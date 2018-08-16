Wall Street Breakfast: U.S. And China Back To The Table

Stocks

Major insurance firms in Europe have been invited by Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) to participate in a U.K. price comparison website. While there are no firm details on a launch by Amazon into financial services in the region, online insurance comparison players such as AXA (OTCQX:AXAHF), Hastings (OTC:HNGGF), Esure (OTC:ESXRY) and GoCompare are on watch. Shares of Amazon are up 1.0% in premarket action.

Jeff Smith's activist fund Starboard Value LP has taken a 5.8% stake in antivirus software maker Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) with an eye to pushing for operational change, The Wall Street Journal reported. Starboard privately nominated five directors of the 11 board seats at the company and hopes to remediate financial-reporting issues and improve margins as it recently did at Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL). Symantec (SYMC) shares are down 34% in 2018.

A federal judge has ordered up a full environmental review of a revised route for the Keystone XL pipeline, a setback for President Trump and for pipeline builder TransCanada (NYSE:TRP). The State Department is obliged to review new environmental information tied to the permit it issues, though the judge refused plaintiffs' request to vacate the permit entirely.

An interesting acquisition was fired off by Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) as it snapped up GreatCall for $800M. GreatCall is a provider of connected health and personal emergency response services to the aging population, with more than 900K paying subscribers. The deal is also seen adding to Best Buy's growing business selling health and wellness products. The company expects the impact of the acquisition on EPS to be neutral for two fiscal years before feeding the bottom line in the fiscal year 2021. Best Buy is up 2% in premarket trading.

At the center of heavy scrutiny over his platform's role in social and political interaction, Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey said he's rethinking how the service works down to its core. Dorsey noted the platform shouldn't enable the spread of hate speech, conspiracy theories and false news, and that he's experimenting with a number of features including how viewpoints are presented in timelines, and how likes and follower counts work.

Paint it red: The value of the crypto market has gone down by more than $600B since peaking on January 7. The dizzying decline includes an 89% YTD shellacking for Ripple, a 57% drop for Bitcoin (BTC-USD), a 75% drubbing for Litecoin (LTC-USD) and a 65% loss for Ethereum (ETH-USD). Stocks with ties to the crypto scene are also feeling the force of gravity, with Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) off 19% over the last 90 days and Kodak (NYSE:KODK) down 45% for the same period. Still, there's a reason to believe a turnaround in momentum could be around the corner as Morgan Creek Digital Assets reminds that since 2012 Bitcoin has experienced 13 drops of more than 30% and three times it has seen a slump of more than 50%. Cryptocurrencies have bounced a little bit over the last 24 hours, pushing the total value of all cryptos back over the $200B level.

A Federal probe into apartment mortgage fraud, now in its early stages, may affect REITs, banks, and Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC), the Wall Street Journal reports. In one case Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) turned down a loan because some of its supporting information looked suspicious. In another, a mortgage broker created a fake loan, that was later refinanced with a real one, which was then sold to Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC).

Corporate stuff: There are several events on the calendar that could be actionable for investors. The lock-up expiration on Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) is today, while IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) and Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) have analyst/investor day events scheduled. There are also roadshow meetings on tap for Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR), Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN), SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) and Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN).

13F wrapup: Hedge funds have finished up reporting on the investments they held at the end of Q2, leaving investors to decide if they want to ride on the coattails of some new portfolio additions such as Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) by Citadel, Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) by Engaged Capital and GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) by Jana Partners. Perhaps not a surprise, Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) was one of the names that cropped up the most times in the portfolio updates (6 new buys/added stakes vs. 9 exits/reduced stakes). Also of interest, while plenty of major funds added to or trimmed their positions in Amazon (AMZN), there weren't any dramatic exits or new stakes taken in the e-commerce juggernaut. Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) was added by at least six funds in Q2 as a new addition, while ten funds dropped the tech stock or trimmed exposure.