Wall Street Breakfast: U.S. And China Back To The Table

Listen on the go! A daily podcast of Wall Street Breakfast will be available by 8:00 a.m. on iTunes, Stitcher and SoundCloud (click the highlighted links).
China will send a delegation to the United States later in August to resume trade talks that largely broke down a couple of months ago. Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen will discuss economic and trade issues with U.S. counterpart David Malpass in a new attempt at defusing a trade war that has resulted in billions of dollars in tariffs so far, with threats of more. Formal talks between the U.S. and China broke down last month and led to dueling tariffs. Asian stocks pared early losses after the U.S.-China development, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index shedding 0.6% on the day and the Shanghai Composite peeling off 0.7%. The Nikkei ended the session essentially flat after being down by more than 300 points earlier. Traders looking at the U.S. have bid up Dow futures by 0.4% and S&P 500 futures by 0.3%.
Economy
Retail sales in the U.K. increased 3.7% in July to sail past the consensus estimate for a 2.9% rise, according to data from National Statistics. The pace of retail sales growth during the month split the difference between the 3.0% pace seen in June and the 4.4% jump seen in May. Positive factors helping to stoke retail sales in July included World Cup fever, warmer weather and extended discounts at store chains. The retail good cheer has helped to lift the FTSE 100 by 0.6% in London in its bid to avoid a six-day losing streak. The index is still down 1.8% for the week.
Crude oil prices are slightly lower after yesterday's shock surge in U.S. stockpiles. Total petroleum inventories rose a strong 17.4M barrels in the EIA report, just as new concerns over global demand cropped up. Analysts note that a perky U.S. dollar is also adding downward pressure to oil prices. WTI crude oil futures -0.03% to $64.99/bbl at last check. Brent crude +0.17% to $70.88/bbl.
Exports out of Japan rose 3.9% in July to miss the 6.3% increase expected by economists. The exports growth was slower than the 6.7% pace seen in June. Exports to the U.S. fell 5%, while exports to China jumped 12%. Japan's exports to the U.S. have been in a slowing trend for several months due to some negative business sentiment associated with recent protectionist trade policies. Amid the global trade tension, Japan posted a trade deficit of ¥231B ($2.08B) in July vs. ¥50B expected.
Turning to U.S. data: Economists expect today's report on July housing starts to show a 6.1% month-over-month jump to 1.271M after a sharp decline of 12.3% was recorded in June. Permits are anticipated to rise 2.7% to 1.307M. Higher construction materials prices and rising labor costs have held back new construction activity this year.
President Trump said steel tariffs are rescuing an iconic U.S. industry that was in danger of closing, and the competition American companies will face in the future will be mostly domestic because of his actions. Some people may complain that steel prices are a "little more expensive" in the short term but prices will fall eventually, Trump said, adding that his actions will have preserved an industry important to national security.
Industry data indicates that transportation costs are on the rise as demand outpaces supply. The Cass Freight Index showed a 10.6% increase in shipments during July and a 19% jump in expenditures. The utilization of electronic logging devices in the trucking industry is a factor, while higher diesel prices are also stoking intermodal demand. A measure of per-mile truckload linehaul rates in July showed the first double-digit Y/Y increase since the index was started in 2005. Freight cost inflation was a very common topic on Q2 earnings calls, cutting across many industries.
Stocks
Major insurance firms in Europe have been invited by Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) to participate in a U.K. price comparison website. While there are no firm details on a launch by Amazon into financial services in the region, online insurance comparison players such as AXA (OTCQX:AXAHF), Hastings (OTC:HNGGF), Esure (OTC:ESXRY) and GoCompare are on watch. Shares of Amazon are up 1.0% in premarket action.
Jeff Smith's activist fund Starboard Value LP has taken a 5.8% stake in antivirus software maker Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) with an eye to pushing for operational change, The Wall Street Journal reported. Starboard privately nominated five directors of the 11 board seats at the company and hopes to remediate financial-reporting issues and improve margins as it recently did at Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL). Symantec (SYMC) shares are down 34% in 2018.
