swami's crystal ball going out on a limb in recent postings with my $10 by 10/10 mantra.

Others are less reticent. They start at $10 and give full expression to the possibilities; I would blush to even repeat some of the highest figures I have seen. I regard such talk as counterproductive. It is the sort of thing that breeds overcommitment.

Geron trades at $3.84 as I write on 6/15/18. If it rises to $10.00 over the next two months, that should be prize enough.

In the case of both IMbark and IMerge, information available to investors is spotty. Investors are left making assumptions on important issues and further guessing as to how the FDA assesses the situation.

I am staying positive because the FDA always presents challenges for investors. Janssen has pursued this for at least four years. It is continuing in the game to the last minute.

Janssen has given no sign that it is wavering. MF and MDS are scourges. In this case, Janssen the party with the biggest stake in the deal, other than the actual patients, is running interference with the FDA. I am watchfully optimistical that Janssen will not walk the bride down the aisle and bolt at the last minute.

The referenced comments in this posting are taken from an extensive string of comments. I am not representing them as stating anyone's final or most complete evaluation. I do find them interesting as showing how productive and analytical Geron's investors are, as they take the final short trek through the data desert towards the shimmering horizon of Janssen's upcoming decision.

Good luck to all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GERN JNJ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may buy or sell shares in GERN OR JNJ over the next 72 hours.