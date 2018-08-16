Why I Have Some Mixed Feelings About The New Rainy River Technical Report

New Gold's shares are attractively valued right now. However, given the market sentiment and falling gold price, a further share price weakness is very probable.

Last week, New Gold (NGD) released a new technical report for its Rainy River mine. The Ontario-located Rainy River project was acquired back in 2013, for approximately $310 million. The mine was expected to become New Gold's flagship operation, however, it has been a huge disappointment so far. First of all, the mine construction was around $300 million more expensive than originally projected. Although the production started successfully, with the first gold pour and commercial production reached in October 2017, 2 weeks ahead of schedule, the situation has started to deteriorate quite quickly.

In January, New Gold announced that the AISC should be $875/toz over the first 9 years of operations, which represents a notable increase compared to the originally projected AISC of $730/toz gold. In Q1 2018, the ore processed at Rainy River graded only 1.1 g/t gold (compared to reserves grade of 1.24 g/t gold), the recoveries were only at 81% (compared to 91% projected by the feasibility study) and the throughput rate was 15% below the nameplate capacity.

The poor performance of the mill and low recoveries were caused by some operational and mechanical issues. The situation was expected to improve notably in Q2, but some of the problems prevailed. Although the gold recoveries improved to 87% and gold grades to 1.24 g/t, the mill operated 22% below its nameplate capacity.

The new technical report was prepared in order to address some of the issues surrounding the Rainy River mine. According to the report, the mill is able to operate at its full capacity of 21,000 tpd, however, the plant availability has been lower than expected which lowers the average throughput levels on a monthly basis. The issues negatively affecting the mill availability are common during plant start-ups, according to the report.

The report also states that the expansion to 24,000 tpd is possible, however, some of the equipment will operate very close to its maximum capacity at this throughput level and some design reviews are suggested. However, New Gold doesn't consider the expansion to be material and as a result, no new economic analysis is provided in the technical report.

The LOM sustaining CAPEX is estimated at C$1.344 billion ($1.03 billion), including C$73.35 million ($56 million) for the underground mine development. It is a huge increase in comparison to the $366 million projected by the feasibility study. This explains the steep increase in AISC, announced back in January.

A little more positive is the new resource and reserves estimate. When comparing the December 2016 and the June 2018 resource estimates, the total volume of measured & indicated resources (excluding reserves) declined from 2.332 million to 2.142 million toz, or by 7.75%. On the other hand, the gold grade increased from 0.96 to 1.06 g/t (10.4%). The volume of inferred resources decreased by 65% to 313,000 toz, grading 1.1 g/t. Also the silver resources have experienced a decline, by 9% (measured & indicated) and 53% (inferred) respectively. Source: Own processing, using data of New Gold

The volume of resources declined as a part of them was converted into reserves. Although the overall reserves gold grade declined from 1.18 g/t to 1.09 g/t, or by 7.6%, the volume of contained gold grew by 7%, from 3.943 million toz to 4.22 million toz. The silver grades and reserves grew by 6.7% and 24% respectively.

Source: Own processing, using data of New Gold

The higher mill throughput rate and increased volume of reserves should lead to a higher average annual gold production. The feasibility study envisaged an annual gold production of 243,000 toz gold over the 14-year mine life. Based on the data presented in the new technical report, it is possible to come to an average annual production of 271,000 toz gold, assuming 90% gold recoveries.

As can be seen in the chart below, especially the years 2021 and 2025 should be very good. The mill should process 9,307,500 tonnes of ore grading 1.77 g/t gold in 2021 and 1.9 g/t gold in 2025. The resulting annual production should be around 500,000 toz gold in both of the cases.

Source: Own calculations, using data of New Gold

Another bad news is that although the AISC isn't explicitly stated in the new technical report, based on the presented partial data, it is possible to come to a LOM AISC of approximately $950/toz. The operating costs are presented in the table below. The total volume of underground ore mined over the life of mine equals to 8,953,674 tonnes. It means that the underground costs should be C$649,141,365. As much as 502,199,000 tonnes of material (ore + waste) should be mined from the open pit. It equals to total open pit costs of C$1,355,937,300.

The processing, G&A, and royalties equal to C$13.1 per tonne milled. Over the life of mine, 120,591,114 tonnes of ore should be milled which leads to total costs of C$1,579,743,593. It means that the total operating cost is C$3,584,822,258, or $2,760,313,138, using the CAD/USD exchange rate of 0.77, used in the report.

At a total gold production of 3,794,164 toz, it equals to $728/toz. Adding to it the sustaining CAPEX of $1.03 billion, or $271/toz, and deducting silver credits of $141 million (silver price of $17.5/toz and production of 8,057,607 toz, calculated based on the technical report data and silver recoveries of 65%), the resulting AISC equals approximately to $955/toz.

Source: New Gold

Conclusion

The new technical report provided some mixed news. Some of them are good, some of them are bad. In my opinion, the bad ones outweigh the good ones. This is probably the reason why New Gold only announced that a new report was completed and it is hidden somewhere on SEDAR. An improved production profile and bigger reserves are good news. On the other hand, the report confirms that the production costs will be much higher than originally promised.

All in all, the Rainy River mine can be a big and profitable mining operation with a long mine life. However, it will most probably never deliver as much as was expected from it. After the initial mill issues are overcome, the mine should be able to generate cash flow of more than $60 million per year on average, even at a gold price near $1,200/toz. The new technical report supports my belief that New Gold's current share price of approximately $1 is very attractive. However, given the negative sentiment and falling gold prices, the psychological $1 level may be broken quite easily and some even better buying opportunities may be ahead.

