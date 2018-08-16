Windstream's Positive Step Has Me Re-Examining My Original Thesis

One quarter does not completely reverse the trend or substantiate a breakout, but it's a good start at least.

Retail ARPU and broadband conversions give hope that this side of the business may actually be economically viable long term. But I still have questions about the CLEC side.

Color me surprised, Windstream (NASDAQ:WIN). Some hearty congratulations are in order for the company's quarterly results. However, one quarter does not a turnaround story make. Let's talk about the positives and what kind of performance investors should demand next from management before they lay down their hard-earned dollars for this stock.

Note to my followers: I am going to make this short and sweet and not spend a lot of time rehashing financial projections. I did a deeper financial evaluation in the article "Only One of These Telecoms is Likely to Survive." I will likely update this after Q4 to give time for the business changes to show up in the financial performance. We can then trend the performance for 2019, which is a key year for Windstream prior to the 2020-2021 debt gauntlet it is going to run.

Debt Restructuring Positively Impacts Net Leverage

First, Windstream has restructured its debt to move maturity dates back, although to do that the company had to increase the rates, which will cost it more money in the long run.

The $3.4 billion in refinanced debt lowers what the company has to service in the next few years, but it still has to perform well to meet 2020 and 2021's sizeable obligations. Overall, it has reduced its net debt leverage to 3.93x, which is very positive right now for current investor hopes.

The company really needs to maintain the acceleration of debt payments to make the stock more valuable in the market's eyes and reward its investors with some nice price appreciation.

Enterprise Revenue Margins Show Strong Growth

Operationally, Windstream is making good progress on expanding enterprise margins.

As is to be expected, the company is turning down legacy technology (TDM) and accelerating new network services. Per the conference call, SD-WAN, UCaaS, and on-net sales provided the main boost to Enterprise margins.

One of the reasons that Windstream is the largest SD-WAN provider and can accelerate its customers' transition to this platform is because the company is not reliant on higher MLPS product sales margins as many other providers are. This means when customers switch to its SD-WAN product, the company is not losing higher-margin on-net MPLS sales, but rather, is gathering more margin from moving those customers off of the lower-margin off-net MPLS product it sells. Expect this positive trend to continue.

I am surprised that the Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) product is doing as well as it is for the company, but I shouldn't be. It represents a nice upsell to the basic connectivity product, in stark contrast to the industry's failed plan to upsell to IaaS cloud platforms for IT infrastructure.

I have written in other articles how enterprise cloud customers want a service to entice paying higher margins and not just a bare metal hardware virtualization platform. Therefore, when Windstream previously announced plans to aggressively market UCaaS to its customers, I rather foolishly missed the opportunity it presented to the company's bottom line. Shame on me for the oversight.

The Broadview and Earthlink acquisitions weren't just about expanding footprint but also adding service capabilities that have been key to turning around the direction of its Enterprise portfolio. While coming at a cost on the liabilities side, it looks like Windstream may be successfully monetizing those recent purchases, to an extent more effectively than other telecom companies have been able to this year.

What's This, Broadband Subscriber Growth Turned Positive?

By far the nicest overall surprise for me in this report is the fact the company is growing its broadband subscriber portfolio, where both Frontier Communications (NYSE:FTR) and Consolidated Communications Holdings (NASDAQ:CNSL) have experienced continued declines in their broadband business.

The ARPU growth is nice for profits, but the improvement in churn, leading to subscriber growth, is very encouraging. The sector is very competitive, which tends to pressure margins. However, Windstream has shown that much of its footprint does not have direct cable company competition.

The best part of this graphic is that it means the company should see higher adoption rates where it spends CAPEX on developing more bandwidth for broadband customers, which has not always been an easy proposition for broadband providers.

Many times its CAPEX spend has not produced better results, but there is some confidence that it will continue to get better for Windstream, at least in the near term. Cable companies' CAPEX outlays would have to go way up in some of these areas to establish their broadband product to compete against the market's incumbent, Windstream.