A federal judge has ordered up a full environmental review of a revised route for the Keystone XL pipeline, a setback for President Trump and for pipeline builder TransCanada (NYSE:TRP). The State Department is obliged to review new environmental information tied to the permit it issues, though the judge refused plaintiffs' request to vacate the permit entirely.
An interesting acquisition was fired off by Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) as it snapped up GreatCall for $800M. GreatCall is a provider of connected health and personal emergency response services to the aging population, with more than 900K paying subscribers. The deal is also seen adding to Best Buy's growing business selling health and wellness products. The company expects the impact of the acquisition on EPS to be neutral for two fiscal years before feeding the bottom line in the fiscal year 2021. Best Buy is up 2% in premarket trading.
At the center of heavy scrutiny over his platform's role in social and political interaction, Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey said he's rethinking how the service works down to its core. Dorsey noted the platform shouldn't enable the spread of hate speech, conspiracy theories and false news, and that he's experimenting with a number of features including how viewpoints are presented in timelines, and how likes and follower counts work.
Paint it red: The value of the crypto market has gone down by more than $600B since peaking on January 7. The dizzying decline includes an 89% YTD shellacking for Ripple, a 57% drop for Bitcoin (BTC-USD), a 75% drubbing for Litecoin (LTC-USD) and a 65% loss for Ethereum (ETH-USD). Stocks with ties to the crypto scene are also feeling the force of gravity, with Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) off 19% over the last 90 days and Kodak (NYSE:KODK) down 45% for the same period. Still, there's a reason to believe a turnaround in momentum could be around the corner as Morgan Creek Digital Assets reminds that since 2012 Bitcoin has experienced 13 drops of more than 30% and three times it has seen a slump of more than 50%. Cryptocurrencies have bounced a little bit over the last 24 hours, pushing the total value of all cryptos back over the $200B level.
A Federal probe into apartment mortgage fraud, now in its early stages, may affect REITs, banks, and Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC), the Wall Street Journal reports. In one case Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) turned down a loan because some of its supporting information looked suspicious. In another, a mortgage broker created a fake loan, that was later refinanced with a real one, which was then sold to Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC).
Corporate stuff: There are several events on the calendar that could be actionable for investors. The lock-up expiration on Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) is today, while IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) and Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) have analyst/investor day events scheduled. There are also roadshow meetings on tap for Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR), Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN), SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) and Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN).
13F wrapup: Hedge funds have finished up reporting on the investments they held at the end of Q2, leaving investors to decide if they want to ride on the coattails of some new portfolio additions such as Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) by Citadel, Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) by Engaged Capital and GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) by Jana Partners. Perhaps not a surprise, Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) was one of the names that cropped up the most times in the portfolio updates (6 new buys/added stakes vs. 9 exits/reduced stakes). Also of interest, while plenty of major funds added to or trimmed their positions in Amazon (AMZN), there weren't any dramatic exits or new stakes taken in the e-commerce juggernaut. Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) was added by at least six funds in Q2 as a new addition, while ten funds dropped the tech stock or trimmed exposure.
In Asia, Japan -0.05%. Hong Kong -0.82%. China -0.66%. India -0.42%.
In Europe, at midday, London +0.57%. Paris +0.45%. Frankfurt +0.29%.
Futures at 6:20, Dow +0.46%. S&P +0.39%. Nasdaq +0.60%. Crude -0.03% to $64.99. Gold +0.12% to $1,186.20. Bitcoin -0.1% to $6,393.
Ten-year Treasury Yield +2.6 bps to 2.877%.
8:30 Initial Jobless Claims
8:30 Housing Starts
8:30 Philly Fed Business Outlook
10:30 EIA Natural Gas Inventory
4:30 PM Money Supply
4:30 PM Fed Balance Sheet