Questions that I Need to Be Answered

I like the fact that Windstream is being "relatively" transparent in its business plan and results. A lot of times these quarterly earnings reports are fairly opaque, and one has to spend a lot of time digging around elsewhere to understand the business factors that will make or break a company in the sector. That being said, I have more questions for Windstream that need answering.

First, while the above cable overlap graphic shows a significant portion of Windstream's footprint has no cable competitor, it does not mean there aren't other telecom carriers and/or that population density in these areas is also high enough to support increased broadband investments. So we really don't know how much is too much CAPEX for Windstream to spend here, or what the company's true upper bound is for consumer broadband expansion. Further, we don't know what percentage of potential subscribers will be affected by upcoming changes in mobile 5G implementations.

Therefore, it is hard to estimate how much of an extended improvement this business segment will have versus how much competition is being developed by other companies. I want to see this geographically so I can estimate the long-term effects of new technologies coming online in both the wired and mobile spaces before I fall into the trap of expecting this segment to continue its growth pattern.

Second, CLEC and Wholesale revenues are both down in the first two quarters of 2018 from all of 2017, and Windstream didn't spend a whole lot of time discussing these changes. CLEC is mostly Earthlink consumer business, and it is somewhat disturbing that the company did not outline how it could integrate expansion plans for this bucket of customers.

The company did report completing a strategic review of CLEC and mentioned it would keep the business instead of selling it due to increased contribution margins and reduced customer churn.

I also wanted to provide an update on the results of our strategic review regarding the CLEC Consumer business. After a lengthy process that has included discussions with multiple interested potential acquirers, we have concluded that we will retain the business. This business generates substantial free cash flow and results have continued to improve this year as we have been successful in slowing the declines of revenues through the sale of our HyperLink product and improving overall churn levels for all products. In fact, the contribution margin percentage of this segment has increased by 6.8% year-over-year.



Going into the strategic review, we had a firm view on the valuation of the attractive cash flows that this business generates and we're willing to transact if those valuation expectations were met.

The discussion seems like fairly faint praise for the CLEC assets in that it did well enough to increase contribution margin but not increase overall revenues. That may mean the company couldn't find a buyer for a slowly declining segment, which would be consistent with the industry's overall weakness in the consumer network segment. Windstream may be suffering from the same malaise in that portfolio of assets as Frontier Communications and Consolidation Communications Holdings are.

The reduction in interconnection costs mostly benefits Enterprise and not the Wholesale segment. And that was the only comment from management on Wholesale, which, after it had been asked by an analyst, quickly moved on to discussing improvement in Enterprise. That doesn't make me feel warm and fuzzy on future Wholesale revenue expansion, because I have no idea what the depth of the risk factors are that Windstream is facing here.

What Investors Should Demand Next

Oh, I said this would be short. Where did the time go?

Quickly, here is what investors (and analysts) should demand from Windstream on the next quarterly earnings report if they want a true picture of where the company is going:

Outline the expansion plans for CLEC and Wholesale, or alternately, plot the expected losses here against expected gains in other segments, and give us the integrated long-term picture on overall revenue and margins growth.

Give us the details on how much broadband competition really exists across the geographic portfolio and from which sector (wired versus wireless). Tell investors what growth rates they should expect 1, 2, and 3 years from now.

Besides UCaaS, what other service-related products is the company developing to complement the SD-WAN network product? More services means higher revenue topside for Enterprise, which will be needed to offset the Wholesale and CLEC shrinkage, as well as using the strong Enterprise margins to pay off the debt.

Given the increased runway the company has built for debt repayment, what is the plan for increasing free cash flow to the point 2020-2021 will not be a pain point for investors?

That's a good start and should be the shortlist for any investor now considering buying Windstream stock. Don't put serious money down until you get answers to these questions, because otherwise you really are just gambling with it.

